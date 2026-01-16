UNILAG will graduate 16,506 students at its 56th convocation, with 1,211 bagging First Class honours and distinctions across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes

A major highlight is the emergence of Umeozor Chukwuzubelu Benedict as the Overall Best Graduating Student with a perfect 5.00 CGPA in Business Administration

Oloton, Deborah Isiuwa, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.91 in Architecture, is the Best Graduating Student in the Sciences for the year

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) recorded a defining academic milestone as one of its graduating students achieved a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

A total of 16,506 students were cleared to graduate at the institution’s 56th Convocation Ceremonies.

1,211 students will bag first class and distinction categories of degrees at the 56th Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Lagos. Photo: UNILAG

Source: UGC

Out of the total number of graduating students, 1,211 will graduate with First Class honours and distinctions across undergraduate and postgraduate categories, underscoring what the university described as a strong culture of academic excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS, disclosed these figures on Tuesday, January 14, 2026, during a convocation press conference where she outlined activities lined up for the ceremony.

According to her, 10,584 students will receive first degrees or diplomas, while 5,922 others will be awarded postgraduate degrees.

Overall best student hit 5.00 CGPA

According to the university's statement, Umeozor Chukwuzubelu Benedict (Male), made a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00 in Business Administration

He was named the Overall Best Graduating Student for the 2024/2025 academic session and Best Graduating Student in the Humanities.

Also recognised was Oloton Deborah Isiuwa (Female), who graduated with a CGPA of 4.91 in Architecture and emerged as the Best Graduating Student in the Sciences.

Abubakar Haruna Egbunu, who obtained his PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering (Structures option), is the Overall Best PhD Thesis Award Winner, while Zuhumnen Beatice Paul of Educational Psychology secured the Best PhD Thesis in Humanities Award.

From the University of Lagos Business School, Adebamowo, Oyeyemi Idowu will smile home with the Best Doctoral Thesis Award (DBA) while Olapoju, Bamidele Joshua clinched the Best Graduating Master’s Degree Award, having graduated with a CGPA of 4.94.

From ULBS, Adebamowo, Oyeyemi, and Idowu emerged as the Best Doctoral Thesis Award (DBA) winner, while Olapoju and Bamidele Joshua clinched the Best Graduating Master’s Degree Award with a CGPA of 4.94.

Breakdown of the graduation statistics

A detailed breakdown shows that 4,543 students graduated with Second Class Upper degrees, 3,910 earned Second Class Lower, 1,023 finished with Third Class honours, while 69 graduated with Pass degrees.

In addition, 330 students obtained degrees that are not classified, mainly from the Faculties of Pharmacy, Dental Sciences, Health Professions and Clinical Sciences.

At the postgraduate level, Professor Ogunsola revealed that 479 students will receive Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) certificates, including 41 distinctions.

UNILAG Overall Student Hits 5.00 CGPA, Graduates 1,211 With First Class. Photo: @UNILAG

Source: Depositphotos

A total of 5,148 students will graduate with Master’s degrees, out of which 429 earned distinctions, while 119 candidates will be awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in various disciplines. The University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) will also graduate 140 participants, with 32 finishing with distinctions.

UNILAG earned international recognition - VC

Beyond individual achievements, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted UNILAG’s growing academic reputation, noting that the university retained its position as Nigeria’s top-ranked institution in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) rankings, placing in the 801–1000 band globally out of 2,191 institutions.

She added that UNILAG topped the national chart in research quality and industry income, and also won the Most International African Institution (West Africa) 2025 award at the International Education (TINE) Africa Summit.

Her words:

"We have retained our 1st position in Nigeria in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking placing us in the 801-1000 band globally out of 2,191 institutions. A deep dive into the raking showed we topped the chart in research quality and Industry income."

"We also won the Most International African Institution (West Africa) 2025, awarded by the International Education (TINE) at its Africa Summit for our exceptional impact in advancing international education opportunities.”

Professor Ogunsola said the achievements reflect the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and community service, driven by a strategic vision to strengthen UNILAG’s brand and global impact.

According to her, the University of Lagos pulled in nothing less than $17,375,431.2 million dollars (over 24 billion naira) worth of research grants within 2025, with the largest portion coming from health-related research.

FUTO first-class graduate speaks on strategies

Recall that Christopher Asor bagged a first-class degree in Computer Science at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) in Imo State.

Asor revealed the secret behind his academic success and excellence during his school days in the federal government owned institution.

He disclosed the strategies, the study methods that worked best for him, and his journey to finding his way to success in his academics.

UNIJOS first-class graduate reveals secret

Legit.ng also reported that Chine-me Rueben Esor emerged as the overall best graduating student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State.

Esor revealed the secret behind her academic success after she bagged a first-class degree.

She graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.82 in Computer Science.

Source: Legit.ng