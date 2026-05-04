Umukoro Efemena has given insight into the kind of person the trigger-happy officer, Usman Nuhu, is after he took Mena’s life

More updates have been trending about the gruesome passing of the upcoming singer in Delta State, as many people have been speaking about Officer Nuhu

Fans were outraged over what the comrade said about Nuhu and the corpse of the late singer

Comrade Umukoro Efemena has given a fresh update about Usman Nuhu, the trigger-happy officer who took the life of upcoming singer Mena in Delta State.

Fresh updates have continued to trend about the controversial case, and a video of a petition reportedly passed a few years ago against Nuhu’s alleged way of operation has also surfaced online.

Reactions as on Delta State killing as Comrade Umukoro Efemena shares fresh update on trigger-happy officer. Photo credit@umukoroefemena/@harrisonogwamnishu

Source: Instagram

While speaking as a guest on Breakfast Extra, Efemena shared more details about the kind of officer Nuhu is and what had been done to stop his alleged misconduct years ago.

According to the comrade, Nuhu did not allow Mena to speak or give him a chance to take him to Jesse, a place where he had picked up the parcel containing the firearm he was sent to deliver.

He noted that Nuhu had previously worked in Jesse, which is why many people are aware of his alleged activities. He also added that Nuhu was allegedly involved in a case at his former station, where he allegedly collected a bribe of N2.5 million to cover up an incident.

Comrade Umukoro Efemena shares fresh update on trigger-happy officer. Photo credit@comrumukoroefemena

Source: Instagram

Comrade Umukoro Efemena shares more about Nuhu

Speaking further, the comrade noted that he had earlier filed a complaint against Nuhu to the Commissioner of Police over his alleged crimes in Jesse, which reportedly led to his transfer to another location.

According to him, Nuhu would have been exposed if he had allowed Mena to take him to Jesse to meet the person who allegedly gave him the firearm for delivery.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Delta killing: Reactions as more updates surface

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans as seen below:

@lifegameafterlife reacted:

"The one he did in Kwale, no one talked about it till today."

@nelson66238 commented:

"They should contact the transport company the parcel was sent to check the monetary transaction of the parcel."

@iam_joshua_emmanuel shared:

"Autopsy on a gunshot incident? What’s the relevance of the autopsy to the wrongful use of firearms on a civilian without trial? Y’all just take Nigerians for jokes in this country."

@imrosewindy wrote:

"His life was not saved, but his body is very, very safe, really?"

@choice_ezewu said:

"Autopsy to show who sent him to pick up the weigh bill abi? Una is too funny for this country. Person wen police shoot die na una wan do autopsy for?"

Akpororo speaks about Delta killing

Legit.ng had reported that Akpororo shared his take on the viral video of the upcoming singer whose life was brutally taken in Delta state by a policeman.

He shed more light on the suspected individuals who have not been arrested in the case and urged the police to take action.

Many agreed with his stance and also stated what should be done, while criticising the Nigeria Police Force over the behaviour of the officer.

Source: Legit.ng