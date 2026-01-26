Full List: 16 Officers Indicted in Alleged Coup Plot Against Tinubu
- 16 military officers have been indicted over an alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Major General Samaila Uba confirms findings of serious misconduct in military ranks
- Uba disclosed that the indicted officers will face military court-martial as investigations conclude
FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has released the full list of 16 military officers indicted over the alleged coup plot to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu.
The Special Investigative Panel indicted the officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria over allegations of serious misconduct.
The Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the panel found several of the officers had cases to answer after concluding its investigation.
Uba disclosed that the affected military officers would now face a military court-martial in line with established procedures and extant regulations.
As reported by Vanguard, Uba made this known in a statement issued on Monday, January 26, 2026.
He added that most of the officers are drawn from the Infantry, Signals, and Ordnance Corps of the Armed Forces.
List of indicted officers over the coup against Tinubu
- Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq (Nasarawa, 44th Regular Course)
- Colonel M. A. Ma’aji (Niger, 47th Regular Course)
- Lieutenant Colonel S. Bappah (Bauchi, 56th Regular Course)
- Lieutenant Colonel A. A. Hayatu (Kaduna, 56th Regular Course)
- Lieutenant Colonel Dangnan (Plateau, 56th Regular Course)
- Lieutenant Colonel M. Almakura (Nasarawa, 56th Regular Course)
- Major A. J. Ibrahim (Gombe, 56th Regular Course)
- Major M. M. Jiddah (Katsina, 56th Regular Course)
- Major M. A. Usman (Federal Capital Territory, 60th Regular Course)
- Major D. Yusuf (Gombe, 59th Regular Course)
- Major I. Dauda (Jigawa, DSSC 38)
- Captain I. Bello (DSSC 43)
- Captain A. A. Yusuf
- Lieutenant S. S. Felix (DSSC)
- Lieutenant Commander D. B. Abdullahi (Nigerian Navy)
- Squadron Leader S. B. Adamu (Nigerian Air Force)
7 updates about alleged coup plot against Tinubu
Recall that the Nigerian military detained 16 officers linked to the alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Nigerians expressed mixed reactions on social media regarding the alleged coup plot.
Governance and security challenges continue to threaten Nigeria's long-term development.
Military finally admits coup plot against Tinubu.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian military admited of coup attempt against Tinubu's administration by some high-ranking officers.
The probe panel has submitted its report, revealing details about the arrested officers and their potential charges.
The public demands transparency and accountability regarding the coup plotters and any civilian collaborators involved.
Source: Legit.ng
