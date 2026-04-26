JAMB releases results for over 1.8 million candidates from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

UTME 2026 candidates can check their scores via SMS ( Short Message Service ), with result slips pending

UTME 2026 concluded with over 2.2 million registrations nationwide, with the examination conducted across Lagos, Abuja, and other locations in the country

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of more than 1.8 million candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB made this disclosure in its bulletin, obtained by Legit.ng.

JAMB releases over 1.8 million UTME 2026 results as candidates begin checking scores via SMS. Photo credit: @Riddwane, @JAMBHQ, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

In the most recent bulletin dispatched, JAMB stated that 1,897,692 results have been released out of 2,243,761 candidates that registered to sit the 2026 UTME.

Earlier, JAMB said candidates can only view their scores for now, noting that result slips are not yet available for printing.

JAMB said, according to The Punch:

“To check their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration.”

Legit.ng understands that the UTME ended on Saturday, April 25, and additional results will be released in batches as they become available.

UTME 2026 ends, results being released

The UTME is Nigeria’s centralised university entrance examination, conducted annually for admission into tertiary institutions.

According to data released by JAMB ahead of the examination, about 2.2 million (2,243,761) candidates registered for the 2026 UTME and sat for the exercise across the country.

This indicates a slight increase compared to the previous year.

The examination, which began on Thursday, April 16, was held in multiple sessions daily across accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in Lagos State, Abuja, and other locations nationwide. UTME 2026 came to a conclusion on Saturday, April 25.

Education analyst Adesegun Ogungbayi highlights notable improvements in the 2026 UTME conducted by JAMB. Photo credit: Ogungbayi Adesegun

Source: Facebook

UTME 2026: Expert hails JAMB

Meanwhile, Adesegun Ogungbayi, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Resources Limited, stated that there is a notable upgrade in the 2026 UTME conducted by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB.

Ogungbayi made this known while speaking to Legit.ng, noting that improvements introduced into the examination system have enhanced its overall quality and credibility.

The Lagos-based educator said:

"Prof (referring to Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of JAMB) is revealing to us that they have actually done some underground trials that have made the improvements we have witnessed possible.

"The results are released seamlessly, which is commendable. We are particularly happy that JAMB is responsive to our feedback.

"For example, they release results faster than usual. That’s within 24 hours after the exam. That is not a bad standard."

Read more JAMB news:

37-year-old retakes JAMB after 16 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 37-year-old man who wrote the 2026 UTME after initially sitting for it 16 years ago proudly displayed his JAMB result.

The individual mentioned in his post that, at his age, he is going back to school to get a second degree. Hence, he joined the 2026 JAMB candidates to sit for the test.

Source: Legit.ng