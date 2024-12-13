List of universities that accept 140-149 and the courses you can study
Nigeria is one of the African countries with the highest number of universities. There are federal or government-owned, private, and religious universities. Students must attain the minimum requirements of each university before being admitted. Here is a list of universities that accept 140-149 and the courses you can study.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- List of universities that accept 140-149
- List of Polytechnic that accept 140 as the cut-off mark
- List of State Universities that accept 140
- What are federal Universities that accept the 140 cut-off mark in Nigeria?
- Which university has the lowest cut-off mark for Nursing in Nigeria?
Thanks to its growing economy and high population, Nigeria is home to many universities. The National Universities Commission (NUC) is the body that gives accreditation and regulates the standards set by all universities. If you want to join a university, it's essential to know the cut-off mark for each institution. Check out the following list of universities that accept 140-149 cut-off marks.
List of universities that accept 140-149
Nigerian universities have a minimum cut-off mark that candidates must achieve in the UTME. Therefore, knowing the minimum score is crucial before applying, especially with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Below is a list of universities with a cut-off mark of 140-149 and the courses offered.
1. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU)
Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU), formerly Katsina State University, accepts students with 140 points. There are many courses these students with this admission requirement can take, including:
- Arabic Studies
- Agriculture
- Business Administration
- Chemistry
- Early Childhood Care Education
- Economics
- Education
- Environmental Management
- Fisheries & Aquaculture
- International Relations
2. Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU)
Prince Abubakar Audu University, also known as Kogi State University, accepts students with a minimum of 140 points. Students who have attained these points can undertake the following courses:
- Forestry
- Fisheries and Aquaculture
- Agriculture
- History and International Studies
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Human Physiology
- Chemistry
- Education
- Religious Studies
3. Ebonyi State University
Ebonyi State University is one of the Nigerian universities that has set its minimum entry points at 140. Potential applicants can enrol in the following courses with such points.
- Sciences and Humanities
- Education
- Environmental Sciences
- Management
- Natural Resource Management courses
4. Fountain University
Fountain University is a private learning institution grounded in the Islamic faith. The institution announced its intake points at 140, and some of the courses students can undertake include:
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Arabic
- Islamic Studies
- Microbiology
- Economics
- Environmental Health Science
5. Ekiti State University (EKSU)
Ekiti State University is a government-owned university in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. It was established in 1982 by the first Ondo State civilian governor, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin. The federal university entry requirement of 140 is acceptable to students in select programs, including:
- Education
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Actuarial Science
- Entrepreneurship
- Economics
- Geography and Planning
- Tourism Studies
6. Federal University, Otuoke (FUOTUOKE)
FUOTUOKE is a federal university established in Bayelsa State in February 2011. The federal university cut-off mark has been low for a long time, and they accept students with 140 cut-off points. Below are some courses you can pursue at the institution.
- Education
- Business Administration
- Entrepreneurship
- Marketing
- Public Administration
- Social Work
- Geology
- Microbiology
- Statistics
7. Federal University Gashua
Federal University Gashua is a public institution in Sabon Gari, Yobe State, Nigeria. It accepts learners with 140 cut-off points for the following courses.
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Agronomy
- Animal Science
- English
- Geography
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Public Administration
8. Venite University
Venite University is a private institution located in Iloro Ekiti, Ekiti State, and is a distinguished learning institution. This private institution has an entry mark of 140, and students can take courses like:
- Accounting
- Taxation
- Entrepreneurship Studies
- Business Administration
- Sociology
- English and Linguistics
List of Polytechnic that accept 140 as the cut-off mark
Nigeria is home to numerous top polytechnics spread out across the country. Students who do not attend universities can pursue their higher education here. Below is a list of polytechnics that accept 140 points and courses you can study.
1. Federal Poly Ado
Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti JAMB cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session is 140. The courses you can undertake with such points include:
- Accounts
- Agriculture
- Engineering
- Business administration.
- Purchasing and supply
- Surveying
- Lab technology
- Computer Science
2. Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku
The Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, is located in Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State. The polytechnic accepts students with 140 points and offers National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas. Students can pursue courses in the following departments:
- Art and Design
- Business
- Engineering
- Applied Sciences
3. Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro
Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, is another polytechnic located in Delta State. The institution accepts students with 140 points. Here are some courses you can pursue at Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro.
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Mathematics
- Food Science and Technology
- Geology
- Environmental Management & Technology
- Computer Science
- Engineering
List of State Universities that accept 140
Several state-owned universities in Nigeria offer competitive courses. Here is a list of public universities that accept 140 points or more.
- Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK)
- University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)
- Michael Okpara Uni. of Agric., Umudike (MOUAU)
- Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE)
- Prince Abubakar Audu University (Kogi State University)
- University of Uyo (UNIUYO)
What are federal Universities that accept the 140 cut-off mark in Nigeria?
There are over 40 federal universities in Nigeria. These institutions are spread across various states and accept students from all over the country. Below is a list of federal universities that accept students with 140 cut-off points.
- Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina (FUDutsinma)
- Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State (FULokoja)
- Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa (FUOtuoke)
- Federal University of Transport, Daura (FUT Daura)
- Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA)
- Federal University of Agriculture Zuru (FUAZ)
Which university has the lowest cut-off mark for Nursing in Nigeria?
Nursing is one of the best courses to study in Nigeria. The university that accepts nursing students with the lowest points is Prince Abubakar Audu University, also known as Kogi State University. It accepts students with 140 points.
Nigeria is home to many universities located strategically in different states. Students must meet all criteria before applying to join these institutions. The above is a list of universities that accept a cut-off mark of 140-149.
Legit.ng published an article about JAMB requirements for law students. Law is one of the most competitive courses in Nigeria. JAMB subject combination for students who want to pursue law applies to all universities in the country. To be accepted, students must attain the minimum points required for all subjects specified by JAMB.
Law is one of the lucrative careers in Nigeria, and choosing to study the course can change your life. It is, therefore, important to pass subjects needed as specified by JAMB for you to qualify. Check out JAMB requirements for law students.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.