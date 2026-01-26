16 military officers have been indicted over an alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Major General Samaila Uba confirms findings of serious misconduct in military ranks

Uba disclosed that the indicted officers will face military court-martial as investigations conclude

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has released the full list of 16 military officers indicted over the alleged coup plot to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Investigative Panel indicted the officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria over allegations of serious misconduct.

The Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the panel found several of the officers had cases to answer after concluding its investigation.

Uba disclosed that the affected military officers would now face a military court-martial in line with established procedures and extant regulations.

As reported by Vanguard, Uba made this known in a statement issued on Monday, January 26, 2026.

He added that most of the officers are drawn from the Infantry, Signals, and Ordnance Corps of the Armed Forces.

List of indicted officers over the coup against Tinubu

Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq (Nasarawa, 44th Regular Course)

Colonel M. A. Ma’aji (Niger, 47th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel S. Bappah (Bauchi, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel A. A. Hayatu (Kaduna, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel Dangnan (Plateau, 56th Regular Course)

Lieutenant Colonel M. Almakura (Nasarawa, 56th Regular Course)

Major A. J. Ibrahim (Gombe, 56th Regular Course)

Major M. M. Jiddah (Katsina, 56th Regular Course)

Major M. A. Usman (Federal Capital Territory, 60th Regular Course)

Major D. Yusuf (Gombe, 59th Regular Course)

Major I. Dauda (Jigawa, DSSC 38)

Captain I. Bello (DSSC 43)

Captain A. A. Yusuf

Lieutenant S. S. Felix (DSSC)

Lieutenant Commander D. B. Abdullahi (Nigerian Navy)

Squadron Leader S. B. Adamu (Nigerian Air Force)

