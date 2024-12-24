Global site navigation

Top 20 universities that accept 160 cut-off marks and courses you can study
Education

by  Ciku Njuguna 8 min read

Cut-off marks are threshold scores used to determine eligibility for university admission. Prospective students must meet or exceed this score to be admitted into competitive courses. Universities that accept a 160 cut-off mark allow entry into less competitive courses.

A student looks back for a photo in a black graduation gown.
Several public and private universities in Nigeria accept a JAMB cut-off mark of 160. Photo: fstop123 (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Entry into competitive courses may prove difficult with a JAMB score of 160. However, several Nigerian universities offer a variety of science, technology, and art courses for students with lower cut-off marks. You can pursue entry to these universities that accept 160 and above in Nigeria.

Universities that accept 160 cut-off marks

Whether you are interested in technical, science, arts or humanities courses, several federal and state universities accept admissions for students with 160 points. The JAMB cut-off mark for 2024/2025 allows students who meet the requirement to enter 130 degree-awarding institutions.

JAMB's 2024/25 academic year policies dictate that state universities can only accept students with a minimum cut-off mark of 140. Below is a list of private, state and federal universities that accept 160 cut-off marks for admission.

1. Yusuf Maitama Sule University

An aerial view of the Yumsuk Senate Building in the Yusuf Maitama Sule University.
The Yumsuk Senate Building in the Yusuf Maitama Sule University. Photo: @nwu_kano_gallery (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Year founded: 2012
  • Location: Kano, Kano State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 904 529 2260
  • Email: contactus@yumsuk.edu.ng
  • Website: yumsuk.edu.ng

Yusuf Maitama Sule University is on the list of state universities that accept 160 for the 2024/2025 academic year. Formerly known as Northwest University, the university offers at least 50 undergraduate programmes approved by the National Universities Commission.

2. Bingham University

Bingham University entrance
View of the Bingham University entrance. Photo: @binghamuni (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2005
  • Location: Nasarawa State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: 07068615119, 07065092268, 07064483649
  • Email: webmaster@binghamuni.edu.ng
  • Website: binghamuni.edu.ng

The university was established in 2005 by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA). The Christian institution offers 46 undergraduate and 58 postgraduate programmes across 15 faculties. According to the 2020 JAMB guidelines, Bingham University requires UTME candidates to have a minimum of 160 cut-off marks.

3. Federal University Lokoja

A view of the Federal University Lokoja entrance.
The Federal University Lokoja. Photo: @fulokoja (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2011
  • Location: Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 707 319 9972, +234 707 331 7070
  • Email: info@fulokoja.edu.ng
  • Website: fulokoja.edu.ng

The Federal University Lokoja is a state-owned university that offers certificates, diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate programmes. Admission requirements for the school include a minimum score of 160 for UTME candidates.

4. Federal University of Technology Ikot Abasi

A Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi building and logo
A Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi building and logo. Photo: @futiamedia on Facebook, @futiamedia on X (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Year founded: 2021
  • Location: Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 902 021 2080
  • Email: info@futia.edu.ng
  • Website: futia.edu.ng

The Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi (FUTIA) is a Science, Technology, Engineering, and mathematics-focused university in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. In a 2024/2025 post-UTME screening update, the university announced that it required candidates to have a minimum of 160 points.

5. Godfrey Okoye University, Urgwuomu- Nike

Godfrey Okoye University, Urgwuomu- Nike
Godfrey Okoye University, Urgwuomu- Nike. Photo: @gouniversityenugu (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2009
  • Location: Emene, Enugu State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: 09134273215, 09121963049
  • Email: info@gouni.edu.ng
  • Website: gouni.edu.ng

Since 2020, Godfrey Okoye University has provided quality undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in arts, education, medicine, Law, and social and natural sciences. The school allows prospective undergraduate candidates to be admitted with a minimum score of 160, except for Law, which requires 220 marks.

