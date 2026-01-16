The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates against biodata changes for the 2026 UTME registration

Legit.ng reports that the registration for the UTME and Direct Entry begins January 26, 2026

JAMB warned candidates to protect their personal information to avoid unauthorised changes

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned prospective candidates against biodata integrity, biometric capture, and identity verification ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry registration exercise.

Legit.ng reports that the UTME and Direct Entry forms will commence on Monday, January 26, 2026, and continue to Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The board maintained a minimum age requirement of 16 years while outlining strict waiver conditions for underage candidates.

Registration timelines, e-PIN categories, fees, and examination dates for UTME and Direct Entry were clearly defined.

JAMB warned 2026 UTME candidates against post-registration biodata changes.

As reported by the Punch, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Professor Oloyede warned UTME candidates against using multiple identity records and against third-party involvement in their profiles.

“Once a candidate completes 2026 registration with biodata supplied by NIMC, subsequent changes of biodata would not be effected by JAMB for the 2026 admission. No Change Will Be Tolerated.

“For 2026, changes in previous data by NIMC will only be updated on existing JAMB records only if the affected candidates go through a process RE-QUERY to retrieve the updated data through TEMPL 007 during 2026 registration.”

Oloyode disclosed that updates from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) would only apply under strict conditions.

“Any candidate who makes his password, profile code, or other security codes available to another person (parents, friends, tutorial teachers, fraudsters, etc.) is liable for any alteration done by such other person(s).”

UTME 2026: How to access brochure, syllabus

Recall that JAMB encouraged 2026 UTME candidates to scan the QR Code to access syllabus, brochure, and other vital information.

The board said prospective UTME candidates can view course combinations and reading texts through the QR Code.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB conducts UTME for admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions, facilitating undergraduate pathways.

JAMB sends message to institutions on irregular admissions

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB ordered universities to reverse irregular admissions, favouring lower-ranked candidates

The board said institutions must adhere to a defined admission framework prioritising merit, catchment, and educationally less developed states.

JAMB warns against tolerating the bypassing of higher-ranked candidates in admission processes.

