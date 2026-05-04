Nollywood star Toyin Abraham has strongly warned an online critic who dragged her into a heated conversation regarding Uche Montana's latest achievement

A social media user compared the viewership numbers of Toyin Abraham's film to Uche Montana's new project within a specific timeframe

An angry Toyin Abraham immediately shut down the comparison, telling the critic to leave her alone and allow her younger colleague to fully enjoy her moment of success

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has firmly distanced herself from an online drama after a critic tried pitting her against rising star Uche Montana over some surprising streaming numbers.

The controversy started when movie lovers noticed a massive milestone achieved by the younger actress, causing widespread disbelief among people who felt she lacked the popularity for such a major feat.

Toyin Abraham distances herself from Uche Montana's YouTube views debate as critic drags her into uncomfortable comparison. Photo: toyinabraham/uchemontana

Source: Instagram

Uche Montana's newly released movie, Monica 2, had amazingly raked in 6.4 million views on YouTube within just twenty-four hours of its release.

A doubtful critic dragged Toyin Abraham into the discourse by comparing this sudden success to Toyin's recent movie, Imisi, which took a whole week to accumulate three million views.

The critic expressed her suspicion about the authenticity of the figures, suggesting that the massive viewership could not possibly be organic.

“Toyin Abraham, who has a huge fanbase, joined with Imisi fans in one week to hit 3M, and Uche Montana movie Monica part 2 is hitting 5M+ views barely 24hrs, I doubt it’s organic views”.

Reacting to the comparison, the filmmaker expressed her deep frustration while strongly defending her younger colleague, Uche Montana.

The Oversabi Aunty filmmaker instructed the critic to let the rising star enjoy her hard-earned success without creating unwanted rivalries.

She bluntly questioned her motive and asked in Yoruba if she was under a curse.

“Pls, leave me out of this and let her enjoy her moment and time. Won sepe fun yi ni, abi kilode gan”.

Check out Toyin Abraham's post below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many users shared mixed opinions, with some supporting Toyin’s response while others questioned her decision to reply.

@Taghandler:

"You would have ignored.. now u choose to give this tweet more visibility 💔💔"

@IamKennyBabs:

"She did the right thing by quoting her. Otherwise, her silence would be taken for consent and she would be dragged into another comparison battle she knows nothing about. Overzealous fans and the media are the major cause of the rift between celebrities."

@omoiyaibeji_:

“I just don’t understand the need for that tweet What is the comparison for???”

@theamybenson:

“Like!!! WTH? Must u guys Try to bully toyin? It’s not nice naaaaa!!!! I love how she replies them .”

@kingsley__chukwumaobim:

“Most of this public figure fights are majorly caused by fans wetin concern toyin now for this matter”

Toyin Abraham speaks on her aura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham spoke about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

The actress shared new pictures from a movie location while reflecting on her personality and presence.

She described herself as a radiant light, adding that her energy attracts people around her and makes them feel safe.

Source: Legit.ng