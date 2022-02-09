Instead of building her mum a home from the scratch, actress Juliet Ekeson decided to purchase an already built property

The actress noted that even though buying the Abuja house took almost all her money, her mother deserves it

Veteran actress Uche Ebere shared the news and also tapped into the blessing of her own kids surprising her as well

Nollywood actress Juliet Ekeson has fulfilled the dream that most kids long to bring forth for their parents.

Her colleague, Uche Ebere recently took to social media with a video of the house Ekeson bought for her mum in Abuja.

Fans commend Juliet Ekeson for buying mum a house Photo credit: @realucheebere

Source: Instagram

Ekeson disclosed that she had been thinking about the stress of getting a land and building a house for her mum when God brought the already built house to her.

Even though the actress has almost exhausted all her funds, she noted that her mother deserves the house and even more.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Bought over this house located in Abuja for my dearest mum. Have been thinking of how stressful it is buying land then building and boom!!! God brought this already built house to my door step and I quickly purchased it for my beautiful mum. Yes it took almost all from me but hey! It’s my mum we’re talking about here❤️ She deserves more❤️ Thank you Jesus for ur grace upon my life God bless my beautiful mum & all mothers out there"

See the post below:

Ebere who shared the post praised her colleague and prayed that her own kids would shock her too with such a thoughtful gift.

"Mothers deserves the best from their children ☑️I tap into this glorious and heavenly blessing, for my kids to soon shock me too Ameeennnn ☑️Sonwam ooooo, my sugar sugar nwa, my super lady @juliet_ekeson Agu Nwanyi ka ibu, you are the best child a mother pray to have, your children will shock you with much more than this when the time comes, I love youuuuuuuu "

Nigerians react

i_am_censhia:

"Mummy. Amen. Your children will buy you a house very soon. Amen."

carolineumeh100:

"Wow nice one dear congratulations."

jenniferagunabo:

"Well done @juliet_ekeson you are such a beautiful soul."

snail_affairs:

"This is quite huge. God bless you and replenish your pocket @juliet_ekeson "

Comedian Isbae U buys mansion in Lagos

2021 ended on an interesting note for comedian and skit maker Isbae U who joined the list of proud homeowners in Lagos.

Legit.ng sighted a video of the humour merchant posing for the camera at the balcony of his newly acquired mansion.

Isbae U gave thanks to almighty Allah for making the acquisition possible as a friend captured the priceless moment on camera.

Source: Legit.ng