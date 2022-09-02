Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again gone all out for his crew members and close pals

The much loved music star recently got some of them a pair of customised designer glasses and shared a photo online

This came shortly after the singer splurged on customised diamond pendants for close to 30 of his crew members

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again extended his kindness and generosity to his crew members with a nice gesture.

The music star has been known to show them great love and he recently splurged on designer sunglasses for some of them.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Electricity crooner posted a photo of about five pairs of Cartier sunglasses.

Davido gifts crew members customised designer glasses. Photos: @davido

Source: UGC

The glasses were also customised with the singer and some of his crew members names on them. The singer’s cousin Tunegee, his other associates, LT DDon, Tycoone, and more, had their names on the designer items.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, Davido also noted in his caption that it was almost that time and they were just getting prepared.

He wrote:

“We dey para #30BG…It’s almost that time ..We just getting prepared.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido buys customised Cartier glasses for crew members. Photo: @davido

Source: UGC

Nice one.

Davido begins distribution of of 23 diamond pendants to crew members

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido’s jeweller, Benny, had released a video to announce that he acquired 23 pieces of expensive diamond pendants for all his 30GB gang members.

Davido commenced the activities of sharing the lovely pieces to his team members. He took to his Instagram story channel to drop receipts of the beneficiaries of the diamond pendant.

The people he gave included his lawyer, manager, Isreal DMW, Cubana Chiefpriest among others.

Source: Legit.ng