Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a fresh round of appointments and promotions across key government agencies, barely 48 hours after his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

These approvals were aimed at strengthening governance, boosting institutional capacity and improving service delivery in critical sectors of the state.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf officially rejoined the APC on Monday, January 26, 2026, after announcing his resignation from the NNPP on Friday, January 23, less than three years after winning the Kano governorship election on the party’s platform.

New special advisers appointed

Among those appointed is Hon. Abdulkadir Balarabe Kankarofi (Alhajiji), who was named Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs in the Office of the Executive Governor.

Kankarofi was previously serving as Senior Special Assistant on Protocol I to the governor before his elevation.

Also appointed is Hajia Aisha Tamburawa, who was named Special Adviser to the Governor on Positive Propaganda.

Before her new appointment, Tamburawa served as a Supervisory Councillor in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA).

Key promotions in agencies

In the water sector, Engr. Mukhtar Yusuf was promoted to Managing Director of the Water Resources Engineering and Construction Agency (WRECA), having previously served as the agency’s Deputy Managing Director.

Similarly, Zakari Usman Balan was appointed as the new Deputy Managing Director of WRECA.

In another promotion, Engr. Abba Kankarofi was elevated to Managing Director of the Kano Road and Maintenance Agency (KARMA) from his former role as Deputy Managing Director of the agency.

Scholarship board, zoo get new heads

Governor Yusuf also approved the appointment of Dr Mukhtar Bello Maisudan as the new Executive Secretary of the Kano State Scholarship Board.

Dr Maisudan is a senior lecturer at Bayero University, Kano, and is expected to bring academic and administrative experience to the board.

In addition, Hon. Musayyib Kawu Ungoggo was appointed as Managing Director of the Kano Zoological Garden.

Ungoggo has previously served in several political capacities, including as a councillor and Senior Special Reporter.

Governor’s charge to appointees

Governor Yusuf charged all newly appointed and promoted officials to justify the confidence reposed in them through dedication, transparency and commitment to the people of Kano State.

He reiterated that his administration remains focused on strengthening public institutions and delivering people-oriented governance in line with the objectives of the Kano First Agenda.

The fresh appointments come amid major political realignments in Kano following Governor Yusuf’s return to the ruling APC, a move that has continued to reshape the state’s political landscape.

Kano govt defends governor's move to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state government explained that Governor Abba Yusuf’s move to the APC was intended to align the state with the federal government for greater access to support and interventions.

The director general of the Kano State Signage and Advertising Agency, Kabiru Dakata, explained this while speaking on Channels Television on Monday.

Dakata dismissed claims that Governor Abba Yusuf’s planned defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is driven by personal ambition.

