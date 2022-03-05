Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is much loved by his fans and his celebrity colleagues.

Perhaps this is due to the support and love he has also shown to them on numerous occasions.

The popular music star recently announced his show at the O2 Arena in London to take place on March 5, 2022, and the venue sold out in only a short time.

Top Nigerian celebrities storm London in time for Davido's show at the O2 Arena. Photos: @ubifranklinofficial, @cubana_chiefpriest, @eniola_badmus, @mufasatundeednut

A number of Davido’s celebrity colleagues also made sure to be on hand to support him by flying out to London even before the talk of town event.

Today, Legit.ng has gathered a list of some Nigerian stars who stormed London for Davido’s show at the O2 Arena.

1. Cubana Chiefpriest:

This popular Nigerian socialite made sure to update fans on his Instagram story as he was about to leave the country to London to support Davido. The music star and Chiefpriest’s friendship is one that is well-known and both parties have been known to support each other.

2. Zlatan Ibile:

This popular singer also made sure to be present in London for Davido’s show even days before the big day. He shared snaps and videos online as he took a flight from Nigeria and landed in the UK.

3. Chioma Avril:

This is perhaps one person whose presence in London for Davido caused a lot of buzz online. The singer’s baby mama and appear to now be on better terms and her was spotted onboard Davido’s private jet with their son as they traveled to London.

4. Ubi Franklin:

This Nigerian talent manager also made his presence in London known on social media. He appeared to board the same jet as Chioma and even carried out baby sitter duties for Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

5. Eniola Badmus:

This Nollywood actress’ love and support for Davido is undeniable. She made sure to travel to London even days before the big event. It is not clear how Eniola Badmus and Davido’s friendship started, but they have both been there for each other.

6. Isreal DMW:

Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, is perhaps one of the singer’s greatest fans. He has continued to make his love for the singer known even in unconventional ways. He once said he could take a bullet for Davido.

7. Kogbagidi:

This popular Nigerian show promoter also stormed London alongside other stars for Davido.

8. Patoranking:

Patoranking was also not left out of the fun. Photos have made the rounds of the music star’s presence in London for Davido.

Davido’s mantra is known to be ‘we rise by lifting others’, and many people no doubt believe he is also deserving of their love and support.

Nice one.

Davido flies out his driver to London to attend his show at the O2 Arena

Davido is known to be a cheerful giver, and he recently showed love to his driver, Tunde.

The music star who has a show at the O2 Arena flew out his driver to London ahead of the event.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Davido shared a photo of his driver as he arrived in the UK.

