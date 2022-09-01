Nigerian music superstar, Davido, recently got massive praising from members of the online community when he made a major purchase for his team members

The singer splashed millions of naira on new expensive diamond pendants for his crew, and he flaunted it online

He began the distribution of the expensive stuff, and they all received it with so much joy as they appreciated his kind gesture

Music superstar, Davido, keep showing why they call him the Baddest as he displayed yet another high level of generosity.

The singer's official jeweller, Benny, released a video to announce that he acquired 23 pieces of expensive diamond pendants for all his 30GB gang members.

Davido distributes gold pendants. Credit: @davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido has commenced the activities of sharing the lovely pieces to his team members.

He took to his Instagram story channel to drop receipts of the beneficiaries of the diamond pemdant.

The people he gave include, his lawyer, manager, Isreal DMW, Cubana Chiefpriest among others.

Check out the post:

Nigerians react to Davido's gesture

Social media users across the nation have reacted differently to Davido's kind gesture to his team members.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ugo_____mma:

"OBO wey no Dey minus."

_Deagram:

"Cos I stand strong OBO no go minus."

Closetfigure:

"He is so generous! ! God continue to bless you, Machala left the group chat."

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

"Giving is a habit. It is something to be practiced. Davido is a giver!"

9thavenuecollections:

"When I say I love David you don’t understand? Be a giver it pays!"

Sauceprince1:

"Davido, is a generous young man with a good and free spirit. His grace, loyalty and support towards his TEAM and virtually everyone that comes close to him is PARALLEL to NONE. May God keep blessing him and everyone reading this too."

Source: Legit.ng