Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections

High-profile defections from the ruling APC, PRP, and NNPP signal a political shift towards Obi and Kwankwaso's new party, the NDC

Defectors emphasised the need for inclusive governance and grassroots mobilisation in Africa's largest democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano, have officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The opposition leaders called on members to avoid litigation and focus on advancing the nation’s development.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections, urging unity and a focus on national development over legal battles. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The two political heavyweights made the call on Sunday, May 3, in Abuja during their formal reception into the party, amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi, Kwankwaso ignite wave of defections

Legit.ng reports that apart from Obi and Kwakwanso, the NDC recorded a wave of high-profile defections over the weekend as prominent politicians from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), formally joined its ranks.

Among the defectors are Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives and ex-board member of the Code of Conduct Bureau, who resigned from the APC; and Babatunde Alli, former Deputy National Chairman of the PRP, and Mohammed Sani Yahaya, the NNPP’s 2023 governorship candidate in Taraba State. They moved to the NDC alongside thousands of supporters and established political structures.

Speaking at the reception in Abuja, Agbonayinma expressed concern over Nigeria’s current state, describing the NDC as a credible platform for national renewal.

Vanguard quoted Agbonayinma as saying:

“Nigeria is bleeding and searching for direction. What we were promised as ‘Renewed Hope’ has, for many Nigerians, turned into renewed hopelessness. We must confront corruption and rebuild trust in governance."

Alli attributed his exit from the PRP to internal party challenges, stressing the need for inclusivity, youth participation, and fairness in political processes.

He stated:

“The emergence of the NDC has given me renewed hope that politics can be done differently."

Yahaya, on his part, pledged grassroots mobilisation for the party, declaring total support from his political base in Taraba State.

He said:

“At all levels, we are joining the NDC fully. We have built a structure already, and we are committed to strengthening the party ahead of 2027."

Welcoming the defectors, NDC national leader, Seriake Dickson, described their decision as a sign of growing confidence in the party’s vision for inclusive governance and national transformation.

Read more on NDC:

Seriake Dickson welcomes Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and other defectors into the NDC, describing their move as a boost for the party’s growing political strength. Photo credit: @iamHSDickson

Source: Twitter

Obi's ADC exit: Ayodele releases prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, warned that if Obi officially leaves the ADC, he may fail and be unable to realise his political ambition.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said those advising the former Anambra State governor to leave the party could ultimately end his political career, warning that it would mirror the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng