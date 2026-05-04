Nigeria U-20 women’s team, the Falconets beat Malawi 2-0 in the first leg of their World Cup qualifying tie

Second-half goals from an own goal and Kindness Ifeanyi gave the Falconets full control of the match

A ₦1 million bonus was awarded to the team as Nigeria heads into the second leg with a strong advantage

Nigeria's women's U-20 football team, the Falconets, moved one step closer to another FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance after a 2-0 win over Malawi the first leg of their final qualifying round.

The match, played at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, was tighter than the scoreline suggests.

Nigeria’s Falconets earned a 2-0 win over their counterparts from Malawi in the first leg of a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup final round fixture. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to NaiFooty, Nigeria dominated possession and territory but had to wait until the second half to break through a stubborn Malawi defence.

The result gives the Falconets a strong advantage heading into the return leg as they continue their push for qualification to the 2026 tournament in Poland.

Slow first half, frustration in front of goal

Nigeria started with intent, controlling the ball and pushing Malawi deep into their own half.

Nigeria is aiming to maintain their remarkable record of qualifying for every edition of the tournament since its inception in 2002. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Falconets stretched play well and created several openings, but the final touch was missing.

Malawi’s defensive structure held firm, and goalkeeper Emily Nkhwazi produced key stops to keep the score level.

Despite sustained pressure, Nigeria went into half-time without a breakthrough. The performance was dominant, but the scoreboard stayed blank.

Head coach Moses Adukwu made key adjustments during the break, shifting the tempo and encouraging more direct attacking play.

Nigeria breaks deadlock in second half

The response from the Falconets was immediate in the second half.

Just two minutes after the restart, Africa Women's Game reported that Nigeria finally got the breakthrough after a dangerous cross into the box created confusion in the Malawi defence, and Maureen Kenneth turned the ball into her own net in the 47th minute.

That goal changed the rhythm of the match as Nigeria pushed forward with more confidence, and their second goal arrived in the 57th minute.

Faridat Abdulwahab delivered a well-weighted assist for Kindness Ifeanyi, who finished calmly to double the Falconets lead.

From that point, Nigeria controlled the game without overcommitting as the defensive line stayed organised, cutting out any potential Malawi counterattacks and protecting the clean sheet.

Malawi tried to respond late on, but the Falconets managed the game well to close out a solid win.

Nigeria holds key advantage ahead of second leg

The victory continues Nigeria’s strong record in youth women’s football.

The Falconets remain one of Africa’s most consistent teams at this level, with a long history of qualifying for global tournaments.

Their opponents had shown resilience earlier in the qualification campaign, including a 5-1 win over Guinea-Bissau after a first-leg draw. However, they were unable to replicate that attacking output in Nigeria.

There was also a reward for the team’s performance as Kunle Soname, president of Remo Stars FC and Beyond Limits Football Academy, handed the squad a ₦1 million bonus following the win.

His earlier pledge of ₦500,000 per goal meant the two-goal performance triggered a full payout.

The second leg will be played at Bingu National Stadium in Malawi on May 9, 2026. Nigeria only needs to manage the advantage to confirm qualification.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026 will take place in Poland from September 5 to 27, featuring 24 teams across four cities.

For the Falconets, the job is not finished yet, but the control of the tie is firmly in their hands.

Falconets breeze past Senegal in qualifiers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Falconets moved closer to another FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance after edging Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of their third-round qualifier in Abeokuta, a venue approved by CAF.

A second-half header from substitute Chinaza Kindness Ifeanyi proved decisive in a tense West African showdown at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex.

Source: Legit.ng