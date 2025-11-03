Looking for an affordable yet quality tertiary education in Nigeria? Federal universities, such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, University of Benin (UNIBEN), and University of Ibadan (UI), offer excellent education at remarkably low costs. With annual tuition fees ranging from ₦25,000 to ₦70,000, these institutions provide budget-friendly paths to earning a respected degree in the country.

Federal universities have lower tuition fees than private institutions because their fees are subsidized by the government. Photo: @Aridunnuinfo, @futacommunity on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Federal universities are way cheaper than private institutions, with their tuition fees often in the range of ₦20,000 and ₦100,000 per session , depending on course and year.

and , depending on course and year. Besides tuition fees, it is equally important to account for other costs such as hostel accommodation, acceptance fees, and miscellaneous charges .

. Many of the cheapest options are newer universities or those in lower-cost living regions, which helps keep living and accommodation costs down.

Pocket-friendly learning: Nigeria’s cheapest federal universities

Education in Nigeria doesn’t have to be expensive. Several federal universities offer quality learning experiences at surprisingly low costs. These pocket-friendly institutions make it possible for students to pursue their academic dreams without financial strain.

1. Federal University of Kashere (FUKASHERE)

Located in Gombe State, the Federal University of Kashere's affordability and strong academic calendar make it attractive to many. Photo: @OfficialCampusUpdatesNG on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Akko Local Government Area, Gombe State

: Akko Local Government Area, Gombe State Email address : info@fukashere.edu.ng

: info@fukashere.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦36,000 – ₦41,000

FUKASHERE stands out as one of Nigeria’s most affordable universities. Established in 2011, this young institution has built a reputation for academic discipline and administrative efficiency. Tuition fees for new students typically range between ₦36,000 and ₦41,000, depending on the faculty.

Apart from the low fees, students benefit from a peaceful learning environment and affordable accommodation in Gombe State. Though the school is still expanding its infrastructure, its affordability and strong academic calendar make it an attractive choice for many students from low-income backgrounds.

2. Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA)

Established in Katsina State, FUDMA focuses on research and community development. Photo: @FederalUniversityDutsinmalibrary on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Dutsin-ma Local Government Area, Katsina State

: Dutsin-ma Local Government Area, Katsina State Email address : info@fudutsinma.edu.ng

: info@fudutsinma.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦33,000 – ₦45,000

Located in northern Nigeria, FUDMA offers one of the lowest tuition rates in the country. Students pay between ₦33,000 and ₦45,000 per academic session, depending on their department. Established in 2011, the university has rapidly developed modern facilities and maintains a stable academic calendar.

Beyond tuition, the cost of living in Katsina State is relatively low, making it easier for students to afford off-campus housing and food. FUDMA’s focus on research and community development also enhances its appeal among students seeking a value-driven education.

3. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

With affordable fees, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, specialises in courses in agriculture, environmental sciences, and engineering. Photo: @FUNAABNG on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Abeokuta, Ogun State

: Abeokuta, Ogun State Email address : kehindeob@funaab.edu.ng

: kehindeob@funaab.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦32,000 – ₦50,000

FUNAAB is one of Nigeria’s top agricultural institutions. Despite its strong academic reputation, it remains affordable, with tuition fees ranging from ₦32,000 to ₦50,000 per session. It offers a variety of programmes in agriculture, environmental sciences, and engineering.

Students benefit from practical learning experiences, research farms, and collaborations with agricultural agencies. Living costs in Abeokuta are moderate compared to Lagos, making FUNAAB a smart choice for students pursuing careers in agriculture and science without overspending.

4. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Ahmadu Bello University's rich academic culture and low tuition make it attractive to many students. Photo: @abuzaria4all on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Zaria, Kaduna State

: Zaria, Kaduna State Email address : deanadmin@abu.edu.ng

: deanadmin@abu.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦27,000 – ₦45,000

Founded in 1962, Ahmadu Bello University remains one of Nigeria’s most prestigious and affordable federal institutions. Tuition fees for most courses range between ₦27,000 and ₦45,000, making it a prime destination for students seeking quality education at a low cost.

ABU’s large campus, diverse faculties, and strong alumni network add to its appeal. While professional courses like medicine or engineering cost more, the university’s rich academic culture and low tuition make it an excellent value for money.

5. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

The University of Ilorin is one of the best universities in Nigeria with a wide range of courses at affordable costs. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Ilorin, Kwara State

: Ilorin, Kwara State Email address : registrar@unilorin.edu.ng

: registrar@unilorin.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦22,000 – ₦25,000

The University of Ilorin is well known for its uninterrupted academic calendar and disciplined environment. Tuition fees are among the lowest in the country, averaging ₦22,000 to ₦25,000 for most programmes. Its affordability, stability, and academic standards consistently place it among the best choices for budget-conscious students.

Living expenses in Kwara State are moderate, and the university offers affordable hostels and transportation. UNILORIN’s commitment to maintaining a strike-free environment ensures that students graduate on schedule — a huge financial advantage.

6. University of Ibadan (UI)

The University of Ibadan is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Nigeria, offering several courses at affordable fees. Photo: @uimsa on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Ibadan, Oyo State

: Ibadan, Oyo State Email address : ugportal@stu.ui.edu.ng

: ugportal@stu.ui.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦30,000 – ₦50,000

As Nigeria’s oldest university, the University of Ibadan combines prestige with affordability. Tuition fees typically range between ₦30,000 and ₦50,000, depending on the department. Despite being a first-generation university, UI remains accessible to students from various backgrounds.

The institution’s well-developed academic infrastructure, top-tier lecturers, and wide course offerings make it one of the best options for affordable, high-quality education. Ibadan’s relatively low cost of living also supports students from outside the city.

