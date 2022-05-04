Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW is a very funny character and he was recently seen in a video waking the singer up in style

The crew member was seen in front of a door as he called his boss names like unbeatable, number one, unstoppable, and many others

The hilarious video has sparked different reactions on social media with many people pointing out how loving and annoying he is at the same time

Davido's loyal crew member, Isreal DMW is just as popular as the singer himself and from time to time hilarious videos of him make the rounds on social media.

In a recent video, Isreal was seen in front of a door seriously hailing his boss who was presumably asleep on the other side of the door.

Isreal stors reactions with funny video Photo credit: @isrealdmw

The funny man gave his boss titles befitting for a warrior and added how the singer is the number one in the industry as well as an unbeatable force.

Isreal eventually left the door when someone jokingly warned him about Davido catching him in the act.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Isreal's video

itz_king_moni:

"Davido no go open door wipe am cord for neck? Make person no sleep again "

abike__1:

"Na loyal he LOYAL he no kii person ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

qr_textile_accessories:

"This guy is a clownno1 Davido Loyalist "

the_olaedo:

"Mind the business that pays you ooo na em be this."

thembi5103:

"This Israel ehhhhh cruise master."

16forever_cosmetics:

"I Dey help Davido smile inside the room"

Lady tackles Isreal DMW’s fiancee for getting engaged to ‘Davido’s boy’

Nigerian singer Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW caused a buzz online after he proposed marriage to a pretty lady and got a yes.

The news raised a lot of reactions on social media with the majority of people congratulating Isreal and his partner.

However, a Nigerian lady with a different view took to social media to share her negative opinion on the engagement.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the lady slammed Isreal’s fiancee for getting engaged to who she called ‘Davdio’s boy’.