6. Osun State University, Osogbo

A building in the Osun State University, Osogbo
The Osun State University, Osogbo. Photo: @uniosun (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2006
  • Location: Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 810 797 6419
  • Email: admissions@uniosun.edu.ng
  • Website: uniosun.edu.ng

Osun State University was commissioned in December 2001 by the National University Commission. In the 2024/2025 academic year, the university required UTME candidates to have a minimum score of 160 marks. However, this did not apply to candidates applying to the Nursing, Medicine, Law, and Common and Islamic Law programmes, as they needed at least 200 marks.

7. Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences

The general view of a building in the Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences.
The Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences. Photo: @Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences Igbo-ano (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2017
  • Location: Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 810 617 2902
  • Email: info@sumas.edu.ng
  • Website: sumas.edu.ng

Founded in 2017, the Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences is a private medical institution. Applicants for the 2024/2025 post-UTME screening were required to have chosen the institution as their first choice and scored 160.

8. Baptist College Of Theology, Obinze

Baptist College Of Theology, Obinze
Baptist College Of Theology, Obinze. Photo: @Bctobinze (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 1960
  • Location: Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 705 075 9815
  • Email: info@bcto.com.ng
  • Website: landing.bcto.com.ng

The Baptist College of Theology, Obinze, is a theological college that offers certificate, diploma, and bachelor degrees in religious and cultural programmes. It admits qualified candidates with at least 160 points.

9. Plateau State University, Bokkos

The Plateau State University, Bokkos entrance
Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU). Photo: @Plateaustateuniversitybokkos (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2005
  • Location: Bokkos, Plateau State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 806 456 789
  • Email: info@plasu.edu.ng
  • Website: sis.plasu.edu.ng

The Plateau State University (PLASU) is a state-owned university created under the Plateau State University Law. According to the school's 2024 post-UTME announcements, prospective candidates require 160 scores in the 2023 UTME or 170 in the 2022 UTME.

10. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University entrance
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University. Photo: @abubakartafawabalewauniversity (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 1980
  • Location: Bauchi, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 802 261 0472, +234 818 0714594
  • Email: info@atbu.edu.ng
  • Website: atbu.edu.ng

For more than 40 years, the university has offered various academic courses across seven faculties and thirty-five departments. For undergraduate students, the school expects those seeking admission through UTME to have attained a minimum score of 160.

11. Modibbo Adama University of Technology

The Modibbo Adama University of Technology entrance
The Modibbo Adama University of Technology entrance. Photo: @MAUYola (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 1981
  • Location: Girei, Adamawa State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 806 053 4900
  • Email: info@mau.edu.ng
  • Website: mau.edu.ng

The Modibbo Adama University of Technology, also known as the Federal University of Technology, Yola, was established in 1981 to provide technology-focused education. According to All School, the university offers admission to qualified candidates who have a JAMB cut-off mark of 160 points.

12. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

A building in the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)
The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Photo: @uniqueuniport (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 1975
  • Location: Choba, Rivers State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: 08037084400
  • Email: helpdesk@uniport.edu.ng
  • Website: uniport.edu.ng

In 2024, UniRank revealed that the University of Port Harcourt ranked third in Nigeria. Eligible UTME candidates to the highly-ranked university's entry guidelines are 160 cut-off points.

13. Federal University Gashua

A building at the Federal University Gashua
Federal University, Gashua. Photo: @gsugombe (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2013
  • Location: Gashua, Yobe State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 803 349 9812
  • Email: info@fugashua.edu.ng
  • Website: fugashua.edu.ng

The Federal University Gashua is a public university established in 2013 by retired president Goodluck Jonathan. Entry into programmes in the Faculties of Education, Arts, Agriculture, Management, and Social Science requires cut-off marks of 140 points. However, prospective candidates must have 160 points to be considered for a B.Sc in Biological Science.

14. Olabisi Onabanjo University

The Olabisi Onabanjo University entrance
Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye. Photo: @oouagoiwoye (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 1982
  • Location: Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 705 211 2362, +234 805 972 4082
  • Email: enquiries@oouagoiwoye.edu.ng
  • Website: web.oouagoiwoye.edu.ng

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is a state university with campuses in Ago Iwoye, Ibogun, Sagamu, Ikene, and Ayetoro. The school offers admission to students with 160 points into programmes such as Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Public Administration, and Secretarial Administration.

