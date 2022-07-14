Music superstar Davido got his fans talking on social media after a video of him canvassing for votes for in Osun state emerged online

The Stand Strong crooner is rooting for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke to emerge as the governor of Osun state

The video of the singer with fans hailing him sparked hilarious reactions ahead of the governorship election

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido is gearing up for the governorship election scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Osun state.

The singer's uncle, Ademola Adeleke is a major contender in the election as the flagbrearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Davido campaigns for Ademola Adeleke in Osun. Credit: @davido

Davido has been in Osun to show his support for his dear uncle and canvass for votes for the PDP candidate.

A video of the Stand Strong crooner taking to the streets in Osun in one of his expensive rides as he campaigns to the people has emerged online.

Davido waved to the crowd amid tight security as they hailed him in the video.

Watch the video below:

The singer also flooded his Instagram story channel with videos from the campaign, watch another video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Davido campaigning in Osun state.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialkellyanthony:

"Be like say na OBO dey contest oo."

Realmcfish:

"PDP no need any governor only David sef do."

King_08090:

"Supporter wey popular pass candidate."

Teddychoco_26:

"Shey all this crowd get voters card sha #imole de."

Jennieajiya:

"This na election between OBO and Portable."

Sagedgreat:

"This is organic.....they dont have yo throw money in the air."

