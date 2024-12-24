Cut-off marks are threshold scores used to determine eligibility for university admission. Prospective students must meet or exceed this score to be admitted into competitive courses. Universities that accept a 160 cut-off mark allow entry into less competitive courses.

Entry into competitive courses may prove difficult with a JAMB score of 160. However, several Nigerian universities offer a variety of science, technology, and art courses for students with lower cut-off marks. You can pursue entry to these universities that accept 160 and above in Nigeria.

Universities that accept 160 cut-off marks

Whether you are interested in technical, science, arts or humanities courses, several federal and state universities accept admissions for students with 160 points. The JAMB cut-off mark for 2024/2025 allows students who meet the requirement to enter 130 degree-awarding institutions.

JAMB's 2024/25 academic year policies dictate that state universities can only accept students with a minimum cut-off mark of 140. Below is a list of private, state and federal universities that accept 160 cut-off marks for admission.

1. Yusuf Maitama Sule University

Year founded : 2012

: 2012 Location : Kano, Kano State, Nigeria

: Kano, Kano State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 904 529 2260

: +234 904 529 2260 Email : contactus@yumsuk.edu.ng

: contactus@yumsuk.edu.ng Website: yumsuk.edu.ng

Yusuf Maitama Sule University is on the list of state universities that accept 160 for the 2024/2025 academic year. Formerly known as Northwest University, the university offers at least 50 undergraduate programmes approved by the National Universities Commission.

2. Bingham University

Year founded : 2005

: 2005 Location : Nasarawa State, Nigeria

: Nasarawa State, Nigeria Telephone : 07068615119, 07065092268, 07064483649

: 07068615119, 07065092268, 07064483649 Email : webmaster@binghamuni.edu.ng

: webmaster@binghamuni.edu.ng Website: binghamuni.edu.ng

The university was established in 2005 by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA). The Christian institution offers 46 undergraduate and 58 postgraduate programmes across 15 faculties. According to the 2020 JAMB guidelines, Bingham University requires UTME candidates to have a minimum of 160 cut-off marks.

3. Federal University Lokoja

Year founded : 2011

: 2011 Location : Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria

: Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 707 319 9972, +234 707 331 7070

: +234 707 319 9972, +234 707 331 7070 Email : info@fulokoja.edu.ng

: info@fulokoja.edu.ng Website: fulokoja.edu.ng

The Federal University Lokoja is a state-owned university that offers certificates, diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate programmes. Admission requirements for the school include a minimum score of 160 for UTME candidates.

4. Federal University of Technology Ikot Abasi

Year founded : 2021

: 2021 Location : Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria

: Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 902 021 2080

: +234 902 021 2080 Email : info@futia.edu.ng

: info@futia.edu.ng Website: futia.edu.ng

The Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi (FUTIA) is a Science, Technology, Engineering, and mathematics-focused university in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. In a 2024/2025 post-UTME , the university announced that it required candidates to have a minimum of 160 points.

5. Godfrey Okoye University, Urgwuomu- Nike

Year founded : 2009

: 2009 Location : Emene, Enugu State, Nigeria

: Emene, Enugu State, Nigeria Telephone : 09134273215, 09121963049

: 09134273215, 09121963049 Email : info@gouni.edu.ng

: info@gouni.edu.ng Website: gouni.edu.ng

Since 2020, Godfrey Okoye University has provided quality undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in arts, education, medicine, Law, and social and natural sciences. The school allows prospective undergraduate candidates to be admitted with a minimum score of 160, except for Law, which requires 220 marks.

6. Osun State University, Osogbo

Year founded : 2006

: 2006 Location : Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria

: Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 810 797 6419

: +234 810 797 6419 Email : admissions@uniosun.edu.ng

: admissions@uniosun.edu.ng Website: uniosun.edu.ng

Osun State University was commissioned in December 2001 by the National University Commission. In the 2024/2025 academic year, the university required UTME candidates to have a minimum score of 160 marks. However, this did not apply to candidates applying to the Nursing, Medicine, Law, and Common and Islamic Law programmes, as they needed at least 200 marks.

7. Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences

Year founded : 2017

: 2017 Location : Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, Nigeria

: Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 810 617 2902

: +234 810 617 2902 Email : info@sumas.edu.ng

: info@sumas.edu.ng Website: sumas.edu.ng

Founded in 2017, the Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences is a private medical institution. Applicants for the 2024/2025 post-UTME screening were required to have chosen the institution as their first choice and scored 160.

8. Baptist College Of Theology, Obinze

Year founded : 1960

: 1960 Location : Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 705 075 9815

: +234 705 075 9815 Email : info@bcto.com.ng

: info@bcto.com.ng Website: landing.bcto.com.ng

The Baptist College of Theology, Obinze, is a theological college that offers certificate, diploma, and bachelor degrees in religious and cultural programmes. It admits qualified candidates with at least 160 points.

9. Plateau State University, Bokkos

Year founded : 2005

: 2005 Location : Bokkos, Plateau State, Nigeria

: Bokkos, Plateau State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 806 456 789

: +234 806 456 789 Email : info@plasu.edu.ng

: info@plasu.edu.ng Website: sis.plasu.edu.ng

The Plateau State University (PLASU) is a state-owned university created under the Plateau State University Law. According to the school's 2024 , prospective candidates require 160 scores in the 2023 UTME or 170 in the 2022 UTME.

10. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

Year founded : 1980

: 1980 Location : Bauchi, Nigeria

: Bauchi, Nigeria Telephone : +234 802 261 0472, +234 818 0714594

: +234 802 261 0472, +234 818 0714594 Email : info@atbu.edu.ng

: info@atbu.edu.ng Website: atbu.edu.ng

For more than 40 years, the university has offered various academic courses across seven faculties and thirty-five departments. For undergraduate students, the school expects those seeking admission through UTME to have attained a minimum score of 160.

11. Modibbo Adama University of Technology

Year founded : 1981

: 1981 Location : Girei, Adamawa State, Nigeria

: Girei, Adamawa State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 806 053 4900

: +234 806 053 4900 Email : info@mau.edu.ng

: info@mau.edu.ng Website: mau.edu.ng

The Modibbo Adama University of Technology, also known as the Federal University of Technology, Yola, was established in 1981 to provide technology-focused education. According to All School, the university offers admission to qualified candidates who have a JAMB cut-off mark of 160 points.

12. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

Year founded : 1975

: 1975 Location : Choba, Rivers State, Nigeria

: Choba, Rivers State, Nigeria Telephone : 08037084400

: 08037084400 Email : helpdesk@uniport.edu.ng

: helpdesk@uniport.edu.ng Website: uniport.edu.ng

In 2024, UniRank revealed that the University of Port Harcourt ranked third in Nigeria. Eligible UTME candidates to the highly-ranked university's entry guidelines are 160 cut-off points.

13. Federal University Gashua

Year founded : 2013

: 2013 Location : Gashua, Yobe State, Nigeria

: Gashua, Yobe State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 803 349 9812

: +234 803 349 9812 Email : info@fugashua.edu.ng

: info@fugashua.edu.ng Website: fugashua.edu.ng

The Federal University Gashua is a public university established in 2013 by retired president Goodluck Jonathan. Entry into programmes in the Faculties of Education, Arts, Agriculture, Management, and Social Science requires cut-off marks of 140 points. However, prospective candidates must have 160 points to be considered for a B.Sc in Biological Science.

14. Olabisi Onabanjo University

Year founded : 1982

: 1982 Location : Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria

: Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 705 211 2362, +234 805 972 4082

: +234 705 211 2362, +234 805 972 4082 Email : enquiries@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng

: enquiries@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng Website: web.oouagoiwoye.edu.ng

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is a state university with campuses in Ago Iwoye, Ibogun, Sagamu, Ikene, and Ayetoro. The school offers admission to students with 160 points into programmes such as Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Public Administration, and Secretarial Administration.

