You can get into these Lagos nursing schools without JAMB. Here's how to apply
Lagos nursing schools without JAMB run Post-Basic Nursing programs and Direct Entry for those interested in the course. These schools include the School of Nursing at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, and Lagos State College of Nursing, Igando. Potential nursing candidates are required to pass internal exams or interviews to gain admission to the program.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top Lagos nursing schools without JAMB
- Which is the best school of nursing in Lagos without JAMB?
- Can I apply for the Luth School of Nursing without JAMB?
- What is the cut-off mark for Lagos State School of Nursing, Igando?
Key takeaways
- Several reputable nursing schools in Lagos offer Post-Basic Nursing programmes without a JAMB score, provided they pass interviews and internal exams.
- Direct Entry students are permitted to study nursing, provided they hold a nursing diploma or higher diploma from a recognised institution.
- While the School of Nursing at LUTH requires JAMB for its nursing course, its Post-Basic nursing course does not, and it leads to a registered nurse certification.
- The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi (NOHIL) offers Post-Basic Nursing programmes with specialisation in orthopaedics, which do not require JAMB.
Top Lagos nursing schools without JAMB
While the basic National Diploma (ND) programs typically require JAMB, several nursing schools have an alternative to the UTME requirement. Students can join through Post-Basic Nursing programmes for those already registered as nurses, and Direct Entry for those with diplomas. Below is a list of nursing schools in Lagos that do not require the JAMB examination.
Nursing school
Address
School of Nursing at LUTH
Ishaga Rd, Idi-Araba, Lagos, Nigeria
Post Basic Nursing schools at National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi
120/124 Ikorodu Rd, Igbobi, Lagos
Nigerian Army College of Nursing
Myhoung Barracks, PMB 1003, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria
School of Psychiatric Nursing at Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba
8 Harvey Road, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria
Lagos State College of Nursing, Igando
Alimosho General Hospital, LASU/ Isheri Road, Igando, Lagos
School of Nursing at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)
- Address: Ishaga Rd, Idi-Araba, Lagos, Nigeria
- Email: info@luth.gov.ng, corpservices@luth.gov.ng
- Phone: +234 812 836 4824
The School of Nursing at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) was established in July 1962. It is one of the best Nigerian nursing colleges that provides high-quality nursing education.
While a Nursing Diploma requires JAMB results, other related nursing courses do not. A panel interviews successful candidates who meet the entry requirements to make the final selection.
The nursing school admits students once a year, with intake happening in October. The Post-Basic Nursing programme takes 12 months, leading to qualifications such as Registered Nurse (RN), Registered Midwife (RM), or Registered Public Health Nurse. To apply, follow these steps.
- Go to the official LUTH admission portal and create an account (register).
- Pay the ₦10,000 application fee using the Remita payment system.
- Fill out all the required sections of the application form and submit it online.
- After you submit the form, you must download and print your bio-data document. This is your pass, which you must bring to the entrance examination.
- Once you have submitted your application, you will be required to take a mandatory entrance examination on the scheduled date.
Post Basic Nursing schools at National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi
- Address: 120/124 Ikorodu Rd, Igbobi, Lagos 102216, Lagos, Nigeria
- Email: nohil@nohlagos.gov.ng
- Phone: 0705 971 7777, 0705 973 4444, 0705 973 2222
The National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi (NOHIL) in Lagos offers Post-Basic Nursing specialisation specifically in Orthopaedic Nursing and Accident & Emergency Nursing. The nursing courses take 12 to 18 months on a full-time basis.
There is also an option for a four-week refresher course available for Post-Basic Nursing students interested in Orthopaedic or Accident & Emergency nursing.
NOHIL focuses not on JAMB score for the Post-Basic Nursing courses but on nursing qualifications and practical experience. Applicants must be registered nurses with a practising licence, and applications can be made on the admission portal by following these simple steps.
- Visit the NOHIL online portal on their official website.
- Click the "Apply" button and carefully and accurately fill in all the required information on the application form.
