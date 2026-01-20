IBEDC has announced a power outage affecting parts of Ibadan due to a transformer fault

Businesses, media stations and residential communities are among those affected

The electricity distributor said its technical team is working on restoring the power supply

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has announced a power outage in several parts of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, following a fault on one of its major power transformers.

According to a notice issued by the electricity distribution company on Monday, the fault has disrupted supply across multiple feeders within the Ibadan network. The affected feeders include Lina, Best Oil, Frigoglass, Backhorse, Altak, Aramed, BAT/New Age, Eagle, Challenge, Odò Ona, Boluwaji, Soka, Podo (11kV) and ROM (33kV).

“Dear esteemed customer, kindly be informed that due to a fault on one of our major power transformers, the following feeders are currently experiencing a power outage: Lina, Best Oil, Frigoglass, Backhorse, Altak, Aramed, BAT/New Age, Eagle, Challenge, Odò Ona, Boluwaji, Soka, Podo (11kV) and ROM (33kV),” the notice read.

IBEDC explained that the outage has impacted both residential and commercial customers in different locations. Among the affected organisations are Eagle Flour Company, Frigoglass Company, Bev Pack Company, Lina Oil Company, Fresh FM and Splash FM, as well as Genesis Event Centre and residents of Felele Estate.

The company also listed several communities currently experiencing supply interruptions, including Challenge, Odò Ona, Odò Ona Kékeré, Ologede, Alomaja, Arapaja, Bare, Oloola, Alata, Ìdì Ayùnrẹ́, Soka, Ido Mango, Boluwaji, Sanyo, Podo, Asipa, Oleyo, Ayegun, Idi Oya, Tipper Garage, Eyini and Adelabu Market.

IBEDC said its technical team had commenced work to fix the fault and restore electricity to the affected areas. The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and assured them that efforts were ongoing to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

IBEDC explains reason for power supply drop

NationalGridNg reported last month that the country’s electricity supply had fallen due to challenges faced by generation companies (GenCos).

The grid platform reported that the decline was linked to gas supply constraints, which had affected the ability of GenCos to operate at full capacity.

It explained that the shortage of gas had disrupted the operational frequency of power plants, leading to reduced electricity generation across the country.

Power outages: NERC advises Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) advised electricity consumers across Nigeria to follow established complaint channels when faced with power supply challenges to ensure faster and more effective resolution of issues.

The NERC outlined a step-by-step guide to be explored by Nigerians when they have power supply problems.

It urged Nigerians to first contact the Customer Complaint Unit (CCU) of their respective electricity distribution companies. If not satisfied with the response of the DisCo, customers should escalate the matter to the nearest NERC Forum Office.

