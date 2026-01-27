UTME 2026: Full List of Approved JAMB Registration Centres Across All 36 States in Nigeria Released
- The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the official list of approved centres for UTME 2026 registration across Nigeria
- The centres were spread across all 36 states, ensuring candidates had access to safe and accredited facilities
- JAMB emphasised that only registrations carried out at these approved centres would be recognised for the examination
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the official list of approved registration centres for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The centres were spread across all 36 states of Nigeria, ensuring that candidates had access to accredited facilities for their registration and computer-based testing.
JAMB stated that only centres on the approved list would be recognised for the registration exercise.
According to the Board, this move was aimed at curbing malpractice and ensuring that candidates were registered in safe and standardised environments.
1. ABIA – ABA – Mater Misericordiae Human Empowerment Computer School, 4B Obohia Rd, Aba
2. ABIA – UMUAHIA – Amable Nigeria Limited, RN3 Old Timber Road, Umuahia
3. ABIA – UMUAHIA – JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), JAMB State Office, Near Ubakala Junction, Umuahia
4. ABIA – UMUAHIA – XYZ Technologies, New Secretariat, Beside JAAC Building, Umuahia
5. ABIA – UMUDIKE – Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, E-Test Centre, Umudike
6. ABIA – ABA – Fedora Grammar School CBT, Owo na Umuosi Village, Aba
7. ABIA – ABA – Surftech Telecomm Computer School, Glass Force Road, Osusu Umueme, Aba
8. ABIA – ABA – Covenant Polytechnic Centre 2, Owerrinta, Opp Naval Base, Aba
9. ABIA – ABA – Right Path Academy, 17 Dan Nwaguru Street, Liberty Estate, Aba
10. ABIA – OKOKO-ITEM – JAMB Professional Test Centre, Uzo Okagwe, Okoko-Item, Bende LGA
11. ABIA – AROCHUKWU – Hugh Goldie Lay/Theological Training Institution (Macoto ICT Hall), Barracks, Ibom, Arochukwu
12. ABIA – ABA – The Nobleland International Secondary School CBT, 13 Onu Street, Aba
13. ABIA – UMUDIKE – Amadeus University CBT Centre, Amizi Ikwuano
14. ABIA – OKOKO-ITEM – Arol Unique Investments Limited, CBT
15. ABIA – ABA – Caccou Investment Limited, Achorn Nwakanma Road, Old Aba-Umuahia Road
16. ABIA – ABA – Geo-Roserny CBT Center, 19 Glass Industry Road, Ogborhill, Aba
17. ABIA – ABA – Abia State College of Health Science CBT Centre, Aba
18. ABIA – ABA – Modaboard Interface Ltd, 7 Eze Nwagbara Street, Aba
19. ABIA – ABA – Konye Foster Technologies Ltd, 2 Jerry Kanu Avenue, Aba
20. ABIA – ABA – College of Nursing Ndoki CBT Centre
21. ABIA – ABA – Wonder World Computer Training Ventures CBT
22. ABIA – ABA – ICAN Promax Digital Hub, Aba
23. ABIA – ABA – Abba Integrated CBT Consult
24. ABIA – OSISIOMA – K’Eliz International School CBT, Mbutu Isiahia, Osisioma Ngwa LGA
25. ABIA – ABA – Transparency International Academy CBT Centre
26. ABIA – UKWA WEST – Micben Seat of Wisdom Academy, Umunteke Asa (Micben ICT Hall)
27. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Federal Polytechnic Mubi, ICT Center, Mubi North
28. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Suleiman Elias Bogoro ICT Centre, Federal College of Education, Yola
29. ADAMAWA – YOLA – JAMB State Office, Yola
30. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Modibbo Adama University (MAU Yola), CBT Hall, Girei LGA
31. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Centre-2, Girei LGA
32. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Modibbo Adama University Yola, Centre-3, Girei LGA
33. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Adamawa State University, Abdulrahman Ghali E-Library, Mubi
34. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Lamido Zubairu Education Center, Opp CDL, Yola Town Bye Pass
35. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Amjad Integrated Services Nig. Ltd, GSS Junction, Near Emir’s Palace, Mubi North
36. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Darul Arqam Islamic Institute, Lamido Zubairu Road, Yola Bye-Pass
37. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Adamawa State College of Education, CBT Centre 1, Hong
38. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Zenith CBT Centre, General Murtala Mohammed College (Ramat), Jimeta-Yola Road
39. ADAMAWA – MUBI – Mubi Infortech and CBT Center, Opp State Low Cost, Mubi
40. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Nafan ICT, 2 Gerio Junction, Jambutu, Yola
41. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Zenith CBT Centre 2, General Murtala Mohammed College (Ramat), Jimeta
42. ADAMAWA – YOLA – Centre for Distance Learning CBT Centre, CDL Building, MAU Yola
43. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – Gestric Infortech and Management Institute, 74 Oron Road, Uyo
44. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – JAMB State Office, 12 Akpakpan Street, Uyo
45. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – Knowledge Partners Ltd, 30 Udosen Uko Street, Uyo
46. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – PTDF E-Resource Centre, University of Uyo, Town Campus Annex
47. AKWA-IBOM – IKOT-EKPENE – Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Ikot-Ekpene
48. AKWA-IBOM – ONNA – Kemegold Nigeria Ltd, Onna Peoples High School, Onna
49. AKWA-IBOM – IKOT-EKPENE – Rolins King Infotech and Management Technology, 15 Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene
50. AKWA-IBOM – IKONO – Loam Polytechnic, KM 4 Old Itu Road, Ikono
51. AKWA-IBOM – OBONG NTAK – Obong University CBT Centre, Obong Ntak, Etim Ekpo LGA
52. AKWA-IBOM – IKOT-AKAI – Sure Foundation Polytechnic CBT Centre, Ikot Akai, Ukanafun LGA
53. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – Heritage Digi-Link Int’l Ltd, 178 Heritage House, Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo
54. AKWA-IBOM – EKET – Divine Seeds Printing CBT Centre, 20 Ediam Street, Eket
55. AKWA-IBOM – ORON – Edet Amana Foundation ICT Hub, 1 Edet Amana Crescent, Oron
56. AKWA-IBOM – UYO – Ebenezer International Schools CBT Centre, 14 Ebenezer Avenue, Uyo
57. AKWA-IBOM – IKOT EDIBON – Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno ICT Centre, Nsit Ubium Council Headquarters
58. ANAMBRA – AWKA – JAMB State Office, Awka
59. ANAMBRA – AWKA – Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University E-Library (COOU) Centre II, Igbariam
60. ANAMBRA – NNEWI – Chumet Institute Ltd, 270 Old Onitsha Road, Opp Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi
61. ANAMBRA – OBOSI – Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development), Mike Ajeagbo Road, Obosi
62. ANAMBRA – OKO – Federal Polytechnic Oko Mass Communication Centre I
63. ANAMBRA – AWKA – Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Digital Library Centre I, Prof Festus Aghagbo Digital Library
64. ANAMBRA – AWKA – Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Digital Library Centre II, Prof Festus Aghagbo Digital Library
65. ANAMBRA – NSUGBE – Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe E-Library, Centre 2, Nsugbe
66. ANAMBRA – UMUNZE – Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze – Main Campus Centre I
67. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Lady Hannah CBT Centre, St. James Anglican Church, Awada, Onitsha
68. ANAMBRA – UMUNZE – Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze – Main Campus Centre III
69. ANAMBRA – OKO – Holy Rosary Vocation and Innovative Institute, Igbo-Ukwu
70. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Infotech IT Ltd, Ogbatuluenyi Drive, Atani
71. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Infotech IT Ltd, Centre 2, 9 Ogbatuluenyi Drive, Atani
72. ANAMBRA – AWKA – JAMB PTC Awka, JAMB State Office, Amawbia By-Pass
73. ANAMBRA – ADAZI-NNUKWU – College of Nursing Sciences CBT Centre, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu
74. ANAMBRA – AWKA – St. Patrick’s College ICT Hub, Awka
75. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – God’s Guard Treasured Kids School, 63 Rainbow Net Road, Onitsha
76. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Shanahan Innovations Ltd, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Onitsha
77. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Assurance and Partners Ltd, St. Anthony of Padua, Limca Road, Nkpor
78. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Holy Innocent’s Juniorate Convent, Nkpor
79. ANAMBRA – NNEWI – Archdeacon Nwosu Memorial CBT Centre, Ozubulu
80. ANAMBRA – OBA – Triumphant Cross CBT, Triumphant Schools, Oba
81. ANAMBRA – AWKA – JAMB PTC Awka, JAMB State Office, Amawbia By-Pass, Centre 2
82. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – St. Christopher’s Junior Seminary CBT Centre, 3-3 Onitsha
83. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Kenbeutrice CBT Centre, 5 Anyadiegwu Street, Nkpor
84. ANAMBRA – AWKA – Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre, 110 Work Road, Awka
85. ANAMBRA – NNEWI – The Oracle Lens, Ubili Town Hall, Nnokwa
86. ANAMBRA – ONITSHA – Veritas Innovations Ltd, Mater Amabilis Secondary School, Umuoji
87. BAUCHI – AZARE – Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Along Potiskum-Maiduguri Road
88. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
89. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, ATAP Wunti Dada Jos Road, Bauchi
90. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Alfurqan International Academy, Along Dass Road, Bauchi
91. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Dolphin Maria College, Sunday Awoniyi Road, Bauchi
92. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Giwo Science Academy CBT, Kano Road, Bauchi
93. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – JAMB Zonal Office, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Bauchi
94. BAUCHI – MISAU – Misau Emirate CBT and ICT Centre, Kano Kari Road, Misau
95. BAUCHI – AZARE – Hall 1 – JAMB/NCC Professional Test Centre (PTC), Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
96. BAUCHI – AZARE – Hall 2 – JAMB/NCC Professional Test Centre (PTC), Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
97. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Safuz ICT Hub, BSADP Quarters, Off Dass Road, Bauchi
98. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Bauchi State E-Library Centre, Bauchi
99. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Lobster International Academy Nursery/Secondary School Centre, Tudun Salmanu, Bauchi
100. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Annoor International Islamic Academy, Along Gubi Dam Road, Bauchi
101. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Hinsad College of Health Technology CBT, Inkil, Unguwan Magaji Gombe Road, Bauchi
102. BAUCHI – BAUCHI – Al-Huda College of Nursing Sciences CBT, Block V, Plot CM 1, Federal Lowcost, Bauchi
103. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – Predesaf Academy Ltd, Opposite NNPC Akenfa 3, Yenagoa
104. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – JAMB State Office, Yenagoa, Police Headquarters Road, Ovom
105. BAYELSA – AMASSOMA – Niger Delta University Centre 1, New Site, Amassoma
106. BAYELSA – AMASSOMA – Niger Delta University Centre 2, New Site, Amassoma
107. BAYELSA – IMIRINGI – Aspire Multi-Link Infotech Resort, Beside Favour Model School, Imiringi, Ogbia
108. BAYELSA – TORU-ORUA – University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Sagbama
109. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – Derby’s Young ICT Centre, Beside Yenagoa Polytechnic, Tombia, Yenagoa
110. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – Bayelsa Medical University, Amarata, Yenagoa
111. BAYELSA – TORU-ORUA – Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
112. BAYELSA – OTUOKE – ICT Centre, Federal University Otuoke
113. BAYELSA – YENAGOA – Opolo ICT Resort, Inside Opolo Secondary School, Yenagoa
114. BENUE – GBOKO – Excellent Int’l College CBT Centre (Centre 1), Behind Tor Tiv Guest House, Gboko
115. BENUE – KATSINA-ALA – ICT Centre, College of Education Katsina-Ala
116. BENUE – MAKURDI – E-TC Opposite College of Agricultural Economics & Extension, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi
117. BENUE – MAKURDI – JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), JAMB State Office, 146 George Akume Way, Makurdi
118. BENUE – OJU – College of Education Oju CBT Centre, Beside College Library, Oju
119. BENUE – OTUKPO – CBT Centre Otukpo, 14 Federal Road, Otukpo
120. BENUE – OTUKPO – Universal Cybernet Ltd, 3 Ochi’doma Road, Otukpo
121. BENUE – IGA-OKPAYA – IGA ICT Ltd, Plot 3, Beside LGEA Primary School, Iga-Okpaya, Apa LGA
122. BENUE – GBOKO – Kimota Science College CBT Centre, KM 8 Yandev-Aliade Bye-Pass, Gboko
123. BENUE – GBOKO – Queen of the Rosary Secondary School CBT Centre, Behind Total Filling Station, Gboko
124. BENUE – MAKURDI – Athans Model College CBT Centre, Opposite UBA, Wurukum, Makurdi
125. BENUE – ADIKPO – Ameewua Model College ICT/CBT Centre, Opp High Court, Adikpo, Kwande LGA
126. BENUE – MAKURDI – Greg & Co ICT Ltd, 216 Gondo Aluor Road, Old GRA, Makurdi
127. BENUE – MAKURDI – Intercontinental College of Technology Makurdi (ICTM), KM 2 New Otukpo Road, Makurdi
128. BENUE – MAKURDI – Pamsset CBT Centre, Tse-Uba, Along Power Line, Aliade
129. BENUE – GBOKO – Fidei Polytechnic Gboko, KM 8 Aliade Road, Gboko
130. BENUE – MAKURDI – Faztlink Computers, 39 Iyorchia Ayu Road, Benue State Library, Wurukum, Makurdi
131. BENUE – MAKURDI – ICTWEB Ltd, Makurdi College of Nursing Sciences, Opp College of Health Sciences, BSU, Makurdi
132. BENUE – MAKURDI – Proveritas IT Center, Holy Ghost Parish, Beside Federal Medical Center, Makurdi
133. BENUE – OTUKPO – Omis CBT Centre, Nokpokwu Model International School, Okpoga, Okpokwu LGA
134. BENUE – OTUKPO – Benpoly CBT Centre, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA
135. BENUE – OTUKPO – Eagle Life Citadel of Learning CBT Centre, 11 Fred Uloko Avenue, GRA, Otukpo
136. BORNO – BIU – College of Education Waka-Biu, Maiduguri Road, Biu LGA
137. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – JAMB Zonal Office, Maiduguri (Registration Only)
138. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Borno State University CBT Centre (Former Kashim Ibrahim College of Education), Kano/Jos Road, Maiduguri
139. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – UNIMAID ICT 3 Centre, Opp Elkanemi Hall, University of Maiduguri
140. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Ramat Polytechnic CBT Centre, Opp Borno State Revenue Board, Maiduguri
141. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Al-Muneer Int’l College (Motime Communication) CBT/Professional Centre 1, Off Biu Road, Maiduguri
142. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Al-Muneer Int’l College (Motime Communication) CBT/Professional Centre 2, Off Biu Road, Maiduguri
143. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – UNIMAID Virtual Examination Centre 4, Centre for Distance Learning, Maiduguri
144. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – North East Children’s Trust Learning Centre (NECT/TLC), 5 Biu Road, Maiduguri
145. BORNO – BIU – Directorate of ICT, Nigerian Army University Biu, Temporary Site Centre 2, Biu
146. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – Silver Jet CBT Professional E-Examination Centre, College of Nursing & Midwifery, Damboa Road, Maiduguri
147. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – MIS Consulting Services Ltd CBT Centre, Maiduguri Innovative School, Baga Road, Maiduguri
148. BORNO – MAIDUGURI – AI Computer Academy, Kashim Ibrahim Way, Behind Taj Bank, Maiduguri
149. CROSS-RIVER – AKAMKPA – Cross River State College of Education ICT Centre, E-Library, Akamkpa
150. CROSS-RIVER – CALABAR – University of Calabar E-Library Complex, Ette Agbor Road, Calabar
151. CROSS-RIVER – CALABAR – JAMB State Office, 41 Okoro Agbor Street, Off Marian Road, Calabar (Registration Only)
152. CROSS-RIVER – CALABAR – Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH CBT), Ekpo Abasi, Calabar South
153. CROSS-RIVER – OBUDU – Federal College of Education, Dr Joseph Wayas Library, Obudu
154. CROSS-RIVER – OKUKU – Klinnicapps Academy, Old Imaje Road, Okuku, Yala
155. CROSS-RIVER – CALABAR – Swiftcom Global, FAAN Secondary School, IBB Way, Calabar
156. CROSS-RIVER – OGOJA – Owoche College of Health Sciences and Technology, Bewo-Bekwarra LGA
157. DELTA – ABRAKA – Delta State University, Digital Centre, Abraka
158. DELTA – ABRAKA – Delta State University, Electronic Exam Centre 1, Campus 3, Abraka
