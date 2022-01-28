Singer Davido is among friends and supporters who have taken a trip down to Owerri to celebrate with socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s family

The celebrity barman took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment Davido arrived in the state and was taken to the party location

Davido alongside other guests were spotted chilling inside Cubana’s newly completed ‘glass house’ as he showed them around

It’s a double celebration for socialite Cubana Chiefpriest who is celebrating his wife’s birthday and also hosting friends at his new house in Owerri.

The celebrity barman couldn’t hide his excitement as he took to Instagram with a video showing the moment his friend and superstar musician, Davido, arrived in time for the celebration.

Davido arrives Owerri in style for Cubana Chiefpriest wife's birthday. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Davido was ushered into the state in grand style as he made his way to Cubana’s ‘glass house’ which is the location for the celebration.

A different portion of the video saw Cubana filming a selfie video with Davido and telling him about the new property.

Sharing the clip on his page, an excited Cubana heaped accolades on the singer for taking the time to come out and celebrate with him and his wife.

He wrote:

"30bg in my glasshouse, I get men I no dey gather boys @davido African most famous, the baddest & biggest boy, the billionaire son of the multi-billionaire Adeleke na my guy, I love you so much bro more than I love you can ever say,"

See his post below:

Reactions

reganchuzzy_ said:

"Dreams are valid and possible .... ❤️❤️❤️ Believe."

officialejanla said:

"Obo show up."

iam_onyeka_chi said:

"Much love to you guys ❤️."

jacky_lee_008 said:

"Baddest we get one for city we get one for village ."

