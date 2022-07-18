Nigerian singer Davido is still in the euphoria of his uncle's emergence as the Governor-elect of Osun State, as he sends special appreciation to his lawyer, Prince

The singer had reacted to a post by his lawyer Prince Ajudua about their victory in the Osun governorship election and everyone who helped to achieve it

The OBO reposted Bobo Ajudua's post, captioning it with a message of love and appreciation calling him a blessing

Ace Afrobeat singer, Davido earlier today took to his Insta-story to put out a special message of appreciation dedicated to his attorney, Prince Bobo Ajudua for the significant role he played in his uncle's victory.

The 001's post was a reaction to Prince's post on his Instagram page, where he shared a picture of himself, former senate president Bukola Saraki, Governor Douye Diri, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the OBO, B-Red describing them all as some of his besties over the past few days of the election.

Davido sends a special appreciation message to his lawyer Prince for his support Photo credit: @Davido/@prince_II

Source: Instagram

He described it as a unique journey and experience while noting that he was grateful for having been such an instrumental source of support for the OBO and his uncle.

Davido's response to the post shared simply read;

"I love you bro blessing to my life @Prince_II

See Prince's post and the DMW boss' reaction to it below;

See the reactions of netizens to the post;

@ogu30

"Bro I love your work man . This picture says a lot . Big ❤️"

@so_phire

"Best Lawyer and Best Team in the game.#30bgang "

@adrianna__kyle

"What is Obaseki writing "

@kendra_mamak

"You more than a powerful team and best friends...you are the true meaning of FAMILY ❤️❤️ Congratulations on the win..blessings to all of you "

@hay_why_money_

"You're guys are absolutely amazing you ppl really do a great job"

