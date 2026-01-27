The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the official list of approved centres for UTME 2026 registration across Nigeria

The centres were spread across all 36 states, ensuring candidates had access to safe and accredited facilities

JAMB emphasised that only registrations carried out at these approved centres would be recognised for the examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the official list of approved registration centres for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The centres were spread across all 36 states of Nigeria, ensuring that candidates had access to accredited facilities for their registration and computer-based testing.

JAMB approves UTME 2026 registration centres across Nigeria to ensure safe and standardised enrolment. Photo credit: JambNg/x

Source: Twitter

JAMB stated that only centres on the approved list would be recognised for the registration exercise.

According to the Board, this move was aimed at curbing malpractice and ensuring that candidates were registered in safe and standardised environments.

1. ABIA – ABA – Mater Misericordiae Human Empowerment Computer School, 4B Obohia Rd, Aba

2. ABIA – UMUAHIA – Amable Nigeria Limited, RN3 Old Timber Road, Umuahia

3. ABIA – UMUAHIA – JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), JAMB State Office, Near Ubakala Junction, Umuahia

4. ABIA – UMUAHIA – XYZ Technologies, New Secretariat, Beside JAAC Building, Umuahia

5. ABIA – UMUDIKE – Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, E-Test Centre, Umudike

6. ABIA – ABA – Fedora Grammar School CBT, Owo na Umuosi Village, Aba

7. ABIA – ABA – Surftech Telecomm Computer School, Glass Force Road, Osusu Umueme, Aba

8. ABIA – ABA – Covenant Polytechnic Centre 2, Owerrinta, Opp Naval Base, Aba

9. ABIA – ABA – Right Path Academy, 17 Dan Nwaguru Street, Liberty Estate, Aba

10. ABIA – OKOKO-ITEM – JAMB Professional Test Centre, Uzo Okagwe, Okoko-Item, Bende LGA

11. ABIA – AROCHUKWU – Hugh Goldie Lay/Theological Training Institution (Macoto ICT Hall), Barracks, Ibom, Arochukwu

12. ABIA – ABA – The Nobleland International Secondary School CBT, 13 Onu Street, Aba

13. ABIA – UMUDIKE – Amadeus University CBT Centre, Amizi Ikwuano

14. ABIA – OKOKO-ITEM – Arol Unique Investments Limited, CBT

15. ABIA – ABA – Caccou Investment Limited, Achorn Nwakanma Road, Old Aba-Umuahia Road

16. ABIA – ABA – Geo-Roserny CBT Center, 19 Glass Industry Road, Ogborhill, Aba

17. ABIA – ABA – Abia State College of Health Science CBT Centre, Aba

18. ABIA – ABA – Modaboard Interface Ltd, 7 Eze Nwagbara Street, Aba

19. ABIA – ABA – Konye Foster Technologies Ltd, 2 Jerry Kanu Avenue, Aba

20. ABIA – ABA – College of Nursing Ndoki CBT Centre

21. ABIA – ABA – Wonder World Computer Training Ventures CBT

22. ABIA – ABA – ICAN Promax Digital Hub, Aba

23. ABIA – ABA – Abba Integrated CBT Consult

24. ABIA – OSISIOMA – K’Eliz International School CBT, Mbutu Isiahia, Osisioma Ngwa LGA

25. ABIA – ABA – Transparency International Academy CBT Centre

26. ABIA – UKWA WEST – Micben Seat of Wisdom Academy, Umunteke Asa (Micben ICT Hall)

27. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Federal Polytechnic Mubi, ICT Center, Mubi North

28. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Suleiman Elias Bogoro ICT Centre, Federal College of Education, Yola

29. ADAMAWA – YOLA – JAMB State Office, Yola

30. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Modibbo Adama University (MAU Yola), CBT Hall, Girei LGA

31. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Centre-2, Girei LGA

32. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Modibbo Adama University Yola, Centre-3, Girei LGA

33. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Adamawa State University, Abdulrahman Ghali E-Library, Mubi

34. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Lamido Zubairu Education Center, Opp CDL, Yola Town Bye Pass

35. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Amjad Integrated Services Nig. Ltd, GSS Junction, Near Emir’s Palace, Mubi North

36. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Darul Arqam Islamic Institute, Lamido Zubairu Road, Yola Bye-Pass

37. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Adamawa State College of Education, CBT Centre 1, Hong

38. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Zenith CBT Centre, General Murtala Mohammed College (Ramat), Jimeta-Yola Road

39. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Mubi Infortech and CBT Center, Opp State Low Cost, Mubi

40. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Nafan ICT, 2 Gerio Junction, Jambutu, Yola

41. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Zenith CBT Centre 2, General Murtala Mohammed College (Ramat), Jimeta

42. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Centre for Distance Learning CBT Centre, CDL Building, MAU Yola

43. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – Gestric Infortech and Management Institute, 74 Oron Road, Uyo

44. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – JAMB State Office, 12 Akpakpan Street, Uyo

45. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – Knowledge Partners Ltd, 30 Udosen Uko Street, Uyo

46. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – PTDF E-Resource Centre, University of Uyo, Town Campus Annex

47. AKWA-IBOM – IKOT-EKPENE – Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Ikot-Ekpene

48. AKWA-IBOM – ONNA – Kemegold Nigeria Ltd, Onna Peoples High School, Onna

49. AKWA-IBOM – IKOT-EKPENE – Rolins King Infotech and Management Technology, 15 Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene

50. AKWA-IBOM – IKONO – Loam Polytechnic, KM 4 Old Itu Road, Ikono

51. AKWA-IBOM – OBONG NTAK – Obong University CBT Centre, Obong Ntak, Etim Ekpo LGA

52. AKWA-IBOM – IKOT-AKAI – Sure Foundation Polytechnic CBT Centre, Ikot Akai, Ukanafun LGA

53. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – Heritage Digi-Link Int’l Ltd, 178 Heritage House, Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo

54. AKWA-IBOM – EKET – Divine Seeds Printing CBT Centre, 20 Ediam Street, Eket

55. AKWA-IBOM – ORON – Edet Amana Foundation ICT Hub, 1 Edet Amana Crescent, Oron

56. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – Ebenezer International Schools CBT Centre, 14 Ebenezer Avenue, Uyo

57. AKWA-IBOM – IKOT EDIBON – Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno ICT Centre, Nsit Ubium Council Headquarters

58. ANAMBRA – AWKA – JAMB State Office, Awka

59. ANAMBRA – AWKA – Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University E-Library (COOU) Centre II, Igbariam

60. ANAMBRA – NNEWI – Chumet Institute Ltd, 270 Old Onitsha Road, Opp Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi

61. ANAMBRA – OBOSI – Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development), Mike Ajeagbo Road, Obosi

62. ANAMBRA – OKO – Federal Polytechnic Oko Mass Communication Centre I

63. ANAMBRA – AWKA – Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Digital Library Centre I, Prof Festus Aghagbo Digital Library

64. ANAMBRA – AWKA – Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Digital Library Centre II, Prof Festus Aghagbo Digital Library

65. ANAMBRA – NSUGBE – Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe E-Library, Centre 2, Nsugbe

66. ANAMBRA – UMUNZE – Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze – Main Campus Centre I

67. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Lady Hannah CBT Centre, St. James Anglican Church, Awada, Onitsha

68. ANAMBRA – UMUNZE – Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze – Main Campus Centre III

69. ANAMBRA – OKO – Holy Rosary Vocation and Innovative Institute, Igbo-Ukwu

70. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Infotech IT Ltd, Ogbatuluenyi Drive, Atani

71. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Infotech IT Ltd, Centre 2, 9 Ogbatuluenyi Drive, Atani

72. ANAMBRA – AWKA – JAMB PTC Awka, JAMB State Office, Amawbia By-Pass

73. ANAMBRA – ADAZI-NNUKWU – College of Nursing Sciences CBT Centre, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu

74. ANAMBRA – AWKA – St. Patrick’s College ICT Hub, Awka

75. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – God’s Guard Treasured Kids School, 63 Rainbow Net Road, Onitsha

76. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Shanahan Innovations Ltd, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Onitsha

77. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Assurance and Partners Ltd, St. Anthony of Padua, Limca Road, Nkpor

78. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Holy Innocent’s Juniorate Convent, Nkpor

79. ANAMBRA – NNEWI – Archdeacon Nwosu Memorial CBT Centre, Ozubulu

80. ANAMBRA – OBA – Triumphant Cross CBT, Triumphant Schools, Oba

81. ANAMBRA – AWKA – JAMB PTC Awka, JAMB State Office, Amawbia By-Pass, Centre 2

82. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – St. Christopher’s Junior Seminary CBT Centre, 3-3 Onitsha

83. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Kenbeutrice CBT Centre, 5 Anyadiegwu Street, Nkpor

84. ANAMBRA – AWKA – Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre, 110 Work Road, Awka

85. ANAMBRA – NNEWI – The Oracle Lens, Ubili Town Hall, Nnokwa

86. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Veritas Innovations Ltd, Mater Amabilis Secondary School, Umuoji

87. BAUCHI – AZARE – Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Along Potiskum-Maiduguri Road

88. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

89. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, ATAP Wunti Dada Jos Road, Bauchi

90. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Alfurqan International Academy, Along Dass Road, Bauchi

91. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Dolphin Maria College, Sunday Awoniyi Road, Bauchi

92. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Giwo Science Academy CBT, Kano Road, Bauchi

93. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – JAMB Zonal Office, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Bauchi

94. BAUCHI – MISAU – Misau Emirate CBT and ICT Centre, Kano Kari Road, Misau

95. BAUCHI – AZARE – Hall 1 – JAMB/NCC Professional Test Centre (PTC), Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare

96. BAUCHI – AZARE – Hall 2 – JAMB/NCC Professional Test Centre (PTC), Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare

97. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Safuz ICT Hub, BSADP Quarters, Off Dass Road, Bauchi

98. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Bauchi State E-Library Centre, Bauchi

99. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Lobster International Academy Nursery/Secondary School Centre, Tudun Salmanu, Bauchi

100. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Annoor International Islamic Academy, Along Gubi Dam Road, Bauchi

101. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Hinsad College of Health Technology CBT, Inkil, Unguwan Magaji Gombe Road, Bauchi

102. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Al-Huda College of Nursing Sciences CBT, Block V, Plot CM 1, Federal Lowcost, Bauchi

103. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – Predesaf Academy Ltd, Opposite NNPC Akenfa 3, Yenagoa

104. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – JAMB State Office, Yenagoa, Police Headquarters Road, Ovom

105. BAYELSA – AMASSOMA – Niger Delta University Centre 1, New Site, Amassoma

106. BAYELSA – AMASSOMA – Niger Delta University Centre 2, New Site, Amassoma

107. BAYELSA – IMIRINGI – Aspire Multi-Link Infotech Resort, Beside Favour Model School, Imiringi, Ogbia

108. BAYELSA – TORU-ORUA – University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Sagbama

109. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – Derby’s Young ICT Centre, Beside Yenagoa Polytechnic, Tombia, Yenagoa

110. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – Bayelsa Medical University, Amarata, Yenagoa

111. BAYELSA – TORU-ORUA – Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

112. BAYELSA – OTUOKE – ICT Centre, Federal University Otuoke

113. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – Opolo ICT Resort, Inside Opolo Secondary School, Yenagoa

114. BENUE – GBOKO – Excellent Int’l College CBT Centre (Centre 1), Behind Tor Tiv Guest House, Gboko

115. BENUE – KATSINA-ALA – ICT Centre, College of Education Katsina-Ala

116. BENUE – MAKURDI – E-TC Opposite College of Agricultural Economics & Extension, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi

117. BENUE – MAKURDI – JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), JAMB State Office, 146 George Akume Way, Makurdi