7. University of Calabar (UNICAL)

The University of Calabar has a wide range of affordable undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines. Photo: @unical.edu.ng on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Calabar, Cross River State

: Calabar, Cross River State Email address : info@unical.edu.ng

: info@unical.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦30,000 – ₦61,000

UNICAL is a top choice for students in southern Nigeria seeking affordable federal education. The university's tuition fees range between ₦30,000 and ₦61,000, depending on the faculty. The university provides a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple disciplines.

Beyond low tuition, students enjoy a scenic campus environment and a vibrant student community. While accommodation and transportation expenses can vary within Calabar, UNICAL still ranks among the cheapest universities in the region.

8. Bayero University Kano (BUK)

Besides its affordable fees, the cost of living in Kano State makes Bayero University Kano attractive. Photo: @buk2020 on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Kano, Kano State

: Kano, Kano State Email address : registrar@buk.edu.ng

: registrar@buk.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦33,000 – ₦40,000

BUK is one of the most reputable universities in northern Nigeria, known for its academic strength and affordability. Tuition fees for most departments fall between ₦33,000 and ₦40,000. The institution offers programmes in arts, sciences, law, and medicine.

The cost of living in Kano is considerably low, allowing students to maintain a comfortable lifestyle without overspending. BUK’s stable academic schedule and extensive research facilities make it a wise option for students seeking value in higher education.

9. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

FUTA offers courses focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship and attracts students interested in STEM careers. Photo: @futacommunity on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Akure, Ondo State

: Akure, Ondo State Email address : registry@futa.edu.ng

: registry@futa.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦50,000 – ₦60,000

FUTA is Nigeria’s leading technology-focused university, yet it maintains a moderate fee structure. Students pay between ₦50,000 and ₦60,000 per session, depending on their course. The university’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship attracts students interested in STEM careers.

Despite being slightly more expensive than others on this list, FUTA offers strong value due to its state-of-the-art laboratories, research centres, and partnerships with tech industries. Graduates often have excellent job prospects in engineering and applied sciences.

10. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University offers diverse programmes across the humanities, sciences, law, and medicine at reasonable costs. Photo: @unizikofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Awka, Anambra State

: Awka, Anambra State Email address : info@unizik.edu.ng

: info@unizik.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦20,100 – ₦80,900

UNIZIK combines quality education with affordability, making it one of the most sought-after institutions in southeastern Nigeria. Tuition fees range between ₦20,100 and ₦80,900, depending on the course. The university is named after Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and has maintained a strong reputation for academic excellence.

Awka’s cost of living is relatively low, and UNIZIK offers affordable on-campus accommodation. Students benefit from diverse programmes across the humanities, sciences, law, and medicine—all at reasonable costs.

11. Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA)

Federal University Lafia is one of the youngest Nigerian universities with budget-friendly courses across diverse disciplines. Photo: @fulafia on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Lafia, Nasarawa State

: Lafia, Nasarawa State Email address : info@fulafia.edu.ng

: info@fulafia.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦45,000 – ₦50,000

Founded in 2010, FULAFIA is among the youngest federal universities in Nigeria. Tuition fees are remarkably affordable, typically between ₦45,000 and ₦50,000. Despite being a relatively new institution, it has made impressive strides in teaching and research.

Its location in Nasarawa State ensures lower living expenses, and the university’s environment promotes focused learning. Students who prefer smaller class sizes and a calm academic setting will find FULAFIA appealing and budget-friendly.

12. Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA)

Federal University Gashua charges low tuition fees for its wide range of courses. Photo: @student.faces on Instagram (modified by author)

Location : Gashua, Yobe State

: Gashua, Yobe State Email address : info@fugashua.edu.ng

: info@fugashua.edu.ng Tuition fees: ₦25,000 – ₦34,000

FUGASHUA rounds out the list as one of the least expensive federal universities in Nigeria. Students pay between ₦25,000 and ₦34,000 per session. Established in 2013, the university has steadily grown in reputation while maintaining its low tuition structure.

The institution’s location in Yobe State ensures a lower cost of living, and it provides quality programmes in humanities, social sciences, and management. For students who prioritise affordability above prestige, FUGASHUA offers one of the best options in the country.

What is the difference between federal and state universities?

The main difference between federal and state universities in Nigeria lies in ownership, funding, and tuition costs. Federal universities are established, funded, and managed by the Federal Government of Nigeria, while state universities are owned and run by individual state governments.

Are federal universities cheaper than state or private universities?

Federal universities are the cheapest option for tertiary education in Nigeria. The Federal Government covers a significant portion of their operating costs, keeping student tuition affordable.

Which federal university has the lowest fees?

There are multiple federal universities with relatively low fees. Some of the institutions include Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA), Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), and Federal University of Kashere (FUKASHERE).

What is the average school fee for federal universities in Nigeria?

The average tuition fee for most federal universities in Nigeria ranges between ₦30,000 and ₦80,000 per academic session, depending on the faculty and course of study. Professional and science-based programmes tend to attract higher charges due to laboratory and clinical expenses.

How much are FUNAAB school fees?

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) is one of the most affordable institutions, with its tuition fees ranging between ₦32,000 and ₦50,000 per session, depending on the department and level of study.

Do federal universities offer scholarships to students?

Most federal universities in Nigeria provide scholarships and financial aid for deserving students. Scholarships can be merit-based, need-based, or sponsored by government agencies and private organisations.

Choosing one of the cheapest federal universities in Nigeria is a smart way to gain quality education without overspending. These institutions prove that affordability doesn’t mean compromising academic standards. With proper planning, students can earn respected degrees while keeping their finances in check.

