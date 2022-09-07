Nigerians celebrity friends, Eniola Badmus and Davido once again served friendship goals on social media and their fans loved it

The beautiful actress who is celebrating her birthday shared a video of the moment Davido visited her and did the unthinkable

The Stand Strong crooner sprayed pounds sterling notes on her and embraced her in a lovely video and Eniola seriously gushed over the moment

Music superstar Davido and his actress friend Eniola Badmus keep displaying how proper friendship should be practiced on social media and Nigerians can't take their eyes off them.

Eniola who is celebrating her birthday today, September 7, shared a video of the moment Davido came to visit her and spoiled her like a proper birthday girl.

Davido celebrates Eniola Badmus' birthday. Credit: @eniola_badmus

The singer came with plenty wads pounds sterling notes and lavished them on the beautiful actress to celebrate her special day and also gave her a lovely peck on the cheek in appreciation of their friendship.

The actress on her part appreciated Davido and declared that her birthday came early.

She captioned the post as:

"My birthday gift came early. OBO no go minus."

Watch the beautiful video below:

Nigerians celebrate with Eniola Badmus

A number of Eniola Badmus' fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to the comments section of her post with Davido spraying money on her and drop interesting reactions with their birthday wishes.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"OBO no go minus eni you BADDD."

Iambimbothomas:

"Elemi 9 plus way to roll bless."

Activebillyberryy:

"I love the way he love you."

Qute_fina

"Aww having OBO as a friend is enough plus."

Snat_33:

"OBO Nice 1. More money and happy birthday sis, them no dey spray pounds anyhow."

lbsfashionabaya:

"I love the way OBO loves you honestly, it’s sweet Happy Birthday."

Eniola Badmus pens heartfelt note to Davido over their friendship

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus recently spoke about her friendship with Davido.

She took to social media to show her gratitude to the music star with a heartwarming post.

On her verified Instagram page, Eniola shared a photo of herself with the singer in his Banana Island mansion.

She accompanied it with a touching caption where she thanked him for his support. In her words:

“Thank you for always supporting me @davido OBO no go minus”

Source: Legit.ng