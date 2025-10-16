The Federal Ministry of Education firmly debunked claims that JAMB is no longer required for tertiary admissions in Nigeria

Minister Maruf Tunji Alausa reaffirmed JAMB’s statutory role and warned against misinformation circulating in the media

The Ministry urged students, parents, and institutions to rely solely on official sources for accurate admission updates

The Federal Ministry of Education has issued a strong rebuttal to a misleading publication circulating across newspapers and online platforms, which falsely claimed that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is no longer required for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

In a formal statement released by the Ministry, the minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa CON, categorically dismissed the report as “false, baseless, and did not originate from the Federal Ministry of Education.”

He clarified that at no point did the ministry issue or authorise any statement suggesting that JAMB is no longer mandatory for admission into higher education institutions.

JAMB remains legally empowered for tertiary admissions

Dr. Alausa reaffirmed that JAMB remains the statutory and legally empowered body responsible for conducting entrance examinations and coordinating admissions into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He stressed that the established admission processes through JAMB remain fully operational and urged the public to disregard any contrary information in its entirety.

“The Federal Ministry of Education completely dissociates itself from the false publication,” the Minister stated, urging prospective students, parents, and tertiary institutions to rely solely on official communication channels of the Ministry and JAMB for accurate and verified information regarding admission policies and education-related matters.

Ministry reiterates commitment to transparency, merit

The minister further emphasised the ministry's unwavering collaboration with JAMB and other relevant agencies to uphold transparency, fairness, and credibility in Nigeria’s tertiary education admission system.

He noted that the ministry remains committed to protecting the integrity of the admission process and ensuring that merit and due process guide all admissions into higher institutions.

See the statement below:

Media urged to verify educational information

In light of the misinformation, the Ministry cautioned media houses, bloggers, and online platforms to verify information from official sources before publication.

It warned that the spread of unverified claims could cause unnecessary confusion within the education sector.

The ministry reiterated that there has been no change in JAMB’s role, which remains central and indispensable in Nigeria’s tertiary education framework. Any publication or online post claiming otherwise, it said, is entirely false and should be treated as such.

Mathematics no longer compulsory for Arts students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that senior secondary school students specialising in arts and humanities will no longer be required to present a credit pass in mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a condition for admission into universities and polytechnics.

The revised guidelines, which apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO), marked a significant departure from the longstanding requirement that all admission seekers, regardless of discipline, must obtain five credit passes including mathematics and English language.

