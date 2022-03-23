Davido and his firstborn child, Imade Adeleke, have warmed the hearts of many in the online community after they were spotted in a video

Imade appeared to have visited her dad and the 30BG musician couldn’t get his hands off her in the adorable video

Social media users had different things to say with many emphasizing how much Davido loves his children and goes hard for them

Nigerian singer Davido has never found himself in the list of ‘deadbeat’ celebrity parents and this is no doubt because of how much he goes hard for his children.

The 30BG musician who is currently in the process of moving into his new Banana Island mansion still had enough time to spare for his firstborn, Imade Adeleke.

A video making the rounds on social media captured Imade snuggled up in her dad’s embrace as he smothered her with soft kisses.

Check out the video as seen online below:

Social media users react to Davido’s video

dbsboutique_ said:

"Awwwww❤️ Father & Daughter love is priceless."

obehiz said:

"People no dey complain now that's it's always Davido and Imade o."

realestmimi_willy said:

"Davido! Daddy of the year."

babsneh001 said:

"Make I rich fesss I go do more than this for my kids on G ."

precious11132019 said:

"See make I tell you something, know matter how many children u get , you must get one favourite one among them, Davido love all his children , no cap, but u see this particular one, this first born he love her die."

charishannah4 said:

"He name her after her mother ..maybe that was the reason ...but I love this her she no like wahala."

marcusdmw said:

"I just want to have money and also have time to play with my kids like thishe Dey sweet well well."

