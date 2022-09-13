Nigerian singer Davido has managed to build a rapport with the large influx of people in his life, both home and abroad

Videos and posts of the singer wit certain people in his life show that he has over the years, build a solid friendship with them even if they work for him

Asides being a great father to his three lovely children, Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW is one person who shows the playful side of his boss almost everytime

Award winning Nigerian singer Davido is a man of the people, the singer is constantly jetting off from one end of the continent to another with a string of people behind him.

From indications over the years and his philantropism, it is evident that the singer likes to have people around him and help them as much as he can, thus forming a relationship.

Davido with his kids, Isreal DMW, and Eniola Badmus Photo credit: @davido/@isrealdmw/@eniola_badmus

In the midst of these several relationships, there are quite a number of individuals Davido holds dear to his heart and vice versa.

Legit.ng brings you a list of people who have enviable and admirable relationships/friendships with Davido.

1. Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi

Whenever Nigerian celebrity dad are being commended, Davido tops the list because of how present he is in his kid's life.

Even adults are jealous of the way the singer comes through with his kids despite location and his job.

Davido and his first child Imade also have a beautiful father-daughter bond.

2. Isreal DMW

For many people, the DMW logistics manager seems to be a nuisance, but on a deeper level, he simply adores his boss.

Despite the fact that Isreal works for Davido, the pair act like friends and almost everytime you see a hilarious video or photo of the singer, Isreal is directly or indirectly involved.

It is also clear that the young man's loyalty to OBO stems from the fact that he is deeply cared for even when he messes up.

3. Senator Adeleke

Senator Adeleke aka The Dancing Senator seems to be Davido's favourite uncle by a mile, and the dedication the singer has for his political ambition is commendable.

Senator Adeleke is the governor-elect of Osun state and for weeks many talked about how hard Davido rode for him.

The singer is also family oriented, which is why he has such an amazing relationship with his adorable uncle.

4. Eniola Badmus

Davido hardly associates with female Nollywood stars, but Omo Ghetto star Eniola Badmus is an exception.

The actress related with the singer like family and shows up to support him during his concerts abroad.

Davido in a similar fashion spoils the actress and comes through for her in many ways that makes their friendship enviable.

5. Bobo Ajudua

Bobo is Davido's lawyer and is always on ground to travel with the musician to any part of the world.

Beyond being a legal counsel, Bobo aka Prince has a great relationship with Davido and the singer has been seen spoiling his son at different times.

To many people, Prince is a celebrity lawyer who doesn't go to court, all thanks to his boss Davido.

6. 30BG crew

The 30BG crew which are his record label members and workers are literally another arm of Davido's extended family.

Apart from flying out with them to perform, the singer also makes sure to constantly spoil each and everyone of them.

Most if not all of the crew member have expensive accessories and fits all thanks to how dear their boss holds them in his heart.

7. Cubana Chiefpriest

The nightlife businessman is Davido's bestie, and apart from both rolling in money, they show up to support each other.

Everytime the men link up after a while, they run towards each other like little kids and grip themselves in a warm embrace.

Their support knows no boundaries as Chiefpriest flew to London to support his besties during his sold out concert.

Die-hard fan dedicates new house to Davido

Fans of Nigerian celebrities, especially musicians, go the extra length to show their love and support for their favourites.

Davido became the centre of attraction after a die-hard female fan identified as Enjoyment completed her new house and dedicated it to him.

In a video sighted online, Enjoyment shared the different stages of the house, from the moment she started building to the final look.

