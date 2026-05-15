Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane has explained what the Blues need to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final

Manchester City and Chelsea will face off in the oldest football competition final on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Wembley

The Blues aim to win the trophy and finish their season on a high, while the Citizens aim to win the second domestic cup

Chelsea interim manager Calum McFarlane looks forward to facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final and tells his players what they must do.

Manchester City and Chelsea will compete for the FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 3 PM kickoff time.

Calum McFarlane expresses confidence ahead of FA Cup final vs Manchester City. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues need the trophy to end their season on a high note after an underwhelming second half of the season collapsed what Enzo Maresca was building.

Man City, which are also competing for the Premier League title, aims for their second domestic trophy this season after beating Arsenal 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup.

McFarlane sends message to Chelsea players

Interim boss McFarlane targets winning the FA Cup so he can leave a mark on the club as he nears the end of his temporary deal in charge of the team.

Chelsea, though, are inferior to Manchester City on paper this season, McFarlane is confident that his team can secure a massive victory on Saturday.

“The players have got the belief they can beat anyone – we just know that we have to be the best version of ourselves,” McFarlane said as quoted by Chelsea TV.

“Manchester City are an exceptional side with an exceptional coach and exceptional players, so it’s going to be a challenge. But we also have really good players, and these players have shown that if they're at their best, they can beat anyone.”

McFarlane added that he and his technical staff have managed the emotions around the team and are driving the team to achieve results with a great performance.

Chelsea’s path to FA Cup final

Chelsea started the FA Cup in the third round this season with a 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic at The Valley, followed by a 4-0 away win over Hull City.

Calum McFarlane leads Chelsea training ahead of FA Cup final. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues scored a 4-2 win over Wrexham in the fifth round at the Racecourse Ground and reached Wembley after thrashing surprise package Port Vale 7-0 in the quarterfinal.

Liam Rosenior was sacked before the semi-final against Leeds United, and it was Calum McFarlane’s first match back in charge, beating the Whites to reach the final.

As noted by Mancity.com , Manchester City scored 21 goals against all opponents en route to the final, including Exeter City, Salford City, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Southampton.

Pep Guardiola sends message to Chelsea

Legit.ng previously reported that Pep Guardiola sent a message to Chelsea ahead of the FA Cup final after his side’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Guardiola lamented City’s packed schedule compared to Chelsea’s, but warned that his players will be ready, and he is confident they will win.

Source: Legit.ng