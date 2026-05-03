Ashabi Simple has shared a video to promote one of her movies, which is currently showing on YouTube

In the clip, she was seen dancing before one of her colleagues joined her, and they both danced together

However, the lyrics of the song she used generated reactions amid Portable’s boxing match with Carter Efe

Singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable’s ex-wife, Ashabi Simple, has shared a video on her Instagram page amid the singer’s defeat in a boxing match against Carter Efe.

The two celebrities recently faced off in a boxing match, which ended in Portable’s defeat, as clips from the bout trended online.

Reactions as Portable's ex-wife shares video, background music. Photo credit@portablebaeby/ashabiemosimple

Source: Instagram

In her video, Ashabi Simple was seen dancing to promote her new movie, Beyond Physical. She danced before one of her male colleagues joined her, and they both continued in a playful mood.

The pair appeared excited as they encouraged fans to watch the film. In her caption, the actress noted that her movie had gained organic views, as she also highlighted the number of likes and positive reviews it received. She added that she does not take her fans’ support for granted.

Ashabi’s lyrics spark reactions as she promotes movie

In the clip, she used a Yoruba song with lyrics about the struggles of love. The singer in the track spoke about how love can be overwhelming, making references to a relationship situation similar to that of Jarvis and Peller.

Portable trends over ex-wife's video. Photo credit@portablebabeby

Source: Instagram

Recall that Peller and Jarvis were once together before a public fallout led to their breakup. They later reunited during Jarvis’ birthday celebration.

Fans reacted to Ashabi’s video, with some praising her movie, while others made comments linking her song choice to Portable’s situation.

It will also be recalled that Portable and Ashabi had a public dispute a few months ago, which reportedly led to police involvement. The singer was arrested, charged in court, and fined over allegations involving his sibling’s partner.

The incident sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many taking sides during the controversy.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Ashabi Simple's video

Reacting, fans made fun of the actress, and some praised her. They taunted her over her video and said that her ex-husband would soon set his ring light. Here are comments below:

@ megyshawon wrote:

"Make I rush go watch am to add up my numbers."

@pemisire993 shared:

"The movie is so interesting fr, y’all should plz support Ashabi."

@josephtaiwofolashade shared:

"See as I dey blush. Potable is coming no worry."

@adablessing299 commented:

"The movie is lovely."

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned. Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng