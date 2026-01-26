The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike's loyalists have secured the APC tickets for the upcoming Rivers State House of Assembly bye-elections

Hon. Napoleon Ukalikpe and Mrs. Bulabari Loolo won the APC primary elections

Vacancies arose due to the death and resignation of sitting lawmakers in Khana and Ahoada-East, respectively

Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Governor Sim Fubara’s camp has lost out to the loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections.

Wike’s loyalists clinched the APC tickets to contest the Rivers State House of Assembly bye-elections scheduled for February 21, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wouldconduct the election to fill the two vacant seats.

As reported by Vanguard, Hon. Napoleon Ukalikpe picked the APC ticket for Ahoada-East Constituency II, while Mrs. Bulabari Loolo picked that of Khana Constituency II.

The primary election was conducted and monitored by the committee alongside INEC and security agencies on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The positions became vacant after the lawmaker representing Khana Constituency II, Hon. Dunebari Loolo, died some months back, and the representative of Ahoada-East, Edison Ehie, resigned his position following the political crisis in the state.

It was gathered that Bulabari, who is the wife of the late house member, was picked as the settlement for the demise of her husband.

The APC had earlier conducted its congresses to elect delegates to participate in the primaries, and the process produced 5 delegates from each state.

The Committees constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC conducted the delegate process at the congresses held on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the two Constituencies.

Some persons said Governor Fubara traded the interests of his loyalists, others say that Renewed Hope Agents working for Wike outsmarted the Rivers governor.

