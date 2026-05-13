Alexx Ekubo’s family shared an emotional statement as they opened up about the difficult health battle he quietly faced before his death

The statement revealed where the actor passed away, the actual cause of his death and further details

Fans, celebrities and colleagues flooded social media with touching tributes as many reflected on Alexx Ekubo’s calm personality, faith and the joy he brought into people’s lives

The family of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has officially confirmed his death, releasing a heartfelt statement through his verified Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon.

The death of the actor has left fans and colleagues in deep shock and grief since the news broke on Tuesday afternoon, as Alexx Ekubo was widely loved across Nigeria and beyond.

Alexx Ekubo’s family releases emotional statement as they reveal the illness that led to the Nollywood actor’s death. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the statement, the family explained that Alexx Ekubo died at Evercare Hospital after complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

They noted that he fought bravely through the illness, holding on to faith and hope even in his most difficult moments.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke. After a brief but courageous battle, Alexx passed away at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.”

Alexx Ekubo’s death sparks emotional reactions after family shares what happened before actor passed away. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The family further shared that despite the pain, Alexx carried himself with remarkable strength, believing that one day his story would inspire others.

“Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world.”

Alexx Ekubo's family appealed to the public for privacy and prayers as they mourn, while also assuring that funeral arrangements and other details will be communicated later.

“During this deeply painful time, we humbly ask for privacy and prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul, and for all who mourn this immense loss. Further details regarding funeral arrangements and other family matters will be communicated in due course.”

The family expressed gratitude to everyone who has shown love and support during this period.

“We sincerely thank everyone for the love, support, prayers, and understanding extended to the family throughout this period.”

Read the full statement below:

Celebrities and fans mourn Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes and condolences following the family's announcement.

@tiwasavage said:

"Rest in perfect peace Alex ❤️🕊️🙏🏾"

@do2dtun commented:

"Goodbye Alex 🙏🏾🥹"

@grandprinceita wrote:

"We do not mourn like the world mourns. Our consolation is that Alexx knew Christ deeply for himself. This is not the end. We will meet again, in that time with smiles and joy. Sleep well Alexx, till we meet again to path no more. 🤍"

@restoring_womens_confidence said:

"The final acceptance! I pray that your soul find rest now away from all the troubles of this world."

Yul Edochie pens emotional tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie reacted emotionally to the death of his colleague and friend, Alexx Ekubo.

He described Alexx Ekubo as a brother who brought light and positivity everywhere he went.

Yul Edochie also reflected on the painful loss while urging people to submit to God’s will, ending his tribute with heartfelt prayers for the late actor.

Source: Legit.ng