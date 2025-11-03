Here are Nigeria's 12 cheapest federal universities for a degree without going broke
Looking for an affordable yet quality tertiary education in Nigeria? Federal universities, such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, University of Benin (UNIBEN), and University of Ibadan (UI), offer excellent education at remarkably low costs. With annual tuition fees ranging from ₦25,000 to ₦70,000, these institutions provide budget-friendly paths to earning a respected degree in the country.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Pocket-friendly learning: Nigeria’s cheapest federal universities
- 1. Federal University of Kashere (FUKASHERE)
- 2. Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA)
- 3. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)
- 4. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
- 5. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
- 6. University of Ibadan (UI)
- 7. University of Calabar (UNICAL)
- 8. Bayero University Kano (BUK)
- 9. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
- 10. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)
- 11. Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA)
- 12. Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA)
- What is the difference between federal and state universities?
- Are federal universities cheaper than state or private universities?
- Which federal university has the lowest fees?
- What is the average school fee for federal universities in Nigeria?
- How much are FUNAAB school fees?
- Do federal universities offer scholarships to students?
Key takeaways
- Federal universities are way cheaper than private institutions, with their tuition fees often in the range of ₦20,000 and ₦100,000 per session, depending on course and year.
- Besides tuition fees, it is equally important to account for other costs such as hostel accommodation, acceptance fees, and miscellaneous charges.
- Many of the cheapest options are newer universities or those in lower-cost living regions, which helps keep living and accommodation costs down.
Pocket-friendly learning: Nigeria’s cheapest federal universities
Education in Nigeria doesn’t have to be expensive. Several federal universities offer quality learning experiences at surprisingly low costs. These pocket-friendly institutions make it possible for students to pursue their academic dreams without financial strain.
1. Federal University of Kashere (FUKASHERE)
- Location: Akko Local Government Area, Gombe State
- Email address: info@fukashere.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦36,000 – ₦41,000
FUKASHERE stands out as one of Nigeria’s most affordable universities. Established in 2011, this young institution has built a reputation for academic discipline and administrative efficiency. Tuition fees for new students typically range between ₦36,000 and ₦41,000, depending on the faculty.
Apart from the low fees, students benefit from a peaceful learning environment and affordable accommodation in Gombe State. Though the school is still expanding its infrastructure, its affordability and strong academic calendar make it an attractive choice for many students from low-income backgrounds.
2. Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA)
- Location: Dutsin-ma Local Government Area, Katsina State
- Email address: info@fudutsinma.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦33,000 – ₦45,000
Located in northern Nigeria, FUDMA offers one of the lowest tuition rates in the country. Students pay between ₦33,000 and ₦45,000 per academic session, depending on their department. Established in 2011, the university has rapidly developed modern facilities and maintains a stable academic calendar.
Beyond tuition, the cost of living in Katsina State is relatively low, making it easier for students to afford off-campus housing and food. FUDMA’s focus on research and community development also enhances its appeal among students seeking a value-driven education.
3. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)
- Location: Abeokuta, Ogun State
- Email address: kehindeob@funaab.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦32,000 – ₦50,000
FUNAAB is one of Nigeria’s top agricultural institutions. Despite its strong academic reputation, it remains affordable, with tuition fees ranging from ₦32,000 to ₦50,000 per session. It offers a variety of programmes in agriculture, environmental sciences, and engineering.
Students benefit from practical learning experiences, research farms, and collaborations with agricultural agencies. Living costs in Abeokuta are moderate compared to Lagos, making FUNAAB a smart choice for students pursuing careers in agriculture and science without overspending.
4. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
- Location: Zaria, Kaduna State
- Email address: deanadmin@abu.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦27,000 – ₦45,000
Founded in 1962, Ahmadu Bello University remains one of Nigeria’s most prestigious and affordable federal institutions. Tuition fees for most courses range between ₦27,000 and ₦45,000, making it a prime destination for students seeking quality education at a low cost.
ABU’s large campus, diverse faculties, and strong alumni network add to its appeal. While professional courses like medicine or engineering cost more, the university’s rich academic culture and low tuition make it an excellent value for money.
5. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
- Location: Ilorin, Kwara State
- Email address: registrar@unilorin.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦22,000 – ₦25,000
The University of Ilorin is well known for its uninterrupted academic calendar and disciplined environment. Tuition fees are among the lowest in the country, averaging ₦22,000 to ₦25,000 for most programmes. Its affordability, stability, and academic standards consistently place it among the best choices for budget-conscious students.
Living expenses in Kwara State are moderate, and the university offers affordable hostels and transportation. UNILORIN’s commitment to maintaining a strike-free environment ensures that students graduate on schedule — a huge financial advantage.
6. University of Ibadan (UI)
- Location: Ibadan, Oyo State
- Email address: ugportal@stu.ui.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦30,000 – ₦50,000
As Nigeria’s oldest university, the University of Ibadan combines prestige with affordability. Tuition fees typically range between ₦30,000 and ₦50,000, depending on the department. Despite being a first-generation university, UI remains accessible to students from various backgrounds.
The institution’s well-developed academic infrastructure, top-tier lecturers, and wide course offerings make it one of the best options for affordable, high-quality education. Ibadan’s relatively low cost of living also supports students from outside the city.