15. Federal University Dutsin-Ma

Year founded : 2011

: 2011 Location : Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, Nigeria.

: Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, Nigeria. Telephone : 08022028877, 08064586563

: 08022028877, 08064586563 Email : info@fudutsinma.edu.ng

: info@fudutsinma.edu.ng Website: fudutsinma.edu.ng

Federal University Dutsin-Ma is a public university in northern Nigeria. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate studies in three faculties: Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Arts and Management Studies, and Science and Science Education.

16. Air Force Institute of Technology Kaduna

Year founded : 1977

: 1977 Location : Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, Nigeria

: Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, Nigeria Telephone : 09074411999, 08155559571

: 09074411999, 08155559571 Email : info@afit.edu.ng

: info@afit.edu.ng Website: afit.edu.ng

The Air Force Institute of Technology is a public university. It is approved to provide instruction in Aerospace engineering and other allied engineering disciplines.

Although degree courses require a UTME score of 200. Candidates seeking admission to National Diploma programmes can be successful with a minimum score of 160.

17. Anchor University

Year founded : 2016

: 2016 Location : Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos, Nigeria

: Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos, Nigeria Telephone : +234 906 122 3042, +234 815 195 1950

: +234 906 122 3042, +234 815 195 1950 Email : info@aul.edu.ng

: info@aul.edu.ng Website: aul.edu.ng

Anchor University is a private Christian university founded by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry. Undergraduate students seeking admission must have chosen the school as their first or second choice, and the cut-off mark is 160 points.

18. Federal University Oye-Ekiti

Year founded : 2011

: 2011 Location : Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

: Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria. Telephone : +234 816 539 6888

: +234 816 539 6888 Email : info@fuoye.edu.ng

: info@fuoye.edu.ng Website: fuoye.edu.ng

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti's general cut-off mark is 150. However, 160 points are required for admission into courses such as Food Science and Technology, Soil Science and Land Resources Management, Agricultural and Bio-Resources, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, and Estate Management.

19. Atiba University, Oyo

Year founded : 2017

: 2017 Location : Oyo, Nigeria

: Oyo, Nigeria Telephone : +234 903 015 0286

: +234 903 015 0286 Email : info@atibauniversity.edu.ng

: info@atibauniversity.edu.ng Website: atibauniversity.edu.ng

Atiba University is a private university located in Oyo town. Prospective students with 160 points in the UTME can get entry into the faculties of art, education and agriculture.

20. American University of Nigeria

Year founded : 2004

: 2004 Location : Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria

: Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria Telephone : +234 805-200-2962

: +234 805-200-2962 Email : academicregistry@aun.edu.ng

: academicregistry@aun.edu.ng Website: www.aun.edu.ng

The American University of Nigeria is a private university founded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Some of the basic requirements for admission into the undergraduate school include a 160 cut-off mark.

Which university can I go to with 160?

According to the 2020 JAMB minimum score list, 118 degree-awarding universities accept admissions with 160 marks. These include education colleges, such as the Global College of Education, the Bilyaminu Othman College of Education and the A.D. Rufai College of Education, Legal and General Studies.

Which polytechnics accept 160 as the cut-off mark?

A 160 cut-off mark also makes you eligible for National Diploma (ND) programs at polytechnics, mono-technics and colleges of education. Here are some institutions with this requirement.

Maritime Academy Of Nigeria

Nigeria Army College Of Environmental Science And Technology

Abdu Gusau Polytechnic

Oyo State College Of Health Science And Technology

Federal School of Surveying, Oyo

What course can I study with 160 in JAMB?

Several quality courses are open for students with lower cut-off marks. These include less competitive courses in science and technology, education, arts and social sciences.

Nigerian universities that accept 160 cut-off marks offer various technical, social sciences, and art courses. These policies allow more students, including those with lower cut-off marks, to begin their journey toward achieving their dream careers.

