Breaking: PDP Appoints Caretaker Committees in Rivers, 4 Other States, Full List Emerges
- The National Working Committee of the PDP has approved the appointment of caretaker committees to take charge of the party’s affairs in Delta, Enugu, Imo, Rivers and Osun states
- The announcement was signed on Thursday, January 15, 2026, by Theophilus Dakas Shan, the national organising secretary of the PDP
- The opposition party has faced leadership crises in several states since the 2023 general elections in Africa's most populous nation
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), has approved the appointment of party leaders to caretaker committees for Rivers, Delta, Enugu, Imo and Osun states.
The decision was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, January 15, and signed by the party’s National organising secretary, Theophilus Dakas Shan. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.
PDP installs caretaker committees
Shan said the move was in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2025, as amended).
The statement said the committees are charged with the responsibility of managing the affairs of the PDP in their respective states.
The committees are:
Enugu State caretaker committee
1. Steve Oruruo – Chairman
2. Martin Ugwuamadieze – Secretary
3. Ugwu Uchenna Godswill – Member
4. Lilian C. C. Ugwuoke – Member
5. Anikezie Michael – Member
6. Cosmas Chinwe Ugwu – Member
7. Basil Aguigwo – Member
8. Cosmas Onyia – Member
9. Peter Ajah – Member
Rivers State caretaker committee
1. Ogbam Ojimah – Chairman
2. Field Baribeful Nkor – Secretary
3. Richard Enyia Victor – Member
4. Grace Boma Harry – Member
5. Princess Isioma Stella Elenwa – Member
6. Arc. Eldred Owupele-Orubo – Member
7. Austin Emeka Wali – Member
8. Ada Udong – Member
9. Edward Nubari David – Member
Osun State caretaker committee
1. Tunde Tijani – Chairman
2. Bamidele Seyi-Abiola – Secretary
3. Lateef Mumini Obide – Member
4. Alhaji Sarafa Gbadamosi – Member
5. Adewoyin Babatunde – Member
6. Ajileye Wasiu Aderemi – Member
7. Oluresi Michael Adebanji – Member
Delta State caretaker committee
1. Prof. Sylvester Monye – Chairman
2. Michael Tidi – Secretary
3. Ujor Ucheonny – Member
4. Pharm. Victor Ofobrukueta – Member
5. Comdr. Johnbull Aghogho Kenairu – Member
6. Jackson Agbor – Member
7. Onajega Mike – Member
8. Chief Ekiyor Charles – Member
9. Vero Egbuna – Member
10. Chukwunonso Alex Ndah – Member
11. Walter Uguoye – Member
Imo State caretaker committee
1. Chief John Jude Okere – Chairman
2. Magnus Amadi – Secretary
3. Kenneth Ejiofor – Member
4. Arc. Chinonso Odoemelam – Member
5. Celestine Uwah – Member
6. Maria Osuigwe – Member
7. Lady Love Orum – Member
8. Engr. Promise Oneogwe – Member
9. Hygienus Asoluka – Member
PDP crisis: Fayose calls out Atiku, 2 others
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayodele Fayose said former vice president Atiku Abubakar, ex-national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, and Aminu Tambuwal, the senator representing Sokoto South, "destroyed" the PDP.
Fayose, an expelled PDP member, addressed the party’s ongoing crisis.