7. University of Calabar (UNICAL)
- Location: Calabar, Cross River State
- Email address: info@unical.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦30,000 – ₦61,000
UNICAL is a top choice for students in southern Nigeria seeking affordable federal education. The university's tuition fees range between ₦30,000 and ₦61,000, depending on the faculty. The university provides a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines.
Beyond low tuition, students enjoy a scenic campus environment and a vibrant student community. While accommodation and transportation expenses can vary within Calabar, UNICAL still ranks among the cheapest universities in the region.
8. Bayero University Kano (BUK)
- Location: Kano, Kano State
- Email address: registrar@buk.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦33,000 – ₦40,000
BUK is one of the most reputable universities in northern Nigeria, known for its academic strength and affordability. Tuition fees for most departments fall between ₦33,000 and ₦40,000. The institution offers programmes in arts, sciences, law, and medicine.
The cost of living in Kano is considerably low, allowing students to maintain a comfortable lifestyle without overspending. BUK’s stable academic schedule and extensive research facilities make it a wise option for students seeking value in higher education.
9. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
- Location: Akure, Ondo State
- Email address: registry@futa.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦50,000 – ₦60,000
FUTA is Nigeria’s leading technology-focused university, yet it maintains a moderate fee structure. Students pay between ₦50,000 and ₦60,000 per session, depending on their course. The university’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship attracts students interested in STEM careers.
Despite being slightly more expensive than others on this list, FUTA offers strong value due to its state-of-the-art laboratories, research centres, and partnerships with tech industries. Graduates often have excellent job prospects in engineering and applied sciences.
10. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)
- Location: Awka, Anambra State
- Email address: info@unizik.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦20,100 – ₦80,900
UNIZIK combines quality education with affordability, making it one of the most sought-after institutions in southeastern Nigeria. Tuition fees range between ₦20,100 and ₦80,900, depending on the course. The university is named after Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and has maintained a strong reputation for academic excellence.
Awka’s cost of living is relatively low, and UNIZIK offers affordable on-campus accommodation. Students benefit from diverse programmes across the humanities, sciences, law, and medicine—all at reasonable costs.
11. Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA)
- Location: Lafia, Nasarawa State
- Email address: info@fulafia.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦45,000 – ₦50,000
Founded in 2010, FULAFIA is among the youngest federal universities in Nigeria. Tuition fees are remarkably affordable, typically between ₦45,000 and ₦50,000. Despite being a relatively new institution, it has made impressive strides in teaching and research.
Its location in Nasarawa State ensures lower living expenses, and the university’s environment promotes focused learning. Students who prefer smaller class sizes and a calm academic setting will find FULAFIA appealing and budget-friendly.
12. Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA)
- Location: Gashua, Yobe State
- Email address: info@fugashua.edu.ng
- Tuition fees: ₦25,000 – ₦34,000
FUGASHUA rounds out the list as one of the least expensive federal universities in Nigeria. Students pay between ₦25,000 and ₦34,000 per session. Established in 2013, the university has steadily grown in reputation while maintaining its low tuition structure.
The institution’s location in Yobe State ensures a lower cost of living, and it provides quality programmes in humanities, social sciences, and management. For students who prioritise affordability above prestige, FUGASHUA offers one of the best options in the country.
What is the difference between federal and state universities?
The main difference between federal and state universities in Nigeria lies in ownership, funding, and tuition costs. Federal universities are established, funded, and managed by the Federal Government of Nigeria, while state universities are owned and run by individual state governments.
Are federal universities cheaper than state or private universities?
Federal universities are the cheapest option for tertiary education in Nigeria. The Federal Government covers a significant portion of their operating costs, keeping student tuition affordable.
Which federal university has the lowest fees?
There are multiple federal universities with relatively low fees. Some of the institutions include Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA), Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), and Federal University of Kashere (FUKASHERE).
What is the average school fee for federal universities in Nigeria?
The average tuition fee for most federal universities in Nigeria ranges between ₦30,000 and ₦80,000 per academic session, depending on the faculty and course of study. Professional and science-based programmes tend to attract higher charges due to laboratory and clinical expenses.
How much are FUNAAB school fees?
The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) is one of the most affordable institutions, with its tuition fees ranging between ₦32,000 and ₦50,000 per session, depending on the department and level of study.
Do federal universities offer scholarships to students?
Most federal universities in Nigeria provide scholarships and financial aid for deserving students. Scholarships can be merit-based, need-based, or sponsored by government agencies and private organisations.
Choosing one of the cheapest federal universities in Nigeria is a smart way to gain quality education without overspending. These institutions prove that affordability doesn’t mean compromising academic standards. With proper planning, students can earn respected degrees while keeping their finances in check.
Legit.ng recently compiled a list of Nigerian universities that accept a 160 cut-off mark for admission. Scoring 160 in JAMB doesn’t mean your dream of earning a degree is out of reach; it simply means exploring less competitive programmes.
Institutions such as Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Bingham University, and Federal University Lokoja offer excellent opportunities for students within this score range. Read on to discover the full list of universities and the courses they offer.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com