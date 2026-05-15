Honest Bunch podcast host, Titi, disclosed that Frank Edoho almost cried during a lengthy late-night phone conversation as he recounted the emotional toll of social media backlash over his wife's alleged affair

Titi claimed that Frank caught his wife, Sandra, cheating the first time, forgave her after she confessed, but didn't stop

The podcast host criticised Nigerians for being too emotional and quick to support Sandra's story without evidence, while ignoring Frank's side of the incident

One of the hosts of the Honest Bunch podcast, Titi, has revealed how television presenter Frank Edoho was left shaken by the backlash he faced online after rumours of his wife’s alleged affair.

Frank Edoho, famous for hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, has kept his personal life private for years, but recent reports of marital troubles with Sandra Onyenucheya have pushed him into trending conversations.

Rumours claimed that Sandra was cheating with Afrobeats singer Chike, and the story quickly spread across social media, drawing heavy reactions from Nigerians.

Frank Edoho trends as Titi shares details of emotional phone conversation about backlash from his marriage crisis. Photo: thehonestbunchpodcast/frankedoho

Source: Instagram

The controversy grew after Sandra and Chike shared the same video on their Instagram stories on the same day, further fuelling speculation about their closeness.

In a video circulating on social media on May 15, 2026, Titi explained that Frank Edoho reached out to her in a late-night call that lasted nearly half an hour.

She recounted how Frank sounded broken as he narrated how he had forgiven Sandra after her first affair, but was devastated when the situation repeated itself.

Titi opens up on alleged late-night call from Frank Edoho as marriage crisis continues stirring reactions online. Photo: frankedoho

Source: Instagram

The podcast host said Nigerians worsened Frank's pain by dragging him online, especially after he stated that he would rather keep malice with his wife than ever raise his hand against a woman.

She argued that many people were too quick to take sides with Sandra without considering Frank Edoho’s version of events.

Titi said she has a call recording between Sandra and the man she cheated with, and promised to share it on her Telegram channel for Nigerians to see.

“Frank Edoho had to call me himself and we spoke for about 30 minutes. A grown man like him almost cried because of the pain he was feeling from the media backlash. His wife cheated on him, he caught her the first time, she confessed, they settled it and moved on. She went back to the same person again. He started noticing signs, confronted her, but she refused to confess, and he decided he was done if she wasn’t going to tell the truth. I have the full call recording between the wife and the man she's cheating with and I will post it on my Telegram channel for everyone to hear.”

Watch the video below:

Amaka Okeke denies romantic involvement with Frank Edoho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the drama surrounding Frank Edoho's failed second marriage took another unexpected twist after one of the women named in the controversy finally broke her silence.

Amaka Okeke, whose name was mentioned by Sandra Edoho in a lengthy social media outburst, distanced herself from the claims and threatened legal action, explaining that her relationship with Frank was strictly professional before it later grew into a friendship.

She firmly denied allegations suggesting any romantic involvement with the veteran broadcaster and expressed disappointment over how quickly social media users accepted and circulated the allegations without verification.

Source: Legit.ng