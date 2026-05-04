2027 Election: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Trigger Mass Defections, "Renewed Hope"
- Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections
- High-profile defections from the ruling APC, PRP, and NNPP signal a political shift towards Obi and Kwankwaso's new party, the NDC
- Defectors emphasised the need for inclusive governance and grassroots mobilisation in Africa's largest democracy
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano, have officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections.
The opposition leaders called on members to avoid litigation and focus on advancing the nation’s development.
The two political heavyweights made the call on Sunday, May 3, in Abuja during their formal reception into the party, amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Obi, Kwankwaso ignite wave of defections
Legit.ng reports that apart from Obi and Kwakwanso, the NDC recorded a wave of high-profile defections over the weekend as prominent politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), formally joined its ranks.
Among the defectors are Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives and ex-board member of the Code of Conduct Bureau, who resigned from the APC; and Babatunde Alli, former Deputy National Chairman of the PRP, and Mohammed Sani Yahaya, the NNPP’s 2023 governorship candidate in Taraba State. They moved to the NDC alongside thousands of supporters and established political structures.
Speaking at the reception in Abuja, Agbonayinma expressed concern over Nigeria’s current state, describing the NDC as a credible platform for national renewal.
Vanguard quoted Agbonayinma as saying:
“Nigeria is bleeding and searching for direction. What we were promised as ‘Renewed Hope’ has, for many Nigerians, turned into renewed hopelessness. We must confront corruption and rebuild trust in governance."
Alli attributed his exit from the PRP to internal party challenges, stressing the need for inclusivity, youth participation, and fairness in political processes.
He stated:
“The emergence of the NDC has given me renewed hope that politics can be done differently."
Yahaya, on his part, pledged grassroots mobilisation for the party, declaring total support from his political base in Taraba State.
He said:
“At all levels, we are joining the NDC fully. We have built a structure already, and we are committed to strengthening the party ahead of 2027."
Welcoming the defectors, NDC national leader, Seriake Dickson, described their decision as a sign of growing confidence in the party’s vision for inclusive governance and national transformation.
Read more on NDC:
- Mass defection to hit ADC as Kwankwaso, Peter Obi reportedly set to join NDC
- Jubilation as Peter Obi, Kwankwaso arrive NDC secretariat
Obi's ADC exit: Ayodele releases prophecy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, warned that if Obi officially leaves the ADC, he may fail and be unable to realise his political ambition.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said those advising the former Anambra State governor to leave the party could ultimately end his political career, warning that it would mirror the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.