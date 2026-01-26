The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) cancels special registration for albinism in the 2026 UTME due to misuse

The examination body said over 7,000 candidates falsely claimed to be albinos last year, prompting this decision

JAMB also urges faith-based institutions to clearly state their religious status from the outset

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled the special concession and registration hitherto allowed for people with albinism in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng earlier reports that the 2026 UTME registration will come today, Monday, January 26 to February 28, 2026.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Isaq Oloyede, outlined timelines for ePIN sales, mock exams and Direct Entry applications.

The board has also warned JAMB-accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres and candidates against violations, promising strict monitoring.

JAMB cancels special registration for albinos

JAMB said the concession for albinos is canceled because some were using the same to perpetrate malpractice.

As reported by Vanguard, Oloyede made this known when management of the Board met with the commissioners for education in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Why JAMB canceled special registration for albinos

Oloyede said some candidates used Artificial Intelligence, AI, to manipulate the registration process

“We have stopped some concessions we gave to albino candidates. This is because some are using Artificial Intelligence, AI, to manipulate the registration process to look like they are albinos because of the consideration we gave them. Last year alone, over 7,000 claimed to be albinos. We have stopped special registration procedures for albinos,’’

The JAMB registrar also urged faith-based institutions to disclose their status from the onset.

Oloyede said pretending to be secular to draw applicants and later bring forth religious rules was a sort of deception.

He confessed that some unscrupulous persons were bent on circumventing the process despite the numerous steps taken by the examination body.

“Faith-based institutions should declare from the onset what they are, so that whoever applies there will know what he is going to meet there, but some don’t do that. They will pretend to be secular in nature but when students are now admitted, trouble will begin regarding religious instructions and injunctions.

