Dr Hammid Taju graduates with a PhD in French Langauage at 78, becoming University of Lagos (UNILAG)'s oldest student

The Olofin of Isheri , Oba Sulaimon Bangbande earns an MSc in Systems Engineering at UNILAG's convocation

, The federal governormeny-owned university celebrates 5,775 graduating students, with notable distinctions among postgraduate candidates

Akoka, Lagos State - 78-year old man, Dr Hammid Taju, obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in French at the 56th convocation of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Taju was the oldest graduating student at the convocation on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

78-year-old earns PhD in French Language at UNILAG’s 56th Convocation. Photo credit: @UnilagNigeria

The UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said the institution also conferred Master of Science (M.Sc) in Systems Engineering on Oba Sulaimon Bangbande, the Olofin of Isheri.

As reported by PM News, Ogunsola disclosed this during an address at the university’s 56th Convocation Ceremonies.

She said the graduation of the traditional ruler is an inspiration

“We have among the graduands today, Dr Taju, who obtained a PhD in French at a youthful age of 78 years. He is the oldest graduating student this year. We also have an inspirational figure, Oba Sulaimon Bangbande, the Olofin of Isheri, who is also graduating with a Master of Science (M.Sc) in Systems Engineering.”

Speaking further, Ogunsola stated that UNILAG’s School of Postgraduate Studies and UNILAG Business School (ULBS) graduates will also be admitted to their degrees.

According to Ogunsola, 5,775 students would be graduating from UNILAG’s School of Postgraduate Studies and ULBS.

The vice-chancellor said 41 graduated with distinction from the 479 students who finished their postgraduate diploma programmes.

Giving more breakdown, she said that 5,184 finished their Master’s programmes, with 429 making distinctions.

Professor Ogunsola said that among 112 ULBS students, 32 made a distinction.

