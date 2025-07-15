The list of schools that accept awaiting results in Nigeria is broad, including top institutions like UNILAG, OAU, LASU, and Covenant University. These schools allow students to apply for admission even if their WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB results are still pending. However, timely upload of WAEC or NECO results is crucial to finalising admission.

List of schools that accept awaiting result

Many Nigerian universities allow students to apply for admission using an awaiting result. This allows candidates without released WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB results a fair chance to participate in the UTME and Post UTME processes. Below is a comprehensive list of schools that accept awaiting results in Nigeria.

Federal Universities that accept awaiting results

Most federal universities in Nigeria accept awaiting results during JAMB registration and screening. Here are the federal universities that support this policy.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

University of Ibadan (UI)

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Bayero University (BUK)

Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (FUOYE)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK)

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU)

University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT)

Usman Danfodiyo University (UDUSOK)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

University of Uyo (UNIUYO)

The University of Abuja, Gwagwalada (UNIABUJA)

University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

Federal University, Dutse (FUD )

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU)

Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State (FUKASHERE)

Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa (FUOTUOKE)

Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State (FULOKOJA)

Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State (FULAFIA)

Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State (FUWUKARI)

Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA)

Federal University, Gusau Zamfara (FUGUS)

Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK)

Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike (MOUAU)

The Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola (MAUTECH)

Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM)

National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos (NOUN)

Nigeria Police Academy Wudil (NPA)

Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT)

Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB)

Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna (NDA)

Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State (NMU)

The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE)

Federal University, Dustin-Ma (FUDMA)

Federal University, Ndifu-Alike, Ebonyi State (FUNAI )

State universities that accept awaiting results

Several state-owned universities also permit candidates to register with awaiting results. Here is a list of state universities that accept awaiting results across Nigeria.

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH)

Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU)

Ekiti State University (EKSU)

Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU)

Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU)

Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU)

Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU)

Lagos State University of Education (LASUED)

Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTech)

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK)

Rivers State University of Science & Technology (RSUST)

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye (OOU)

Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu (ESUT)

Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU)

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli (COOU)

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki (EBSU)

Adamawa State University, Mubi (ADSU)

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA)

Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU)

Kwara State University, Ilorin (KWASU)

Osun State University, Osogbo (UNIOSUN)

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni (IAUE)

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBU)

Gombe State University, Gombe (GSU)

Kano University of Science & Technology, Wudil (KUST)

Anambra State University of Science & Technology, Uli

Benue State University, Makurdi (BSU)

Moshood Abiola University of Science & Technology, Abeokuta

Bayelsa Medical University

Bornu State University, Maiduguri (BOSU)

Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG)

Bukar Abba Ibrahim University, Damaturu

Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, Imo State (EPU)

Edo University Iyamo (EUI)

Kaduna State University, Kaduna (KASU)

Kebbi State University, Kebbi (KSUST)

Kogi State University, Anyigba (KSU)

Northwest University Kano (NWU)

Ondo State University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED)

Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OSUSTECH)

Oyo State Technical University, Ibadan (Tech-U)

Sokoto State University (SSU)

Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, Jigawa (SLU)

Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode (TASUED)

Taraba State University, Jalingo (TASU)

Technical University, Ibadan

Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina (UMYU)

University of Africa Toru Orua, Bayelsa State (UAT)

University of Cross River State

Yobe State University, Damaturu (YSU)

Zamfara State University

Private universities that accept awaiting results

Below is a list of private universities that welcome awaiting result candidates.

Covenant University, Ota

Landmark University, Omu-Aran

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti

American University of Nigeria, Yola

Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja

Babcock University, Ilishan–Remo

Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu

Redeemer’s University, Mowe

African University of Science & Technology, Abuja

Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos

Baze University, Abuja

Veritas University, Abuja

Skyline University, Kano

Lead City University, Ibadan

Bells University of Technology, Otta

Ajayi Crowther University, Ibadan

Gregory University, Uturu

Mountain Top University, Lagos

Achievers University, Owo

Adeleke University, Ede

Admiralty University, Ibusa

Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin

Al-Qalam University, Katsina

Anchor University, Ayobo

Arthur Javis University, Akpoyubo

Atiba University, Oyo

Augustine University

Caleb University, Lagos

Caritas University, Enugu

Chrisland University

Christopher University, Mowe

Clifford University, Owerrinta

Cn Hill University, Kwara

Coal City University, Enugu

Crescent University

Dominican University, Ibadan

Dominion University, Ibadan

Edwin Clark University, Kaigbodo

Eko University of Medical Sciences

Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin

Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa

Evangel University, Akaeze

Fountain University, Osogbo

Hallmark University

Hezekiah University, Umudi

Igbinedion University, Okada

Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji

Kings University

Kola Daisi University, Ibadan

Kwararafa University, Wukari

Legacy University, Okija

Madonna University, Okija

Mcpherson University, Ajebo

Micheal & Cecilia University

Novena University, Ogongo

Obong University, Obong Ntak

Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu

PAMO University of Medical Sciences, P/Harcourt

Paul University, Awka

Precious Cornerstone University, Oyo

Renaissance University

Rhema University, Aba

Ritman University

Salem University, Lokoja

Southwestern University, Oku Owa

Spiritan University, Nneochi

Summit University

Tansian University, Umunya

University of Mkar

Trinity University, Ogun State

Wellspring University, Benin City

Wesley University of Science & Technology, Ondo

Western Delta University, Oghara

Westland University, Iwo

Can you be given admission with an awaiting result?

The majority of universities in Nigeria offer admission to candidates with awaiting results. Admission will only be finalised if you upload your complete O'level results before the deadline. Failure to do so may lead to withdrawal of the offer.

Is OAU accepting awaiting results?

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) accepts awaiting results during UTME registration and admission processes. However, you must upload your WAEC or NECO results to the JAMB CAPS portal before the school's deadline.

Does UNILAG accept awaiting results?

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) allows candidates to apply with awaiting results. However, like all schools, UNILAG will not process your admission unless your O'level results are uploaded and verified on the JAMB portal before the school’s screening or admission deadline.

Can you register for JAMB with an awaiting result?

JAMB permits candidates to register using awaiting results. You can indicate "AR" (Awaiting Result) during registration if you are yet to receive your WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB scores. Once released, you must upload the results to the JAMB portal for admission consideration.

How do you upload your awaiting results to the JAMB portal?

To upload your result, visit an accredited JAMB CBT centre with a printed copy of your O'level result. The staff will scan and upload it to the JAMB CAPS portal using your profile code.

Can you write the post-UTME with an awaiting result?

Most universities allow candidates to sit for the post-UTME with an awaiting result. However, they require you to upload your O'level results before they release the admission list.

This list of schools that accept awaiting results reflects how inclusive the Nigerian university system has eveloved. Many institutions now understand the challenges of delayed results and offer flexible options. However, students must complete all necessary documentation on time to finalise their admission.

