After Alexx Ekubo's death, a man who attended the same university as the Nollywood actor has shared his experience with him

The individual spoke about the bouncers of the late actor and what he did when people tried to take photos with him in the school

He spoke about the personality of the Nollywood actor after he heard about his passing, following a long battle with cancer

Since the announcement of the death of Alexx Ekubo after a long battle with cancer, many people have spoken out about their relationship with the late Nollywood actor.

In a fresh post, an individual who attended the same university as Alexx Ekubo made a statement after his death was confirmed.

Alexx Ekubo’s schoolmate speaks on how actor treated fans during school days. Photo Source: Twitter/Bagdoewirefundz

Source: Twitter

Alexx Ekubo: Schoolmate speaks about late actor

Recall that Legit.ng on May 12, 2026, reported the death of Alexx Ekubo, and his family eventually released a statement to confirm it further.

While they continue to mourn his passing, people have continued to speak well of him.

@Bagdoewirefundz, in a post on his page, explained that while he was pursuing his BSc at a university, the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was also a master's student.

He wrote:

"Back then, in 2020, Alexx Ekubo was my schoolmate doing his master's degree while I was pursuing my BSc."

After making this known, he began to speak about what he noticed about the actor despite the fact that he was a celebrity.

Alexx Ekubo: Schoolmate shares what actor did when fans asked for photos on campus. Photo Source: Twitter/Bagdoewirefundz

Source: Twitter

Alexx Ekubo: Schoolmate speaks about actor's behaviour

He also spoke about the bouncers of Alexx Ekubo and how the actor prevented them from harassing individuals or students who attempted to take photos with him.

He wrote:

"A very calm and jovial person. Even though he was a celebrity, his kindness showed it all. He didn't allow his bouncers to harass anyone trying to take pictures with him. Even if you're not his fan, he didn't care. He believed we are all equal in the eyes of the Lord."

"Why do the good die young?? 😔 May his soul rest with the Lord."

Read the post below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a close friend of Alexx Ekubo shared details of their last conversation before the actor’s death. According to him, Alexx Ekubo had explained that he was only taking a break from social media, while also talking about plans he had for documentaries, marketing, and rebranding before his sudden passing shocked many fans online.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man blocked three people on his WhatsApp after they posted emotional tributes about Alexx Ekubo following his death.

According to him, the same people ignored the actor during his birthday celebration just a month earlier, but suddenly began posting messages about how much they loved him after news of his death went viral online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who worked with Alexx Ekubo on a movie project last year cried out online after hearing about his death.

She shared photos they took together during the project in Port Harcourt and said she refused to believe the actor was truly dead because she had posted his picture just hours before the sad news surfaced online.

Young lady mourns Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady who worked with Alexx Ekubo on the same project last year cried out online after hearing about his death.

She shared photos they took together during the project in Port Harcourt and said she could not believe the actor was dead because she had posted his photo just a few hours before hearing the sad news.

Source: Legit.ng