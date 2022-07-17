Popular Nigerian singer Davido demonstrated immense love and support for his uncle senator Adeleke in Osun state

The politician emerged victorious in the July 16 governorship elections and Davido played a major role in making it happen

In an interview, Davido noted that family is everything to him and he had to go all out to prove it to his uncle

Nigerian singer Davido pulled together all his resources to campaign for his uncle senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun state.

The politician is now the governor-elect of Osun state after defeating the current governor, Oyetola.

Davido says people will see changes in one or two years Photo credit: @davido/@bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

Days before the election, Davido pulled up in Osun state to campaign for his uncle and fought tooth and nail against oppositions on social media.

Family is everything

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the singer was asked why he stuck his neck out that much for his uncle and in plain words, he revealed that his family is everything to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Beyond that, Davido who is elated over the dancing senator's victory also added that they are the best people for the job and people will see changes in one or two years.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's video

npuevents:

"family is everything."

mun1575:

"Davido's love is true and real ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kalidorahair:

"This boy tried! If I didn’t love him before I love him even more now!!!"

lehary:

"Una try abeg, Victory well deserved "

ruthy__cee:

"I love the lines he dropped "

what_adults_like:

"Na person wey rain beat for road no dey happy. OBO congrats."

adeolaawokoya:

"Na Wetin I talk be this. The way david carry family for head ehn I want to be a rich and successful celebrity to make this happen too."

dogpromax:

"David is f*cking stressed, he really worked and hasn't slept, abeg make them let am rest."

fisandie__barbie:

"Davido is Stressed already buh trust me it really worth it"

Davido kisses Isreal DMW, hits the streets on bike as he celebrates uncle Adeleke’s victory

Nigerian singer Davido was perhaps the happiest person with the outcome of the Osun 2022 givernorship election.

The singer's famous and favorite uncle, senator Ademola Adeleke aka dancing senator finally won against governor Oyetola, and is the next governor-elect of the state.

In a video shared by Davido's favourite aide, Isreal DMW, the singer held him in a tight embrace as he congratulated his boss.

Source: Legit.ng