159. DELTA – ABRAKA – Delta State University, Electronic Exam Centre 2, Campus 3, Abraka
160. DELTA – ASABA – JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), JAMB State Office, Okpanam Road, Asaba
161. DELTA – EFFURUN – Petroleum Training Institute, 1 PTI Road, Effurun
162. DELTA – EMEVOR – Adam Igbudu Christian Institute, Ughelli-Ozoro Road, Emevor
163. DELTA – OGWASHI-UKU – Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Centre 1, Along Azagba Road
164. DELTA – UGHELLI – Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), Ibru Village, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli
165. DELTA – UGHELLI – Micheal and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), Ibru Foundation College of Education, Centre 3, Agbarha-Otor
166. DELTA – EFFURUN – College of Education, ICT Centre, Opp Shell Gate, Edjeba, Warri
167. DELTA – EFFURUN – Pacia International College, Opp Former Blue Water Hotels, Ekpan-Effurun
168. DELTA – ASABA – Delta State Library CBT, Opp Felix Ibru Secretariat, Asaba
169. DELTA – KWALE – Bellarks Polytechnic Kwale (Former Prime Vocational Institute), KM 4 Kwale-Asaba Expressway
170. DELTA – ASABA – Holywood International School, By Ecobank Plc, West End, Asaba
171. DELTA – EFFURUN – Opel Resources Centre 1, 6 Solomon Oboro Close, Effurun
172. DELTA – WARRI – Sologha Ekpemupolo CBT, Behind Ogulagha Community Secretariat, Burutu LGA
173. DELTA – UGHELLI – Sonnicity Universal School, 5 Ikprukpru Street, Ughelli
174. DELTA – OGULAGHA – Brightfield School CBT, 18 Onwugbonu Crescent, Ekpan, Uvwie
175. DELTA – OGWASHI-UKU – Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Centre 2, Along Azagba Road
176. DELTA – OZORO – DSUST Centre 2, Delta State University of Science & Technology, Ozoro
177. DELTA – OLEH – Hyacenry Computer Hubb Ltd, KM 2 Oleh/Ozoro Road, Oleh, Isoko South LGA
178. DELTA – ASABA – Westgate CBT Centre 1, 409 Nnebisi Road, Asaba
179. DELTA – ASABA – Future Ambassadors Int’l Schools CBT Centre, Okpanam-Asaba
180. DELTA – EFFURUN – Leads Academy CBT Centre, 98 Alegbo/Okoribi, Effurun
181. DELTA – ASABA – ICT Centre, Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba
182. DELTA – ABRAKA – Conarina Maritime Academy, Eseme River Road, Oria-Abraka, Ethiope East
183. DELTA – ASABA – Flo Valley International School, 1 Emeka Isichei Street, Asaba
184. DELTA – ASABA – Graceville High School Digital Hub, 1 Graceville Boulevard, Okpanam, Asaba
185. DELTA – AGBOR – Chikason ICT Solutions Hub, Agbor
186. DELTA – ASABA – Graceville College CBT Hub, Off Ken Mozia Street, GRA, Asaba
187. DELTA – ASABA – Fube CBT Hub, 31 Jesus Saves Road, Asaba
188. DELTA – ASABA – Winning Star ICT, 7 St. Brigids Road, Asaba
189. DELTA – EFFURUN – Harvard International CBT Centre, Plot 14 DDPA Jeddo/Ughoton Road, Jeddo Town
190. DELTA – ASABA – Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Institute of Continuing Education, 2 Victor Chuks Odogwu Street, Asaba
191. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Comprehensive School of Management & Technology (CSMT) CBT Centre, Watchman Street, Abakaliki
192. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – JAMB State Office, Abakaliki (Registration Only)
193. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Mastersoft Technology Ltd, Mile 50 Layout, Opp Nkwegu Ugbala Grand Arena, Abakaliki
194. EBONYI – AFIKPO – Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic CBT Centre, Unwana, Afikpo North LGA
195. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Ebonyi State University CBT Centre 1 (Permanent Site), Ezzamgbo
196. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Ebonyi State University CBT Centre 2 (Permanent Site), Ezzamgbo
197. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Fountain of Knowledge International Academy CBT Centre, 49B Nteje Street, Abakaliki
198. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Foundation for Grassroot Success Empowerment CBT Centre, Silicon Valley Complex, Centenary City, Abakaliki
199. EBONYI – AFIKPO – Bertha Bright Kids Academy, 88 Ndibe Beach Road, Afikpo
200. EBONYI – ABAKALIKI – Kassie Braun Memorial Schools CBT Centre, Umuigwe, Along Ogbaga Road, Abakaliki