15. Federal University Dutsin-Ma

The Center For Open and Distance Learning building at Federal University, Dutsin-Ma
The Center For Open and Distance Learning building at Federal University, Dutsin-Ma. Photo: @ODLFUDMA (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2011
  • Location: Dutsin-ma, Katsina State, Nigeria.
  • Telephone: 08022028877, 08064586563
  • Email: info@fudutsinma.edu.ng
  • Website: fudutsinma.edu.ng

Federal University Dutsin-Ma is a public university in northern Nigeria. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate studies in three faculties: Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, Arts and Management Studies, and Science and Science Education.

16. Air Force Institute of Technology Kaduna

The Air Force Institute of Technology entrance
The Air Force Institute of Technology entrance. Photo: @afitkadunaNG (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 1977
  • Location: Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, Nigeria
  • Telephone: 09074411999, 08155559571
  • Email: info@afit.edu.ng
  • Website: afit.edu.ng

The Air Force Institute of Technology is a public university. It is approved to provide instruction in Aerospace engineering and other allied engineering disciplines.

Although degree courses require a UTME score of 200. Candidates seeking admission to National Diploma programmes can be successful with a minimum score of 160.

17. Anchor University

Buildings in Anchor University
Anchor University Lagos. Photo: @anchoruniversity (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2016
  • Location: Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 906 122 3042, +234 815 195 1950
  • Email: info@aul.edu.ng
  • Website: aul.edu.ng

Anchor University is a private Christian university founded by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry. Undergraduate students seeking admission must have chosen the school as their first or second choice, and the cut-off mark is 160 points.

18. Federal University Oye-Ekiti

An aerial view of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti Main campus.
The Federal University Oye-Ekiti Main campus. Photo: @officialfuoye (modified by author)
Source: Twitter
  • Year founded: 2011
  • Location: Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.
  • Telephone: +234 816 539 6888
  • Email: info@fuoye.edu.ng
  • Website: fuoye.edu.ng

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti's general cut-off mark is 150. However, 160 points are required for admission into courses such as Food Science and Technology, Soil Science and Land Resources Management, Agricultural and Bio-Resources, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, and Estate Management.

19. Atiba University, Oyo

The Atiba University Oyo main entrance.
Atiba University, Oyo. Photo: @atibauniversity (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2017
  • Location: Oyo, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 903 015 0286
  • Email: info@atibauniversity.edu.ng
  • Website: atibauniversity.edu.ng

Atiba University is a private university located in Oyo town. Prospective students with 160 points in the UTME can get entry into the faculties of art, education and agriculture.

20. American University of Nigeria

An aerial view of the American University of Nigeria main campus.
The American University of Nigeria's main campus. Photo: @AmericanUniversityNigeria (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
  • Year founded: 2004
  • Location: Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria
  • Telephone: +234 805-200-2962
  • Email: academicregistry@aun.edu.ng
  • Website: www.aun.edu.ng

The American University of Nigeria is a private university founded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Some of the basic requirements for admission into the undergraduate school include a 160 cut-off mark.

Which university can I go to with 160?

According to the 2020 JAMB minimum score list, 118 degree-awarding universities accept admissions with 160 marks. These include education colleges, such as the Global College of Education, the Bilyaminu Othman College of Education and the A.D. Rufai College of Education, Legal and General Studies.

Which polytechnics accept 160 as the cut-off mark?

A 160 cut-off mark also makes you eligible for National Diploma (ND) programs at polytechnics, mono-technics and colleges of education. Here are some institutions with this requirement.

  • Maritime Academy Of Nigeria
  • Nigeria Army College Of Environmental Science And Technology
  • Abdu Gusau Polytechnic
  • Oyo State College Of Health Science And Technology
  • Federal School of Surveying, Oyo

What course can I study with 160 in JAMB?

Several quality courses are open for students with lower cut-off marks. These include less competitive courses in science and technology, education, arts and social sciences.

Nigerian universities that accept 160 cut-off marks offer various technical, social sciences, and art courses. These policies allow more students, including those with lower cut-off marks, to begin their journey toward achieving their dream careers.

