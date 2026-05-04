Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea 3-1 on matchday 35 of the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday, May 4

Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace and provided an assist for the second goal to seal an impressive win for Forest

The result lifts Forest further away from the relegation zone as they sit 16th on the table, six points clear of danger

Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea 3-1 to secure a vital win at Stamford Bridge on Monday, May 4.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored both goals to compound the woes of the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions, who are now at risk of missing out on European football next season.

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi scores a brace as Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photo by: Adrian Dennis / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker put Forest ahead in the 2nd minute, rising unmarked at the far post to head home a cross from Dilane Bakwa past Robert Sánchez.

In the 14th minute, Awoniyi was brought down by Chelsea defender Malo Gusto while attempting to connect with another Bakwa delivery. Referee Anthony Taylor initially waved play on but awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

Igor Jesus stepped up and converted the spot-kick a minute later to double Forest’s advantage.

In the 45+10 minute, goalkeeper Matz Sels denied Cole Palmer from the penalty spot to preserve the 2-0 lead, per BBC.

At the start of the second half, manager Vítor Pereira introduced Morgan Gibbs-White, who later set up Awoniyi to seal the victory with a simple finish in the 52nd minute, per Sofa Score.

In the 90+3 minute, Brazilian forward Joao Pedro scored a consolation goal for Chelsea with an overhead kick, as the Blues scored their first Premier League goal in two months.

Nigerian fans react to Awoniyi's performance vs Chelsea

Mixed reactions have trailed the performance of Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi against Chelsea. Read them below:

@segunalabs01 said:

"Maybe Chelsea's problem is beyond Liam Rosenoir because what in heaven's name do you call this 🤷. A relegation threatened Nottingham Forest defeating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge by 3 goals to 0?"

@TTF_OfficialX wrote:

"Nottingham Forest came to Stamford Bridge with ZERO fear 😭

"This is embarrassing."

@packetwanderer added:

"Nottingham Forest's form has been surprising lately, awoniyi's goals are making a difference."

@EmmaNnanna3314 said:

"Chelsea fans, what exactly are we watching here… a football match or a live training session for Nottingham Forest? 😭"

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi provides a penalty for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea in the Premier League. Photo by: Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

@PAtubobienemi wrote:

"Scoring at Stamford Bridge isn’t special anymore—teams treat it like a training ground now. (Ref: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chelsea F.C., Stamford Bridge)."

@AlHuddah01 added:

"Taiwo Awoniyi just cooked Chelsea in 2 minutes! Naija no dey carry last 😂."

@Abu_elaigwu said:

"Stamford Bridge has become a training ground for Nigerian strikers. First it was Mikel, now Awoniyi is the owner. 😂."

@Abu_elaigwu wrote:

"Taiwo Awoniyi and scoring against big teams... a better love story than Twilight."

Why will Chelsea face Forest in the afternoon?

Legit.ng earlier reported that the match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, initially scheduled for Saturday, May 2, was postponed due to Forest’s involvement in the UEFA Europa League.

The presence of a bank holiday in the United Kingdom allowed the Premier League to be more flexible with scheduling, as many fans were not at work.

Source: Legit.ng