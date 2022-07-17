Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke aka dancing senator has emerged winner of the Osun 2022 elections and it was a victorious moment for the entire family

Davio who moved to Osun to fully support and campaign for his uncle took to the streets with his crew in wild jubilation

In a video on Isreal DMW's Instagram story channel, Davido held him in a tight embrace and kissed him on the cheek as they both affirmed that they had won

Nigerian singer Davido is perhaps the happiest person with the outcome of the Osun 2022 givernorship election.

The singer's famous and favorite uncle, senator Ademola Adeleke aka dancing senator finally won against governor Oyetola, and is the next givernor-elect of the state.

Davido and his crew members celebrate senator Adeleke's win Photo credit: @davido/@isrealdmw/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Davido's favourite aide, Isreal DMW, the singer held him in a tight embrace as he congratulated his boss.

Davido kissed Isreal on the cheek as they both chanted a funny slogan before they eventually held each other in another tight embrace.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

In another clip sighted online, Davido took to the streets with his cousin and dancing senator's son B-Red on a bike to celebrate their victory.

PDP supporters joined the Adelekes on the street to celebrate.

Nigerians react to the Adeleke's victory

officialvickiben:

"Davido won the election for his uncle "

uloodenigbo:

"May everyone have a Davido in their family, never seen someone so selfless and the bond he has with his uncle is unmatched ❤️"

holuwa_teemee:

"Omo this guy sabi enter davido "

joeylawrence001:

"Juju don get small level this days oo"

wrldprincecharming:

"Davido came correct for his Uncle ❤️ Israel your face show your teeth shine."

queennuhuesq:

"Kai! I love Davido I love DAVIDO with all my heart henceforth "

momas_pot:

"This whole thing is just sweeting me ❤️❤️"

rotinmuch:

"That Bikeman no fit sell that bike again .'

I like to be called dancing senator, it's my hobby

Davido's famous politician uncle Senator Adeleke has been criticized many times for his love for dancing which many people think makes him look unserious.

In an interview with Arise TV, Adeleke affirmed that dancing is his hobby and he knows that there is time for everything.

The politician added that his dancing does not affect any of his obligations and he likes to be called the 'dancing senator'.

Source: Legit.ng