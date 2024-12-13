Nigeria is one of the African countries with the highest number of universities. There are federal or government-owned, private, and religious universities. Students must attain the minimum requirements of each university before being admitted. Here is a list of universities that accept 140-149 and the courses you can study.

Venite (L), UMYU (C), Fountain University (R). Photo: www.veniteuniversity.edu.ng, @official_ekitistateuniversity, @OfficialUMYU on Facebook, @fountain.university on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thanks to its growing economy and high population, Nigeria is home to many universities. The National Universities Commission (NUC) is the body that gives accreditation and regulates the standards set by all universities. If you want to join a university, it's essential to know the cut-off mark for each institution. Check out the following list of universities that accept 140-149 cut-off marks.

List of universities that accept 140-149

Nigerian universities have a minimum cut-off mark that candidates must achieve in the UTME. Therefore, knowing the minimum score is crucial before applying, especially with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Below is a list of universities with a cut-off mark of 140-149 and the courses offered.

1. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU)

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU) signpost. Photo: @OfficialUMYU on Facebook

Source: UGC

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU), formerly Katsina State University, accepts students with 140 points. There are many courses these students with this admission requirement can take, including:

Arabic Studies

Agriculture

Business Administration

Chemistry

Early Childhood Care Education

Economics

Education

Environmental Management

Fisheries & Aquaculture

International Relations

2. Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU)

Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) administration block. Photo: paau.edu.ng (modified by author)

Source: Original

Prince Abubakar Audu University, also known as Kogi State University, accepts students with a minimum of 140 points. Students who have attained these points can undertake the following courses:

Forestry

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Agriculture

History and International Studies

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Human Physiology

Chemistry

Education

Religious Studies

3. Ebonyi State University

Ebonyi State University entrance. Photo: ebsu.edu.ng (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ebonyi State University is one of the Nigerian universities that has set its minimum entry points at 140. Potential applicants can enrol in the following courses with such points.

Sciences and Humanities

Education

Environmental Sciences

Management

Natural Resource Management courses

4. Fountain University

Fountain University main entrance. Photo: @fountain.university on Instagram

Source: UGC

Fountain University is a private learning institution grounded in the Islamic faith. The institution announced its intake points at 140, and some of the courses students can undertake include:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Arabic

Islamic Studies

Microbiology

Economics

Environmental Health Science

5. Ekiti State University (EKSU)

A view of Ekiti State University (EKSU) entrance. Photo: @official_ekitistateuniversity on Instagram

Source: UGC

Ekiti State University is a government-owned university in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. It was established in 1982 by the first Ondo State civilian governor, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin. The federal university entry requirement of 140 is acceptable to students in select programs, including:

Education

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Actuarial Science

Entrepreneurship

Economics

Geography and Planning

Tourism Studies

6. Federal University, Otuoke (FUOTUOKE)

Federal University, Otuoke (FUOTUOKE) administration block. Photo: @fedunivotuoke on Instagram

Source: UGC

FUOTUOKE is a federal university established in Bayelsa State in February 2011. The federal university cut-off mark has been low for a long time, and they accept students with 140 . Below are some courses you can pursue at the institution.

Education

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Public Administration

Social Work

Geology

Microbiology

Statistics

7. Federal University Gashua

A view of Federal University Gashua block. Photo: @fuga_portrait

Source: UGC

Federal University Gashua is a public institution in Sabon Gari, Yobe State, Nigeria. It accepts learners with 140 cut-off points for the following courses.

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Agronomy

Animal Science

English

Geography

Political Science

Psychology

Public Administration

8. Venite University

Venite University entrance. Photo: veniteuniversity.edu.ng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Venite University is a private institution located in Iloro Ekiti, Ekiti State, and is a distinguished learning institution. This private institution has an entry mark of 140, and students can take courses like:

Accounting

Taxation

Entrepreneurship Studies

Business Administration

Sociology

English and Linguistics

List of Polytechnic that accept 140 as the cut-off mark

Nigeria is home to numerous top polytechnics spread out across the country. Students who do not attend universities can pursue their higher education here. Below is a list of polytechnics that accept 140 points and courses you can study.

1. Federal Poly Ado

Federal Poly Ado entrance. Photo: @fedpolyado on Facebook

Source: UGC

Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti JAMB cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session is 140. The courses you can undertake with such points include:

Accounts

Agriculture

Engineering

Business administration.

Purchasing and supply

Surveying

Lab technology

Computer Science

2. Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku

Delta State Polytechnic Ongwashi-UKU signpost outside the polytechnic. Photo: @dspgplug on Instagram

Source: UGC

The Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, is located in Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State. The polytechnic accepts students with 140 points and offers National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas. Students can pursue courses in the following departments:

Art and Design

Business

Engineering

Applied Sciences

3. Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro

View of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro main gate. Photo: @deltastatepolytechnicozoro on Facebook

Source: UGC

Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, is another polytechnic located in Delta State. The institution accepts students with 140 points. Here are some courses you can pursue at Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro.

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Mathematics

Food Science and Technology

Geology

Environmental Management & Technology

Computer Science

Engineering

List of State Universities that accept 140

Several state-owned universities in Nigeria offer competitive courses. Here is a list of public universities that accept 140 points or more.

Federal University Birnin-Kebbi (FUBK)

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

Michael Okpara Uni. of Agric., Umudike (MOUAU)

Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE)

Prince Abubakar Audu University (Kogi State University)

University of Uyo (UNIUYO)

What are federal Universities that accept the 140 cut-off mark in Nigeria?

There are over 40 federal universities in Nigeria. These institutions are spread across various states and accept students from all over the country. Below is a list of federal universities that accept students with 140 cut-off points.

Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina (FUDutsinma)

Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State (FULokoja)

Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa (FUOtuoke)

Federal University of Transport, Daura (FUT Daura)

Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA)

Federal University of Agriculture Zuru (FUAZ)

Which university has the lowest cut-off mark for Nursing in Nigeria?

Nursing is one of the best courses to study in Nigeria. The university that accepts nursing students with the lowest points is Prince Abubakar Audu University, also known as Kogi State University. It accepts students with 140 points.

Nigeria is home to many universities located strategically in different states. Students must meet all criteria before applying to join these institutions. The above is a list of universities that accept a cut-off mark of 140-149.

Legit.ng published an article about JAMB requirements for law students. Law is one of the most competitive courses in Nigeria. JAMB subject combination for students who want to pursue law applies to all universities in the country. To be accepted, students must attain the minimum points required for all subjects specified by JAMB.

Law is one of the lucrative careers in Nigeria, and choosing to study the course can change your life. It is, therefore, important to pass subjects needed as specified by JAMB for you to qualify. Check out JAMB requirements for law students.

Source: Legit.ng