118. BENUE – OJU – College of Education Oju CBT Centre, Beside College Library, Oju

119. BENUE – OTUKPO – CBT Centre Otukpo, 14 Federal Road, Otukpo

120. BENUE – OTUKPO – Universal Cybernet Ltd, 3 Ochi’doma Road, Otukpo

121. BENUE – IGA-OKPAYA – IGA ICT Ltd, Plot 3, Beside LGEA Primary School, Iga-Okpaya, Apa LGA

122. BENUE – GBOKO – Kimota Science College CBT Centre, KM 8 Yandev-Aliade Bye-Pass, Gboko

123. BENUE – GBOKO – Queen of the Rosary Secondary School CBT Centre, Behind Total Filling Station, Gboko

124. BENUE – MAKURDI – Athans Model College CBT Centre, Opposite UBA, Wurukum, Makurdi

125. BENUE – ADIKPO – Ameewua Model College ICT/CBT Centre, Opp High Court, Adikpo, Kwande LGA

126. BENUE – MAKURDI – Greg & Co ICT Ltd, 216 Gondo Aluor Road, Old GRA, Makurdi

127. BENUE – MAKURDI – Intercontinental College of Technology Makurdi (ICTM), KM 2 New Otukpo Road, Makurdi

128. BENUE – MAKURDI – Pamsset CBT Centre, Tse-Uba, Along Power Line, Aliade

129. BENUE – GBOKO – Fidei Polytechnic Gboko, KM 8 Aliade Road, Gboko

130. BENUE – MAKURDI – Faztlink Computers, 39 Iyorchia Ayu Road, Benue State Library, Wurukum, Makurdi

131. BENUE – MAKURDI – ICTWEB Ltd, Makurdi College of Nursing Sciences, Opp College of Health Sciences, BSU, Makurdi

132. BENUE – MAKURDI – Proveritas IT Center, Holy Ghost Parish, Beside Federal Medical Center, Makurdi

133. BENUE – OTUKPO – Omis CBT Centre, Nokpokwu Model International School, Okpoga, Okpokwu LGA

134. BENUE – OTUKPO – Benpoly CBT Centre, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA

135. BENUE – OTUKPO – Eagle Life Citadel of Learning CBT Centre, 11 Fred Uloko Avenue, GRA, Otukpo

136. BORNO – BIU – College of Education Waka-Biu, Maiduguri Road, Biu LGA

137. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – JAMB Zonal Office, Maiduguri (Registration Only)

138. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Borno State University CBT Centre (Former Kashim Ibrahim College of Education), Kano/Jos Road, Maiduguri

139. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – UNIMAID ICT 3 Centre, Opp Elkanemi Hall, University of Maiduguri

140. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Ramat Polytechnic CBT Centre, Opp Borno State Revenue Board, Maiduguri

141. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Al-Muneer Int’l College (Motime Communication) CBT/Professional Centre 1, Off Biu Road, Maiduguri

142. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Al-Muneer Int’l College (Motime Communication) CBT/Professional Centre 2, Off Biu Road, Maiduguri

143. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – UNIMAID Virtual Examination Centre 4, Centre for Distance Learning, Maiduguri

144. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – North East Children’s Trust Learning Centre (NECT/TLC), 5 Biu Road, Maiduguri

145. BORNO – BIU – Directorate of ICT, Nigerian Army University Biu, Temporary Site Centre 2, Biu

146. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Silver Jet CBT Professional E-Examination Centre, College of Nursing & Midwifery, Damboa Road, Maiduguri

147. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – MIS Consulting Services Ltd CBT Centre, Maiduguri Innovative School, Baga Road, Maiduguri

148. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – AI Computer Academy, Kashim Ibrahim Way, Behind Taj Bank, Maiduguri

149. CROSS-RIVER – AKAMKPA – Cross River State College of Education ICT Centre, E-Library, Akamkpa

150. CROSS-RIVER – CALABAR – University of Calabar E-Library Complex, Ette Agbor Road, Calabar

151. CROSS-RIVER – CALABAR – JAMB State Office, 41 Okoro Agbor Street, Off Marian Road, Calabar (Registration Only)

152. CROSS-RIVER – CALABAR – Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH CBT), Ekpo Abasi, Calabar South

153. CROSS-RIVER – OBUDU – Federal College of Education, Dr Joseph Wayas Library, Obudu

154. CROSS-RIVER – OKUKU – Klinnicapps Academy, Old Imaje Road, Okuku, Yala

155. CROSS-RIVER – CALABAR – Swiftcom Global, FAAN Secondary School, IBB Way, Calabar

156. CROSS-RIVER – OGOJA – Owoche College of Health Sciences and Technology, Bewo-Bekwarra LGA

157. DELTA – ABRAKA – Delta State University, Digital Centre, Abraka

158. DELTA – ABRAKA – Delta State University, Electronic Exam Centre 1, Campus 3, Abraka

159. DELTA – ABRAKA – Delta State University, Electronic Exam Centre 2, Campus 3, Abraka

160. DELTA – ASABA – JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), JAMB State Office, Okpanam Road, Asaba

161. DELTA – EFFURUN – Petroleum Training Institute, 1 PTI Road, Effurun

162. DELTA – EMEVOR – Adam Igbudu Christian Institute, Ughelli-Ozoro Road, Emevor

163. DELTA – OGWASHI-UKU – Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Centre 1, Along Azagba Road

164. DELTA – UGHELLI – Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), Ibru Village, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli

165. DELTA – UGHELLI – Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), Ibru Foundation College of Education, Centre 3, Agbarha-Otor

166. DELTA – EFFURUN – College of Education, ICT Centre, Opp Shell Gate, Edjeba, Warri

167. DELTA – EFFURUN – Pacia International College, Opp Former Blue Water Hotels, Ekpan-Effurun

168. DELTA – ASABA – Delta State Library CBT, Opp Felix Ibru Secretariat, Asaba

169. DELTA – KWALE – Bellarks Polytechnic Kwale (Former Prime Vocational Institute), KM 4 Kwale-Asaba Expressway

170. DELTA – ASABA – Holywood International School, By Ecobank Plc, West End, Asaba

171. DELTA – EFFURUN – Opel Resources Centre 1, 6 Solomon Oboro Close, Effurun

172. DELTA – WARRI – Sologha Ekpemupolo CBT, Behind Ogulagha Community Secretariat, Burutu LGA

173. DELTA – UGHELLI – Sonnicity Universal School, 5 Ikprukpru Street, Ughelli

174. DELTA – OGULAGHA – Brightfield School CBT, 18 Onwugbonu Crescent, Ekpan, Uvwie

175. DELTA – OGWASHI-UKU – Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Centre 2, Along Azagba Road

176. DELTA – OZORO – DSUST Centre 2, Delta State University of Science & Technology, Ozoro

177. DELTA – OLEH – Hyacenry Computer Hubb Ltd, KM 2 Oleh/Ozoro Road, Oleh, Isoko South LGA

178. DELTA – ASABA – Westgate CBT Centre 1, 409 Nnebisi Road, Asaba

179. DELTA – ASABA – Future Ambassadors Int’l Schools CBT Centre, Okpanam-Asaba

180. DELTA – EFFURUN – Leads Academy CBT Centre, 98 Alegbo/Okoribi, Effurun

181. DELTA – ASABA – ICT Centre, Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba

182. DELTA – ABRAKA – Conarina Maritime Academy, Eseme River Road, Oria-Abraka, Ethiope East

183. DELTA – ASABA – Flo Valley International School, 1 Emeka Isichei Street, Asaba

184. DELTA – ASABA – Graceville High School Digital Hub, 1 Graceville Boulevard, Okpanam, Asaba

185. DELTA – AGBOR – Chikason ICT Solutions Hub, Agbor

186. DELTA – ASABA – Graceville College CBT Hub, Off Ken Mozia Street, GRA, Asaba

187. DELTA – ASABA – Fube CBT Hub, 31 Jesus Saves Road, Asaba

188. DELTA – ASABA – Winning Star ICT, 7 St. Brigids Road, Asaba

189. DELTA – EFFURUN – Harvard International CBT Centre, Plot 14 DDPA Jeddo/Ughoton Road, Jeddo Town

190. DELTA – ASABA – Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Institute of Continuing Education, 2 Victor Chuks Odogwu Street, Asaba

191. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Comprehensive School of Management & Technology (CSMT) CBT Centre, Watchman Street, Abakaliki

192. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – JAMB State Office, Abakaliki (Registration Only)

193. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Mastersoft Technology Ltd, Mile 50 Layout, Opp Nkwegu Ugbala Grand Arena, Abakaliki

194. EBONYI – AFIKPO – Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic CBT Centre, Unwana, Afikpo North LGA

195. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Ebonyi State University CBT Centre 1 (Permanent Site), Ezzamgbo

196. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Ebonyi State University CBT Centre 2 (Permanent Site), Ezzamgbo

197. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Fountain of Knowledge International Academy CBT Centre, 49B Nteje Street, Abakaliki

198. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Foundation for Grassroot Success Empowerment CBT Centre, Silicon Valley Complex, Centenary City, Abakaliki

199. EBONYI – AFIKPO – Bertha Bright Kids Academy, 88 Ndibe Beach Road, Afikpo

200. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Kassie Braun Memorial Schools CBT Centre, Umuigwe, Along Ogbaga Road, Abakaliki

See all the remaining centres here.

JAMB publishes full list of UTME 2026 approved centres for nationwide registration and computer-based testing. Photo credit: JambNg/x

Source: Twitter

Is JAMB no longer required for university admissions? FG Clarifies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Education has issued a strong rebuttal to a misleading publication circulating across newspapers and online platforms, which falsely claimed that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer required for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng