ASUU in the Calabar zone has threatened an indefinite strike over unresolved welfare and funding issues in state universities

The union listed Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, and the University of Cross River State as affected institutions

ASUU warned of escalating industrial action, citing unpaid allowances, salary delays, and unmet agreements as triggers

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the Calabar zone has raised fresh concerns over poor working conditions and unpaid benefits. The union warned that a major strike could be around the corner.

Academic union issues fresh warning of indefinite strike in 4 universities. Photo: Nigeriastories

Source: Twitter

The union said lecturers in several state-owned universities may soon begin a “total, comprehensive and indefinite” industrial action if nothing changes. The affected schools include Abia State University, Akwa Ibom State University, Ebonyi State University, and the University of Cross River State.

In a statement released after a meeting in Calabar on Tuesday, April 28, ASUU leaders said they can no longer promise peace in these institutions. They blamed the situation on years of ignored agreements and poor treatment of staff.

Issues prompting strike threat detailed

According to the union, most of the promises made in the 2009 agreement with the Federal Government have not been carried out in these schools. Only partial progress, it said, was recorded in the University of Cross River State.

ASUU also listed several issues behind the growing tension. These include unpaid academic allowances, failure to implement salary increases, and delays in adjusting wages to match the new minimum wage. The union also mentioned the lack of payment for newly approved allowances for academic tools and professors.

The group said many lecturers now face serious financial pressure due to irregular salaries. It added that some university authorities are still holding back deductions meant for pensions, cooperative savings, and union dues.

Strike fears rise as ASUU warns of shutdown in 4 universities over salary delays and unresolved agreements. Photo: Nigeriastories

Source: Twitter

At the University of Cross River State, ASUU claimed that deductions such as union dues and housing fund contributions have been withheld for years despite being taken from workers’ salaries.

The union described the current situation as unbearable. It said rising living costs have pushed many lecturers into hardship, making it difficult to pay rent, hospital bills, and school fees.

ASUU, having warned that it cannot continue to maintain calm while members struggle to survive, called on both federal and state governments to act quickly to prevent a shutdown of academic activities.

The zone said:

“We can no longer be expected to maintain industrial peace while our members cannot afford the basic costs and needs of living. This is not merely a dispute over figures; it is a fight for the survival of the university system.”

The union, however, urged parents, students, and the public to hold state governments responsible if the strike eventually begins.

FG introduces promotion exam job policy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government introduced compulsory promotion examinations for junior civil servants. They warned that failure to pass three times could lead to job loss.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the policy is aimed at strengthening discipline, accountability, and performance across ministries, departments, and agencies in the public sector.

Officials explained that the Computer-Based Test will cover key areas like public service rules and financial regulations. They added that the exam is now a mandatory requirement for career progression and continued employment.

Source: Legit.ng