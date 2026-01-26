Rivers: Fubara Loses Out as Wike’s Loyalists Clinch APC Assembly Bye-Election Tickets
- The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike's loyalists have secured the APC tickets for the upcoming Rivers State House of Assembly bye-elections
- Hon. Napoleon Ukalikpe and Mrs. Bulabari Loolo won the APC primary elections
- Vacancies arose due to the death and resignation of sitting lawmakers in Khana and Ahoada-East, respectively
Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Governor Sim Fubara’s camp has lost out to the loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections.
Wike’s loyalists clinched the APC tickets to contest the Rivers State House of Assembly bye-elections scheduled for February 21, 2026.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wouldconduct the election to fill the two vacant seats.
As reported by Vanguard, Hon. Napoleon Ukalikpe picked the APC ticket for Ahoada-East Constituency II, while Mrs. Bulabari Loolo picked that of Khana Constituency II.
The primary election was conducted and monitored by the committee alongside INEC and security agencies on Monday, January 26, 2026.
The positions became vacant after the lawmaker representing Khana Constituency II, Hon. Dunebari Loolo, died some months back, and the representative of Ahoada-East, Edison Ehie, resigned his position following the political crisis in the state.
It was gathered that Bulabari, who is the wife of the late house member, was picked as the settlement for the demise of her husband.
The APC had earlier conducted its congresses to elect delegates to participate in the primaries, and the process produced 5 delegates from each state.
The Committees constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC conducted the delegate process at the congresses held on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the two Constituencies.
Some persons said Governor Fubara traded the interests of his loyalists, others say that Renewed Hope Agents working for Wike outsmarted the Rivers governor.
Wike vs Fubara: Tinubu's aide declares APC leader
Recall that Daniel Bwala supports APC chairman Yilwatda's stance on Rivers political crisis and Fubara's leadership role.
Impeachment threats against Governor Fubara intensify as Wike's influence in politics comes under scrutiny.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasises the rule of law while addressing criticisms regarding Wike's federal cabinet position.
Report provides update on Wike-Fubara feud
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that political tension in Rivers State may ease as Wike and Fubara show a willingness to reconcile
Agabi Peace Committee's meetings with key figures signal hope for resolution in ongoing crisis.
The committee aims to propose actionable solutions within two weeks to end the political impasse.
