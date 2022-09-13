To show how much she loved Nigerian singer Davido, a female fan who recently built her house from the scratch made him the centre of her hard work

Congratulating herself, the fan hailed Davido as she shared a video of the house from the point of execution to completion

A huge paining of Davido at the entrance of her door welcomed people to her home, and a huge portrait of the singer can also be seen inside

Fans of Nigerian celebrities especially musicians go the extra length to show their love and support for their favourites.

Davido became the centre of attraction after a die-hard female fan identified as Enjoyment recently completed her new house and dedicated it to him.

Reactions as fan dedicates house to Davido Photo credit: @enjoyment75

Source: Instagram

OBO no go minus

In a video sighted online, Enjoyment shared the different stages of the house, from the moment she started building, to the final look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the entrance of the house itself, a huge painting of Davido was plastered on the wall with the inscription 'OBO no go minus'.

The inside of the home also boasts of a huge portrait of the singer, and the lady could be heard hailing the singer.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the gesture

richmanswife__:

"As long as he’s happy ‍♀️ congrats."

kingsammygramm:

"This fan better pass AC o "

collins.chibueze_:

"OBO get loyal fans normally."

oluwadamilola001q:

"Fan base wey get money no be to dey make noise."

berry_entertainer:

"30BG would always win congratulations "

baby___linda1:

" “imma make mama proud turned out to be OBO be the mama "

oma_priscy:

"E for print Davido picture on banner hang for front of d gate… u people re taking this fan love extreme here "

marceyygram:

"You for just mold OBO statue for the compound. "

Little boy goes viral online as he sings 30BG star’s Electricity

Singer Davido’s attention was called in the online community following a video post of a toddler and his loved one.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, the little man was with his big sister as they covered Davido and Pheelz’s Electricity song.

The toddler didn’t allow his sister to take all the shine as he was heard mouthing the lyrics of the massively successful song.

Source: Legit.ng