- Pay the application fee of ₦17,000 on the Remita platform.
- Once your form is complete, print a copy of the finished application form.
- Get all the necessary supporting documents, such as transcripts and certificates, and physically attach them to the printed form.
- Submit the printed form directly to the school before the closing deadline.
Nigerian Army College of Nursing
- Address: Myhoung Barracks, PMB 1003, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria
- Email: hq.nacon@army.mil.ng
- Phone: +234 (0) 901 444 2004
The Nigerian Army College of Nursing (NACON) in Yaba, Lagos, offers nursing education to civilians, military personnel, and paramilitary personnel. Their BNSc nursing course does not necessarily need JAMB if they have a diploma or higher diploma in Nursing. Prospective candidates can apply by registering online on the NACON website and following the steps below.
- Visit the NACON website and complete the application form.
- Carefully and correctly fill in all your personal information and other details requested on the form.
- Pay the non-refundable application fee of ₦10,000.
- Upload clear copies of all required documents electronically.
- If your initial application is approved, you will need to attend a screening examination on the date scheduled.
- After the exam, all you need to do is wait for the college to release the final list of admitted students.
School of Psychiatric Nursing at Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba
- Address: 8 Harvey Road, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria
- Email: enquiries@fnphyaba.gov.ng
- Phone: +2348155170000, +2349060001907
Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba's School of Psychiatric Nursing, offers a post-basic nursing program. The nursing course is designed to train registered nurses specialising in mental health and psychiatric nursing, and it takes approximately 18 months. Applicants are advised to visit the school's website or contact the school's administration office for guidance.
Lagos State College of Nursing, Igando
- Address: Alimosho General Hospital, LASU / Isheri Road, Igando, Lagos State, Nigeria
- Email: info@lascon.edu.ng
- Phone: +234 8033270037
Lagos State College of Nursing, Igando (LASCON) is one of the best nursing schools in Nigeria. While the National Diploma requires a JAMB subject combination, candidates can join directly if they have a nursing or related course from a recognised institution. Application is done online as follows:
- Visit the LASCON university portal.
- Find and click the "Apply Now" button.
- Click on "Start Application."
- Fill in all required fields on the application form and submit it. Fill in all the details, including your name, contact details, and educational history.
- Check your email for an activation link. This is to confirm that your email address is correct and active.
- Click on that link to make a payment. You will need to pay the application fee to proceed with your application.
- After successful payment, check your email for instructions on how to complete your application.
Which is the best school of nursing in Lagos without JAMB?
There are various reputable nursing schools in Lagos, including the School of Nursing at Lagos University, the Nigerian Army College of Nursing in Hospital Yaba, and the School of Psychiatric Nursing at Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Yaba.
Can I apply for the Luth School of Nursing without JAMB?
You can apply for the LUTH School of Nursing course without JAMB for the direct entry program. Candidates are interviewed, and those who meet the entry requirements are selected for further consideration. However, to study a basic nursing diploma, you require JAMB results.
What is the cut-off mark for Lagos State School of Nursing, Igando?
The cut-off mark for the Lagos State School of Nursing, Igando (LASCON) is 200 in the JAMB UTME for the 2025/2026 academic session. Candidates must also have a good score on the Lagos State College of Nursing's Computer Assisted Screening (CAS) exam.
Nursing is one of the most competitive medical fields, attracting thousands of applicants annually. Candidates can gain admission to Lagos nursing schools without JAMB if they are direct entry (DE) students, pass the internal college exam, and undergo interviews.
Legit.ng published an article about Baze University courses. Baze University, located in Abuja, offers a range of bachelor's degree programs. Some of the courses available are Law, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Public Health, Architecture, and the recently added nursing program.
Baze University offers a total of 47 accredited bachelor's degree programs, including Law, Engineering, Medicine, Social Sciences, Applied Sciences, and Environmental Sciences. To apply for admission to Baze University, you must use the official Baze University admission website.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.