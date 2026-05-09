Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after winning his fourth consecutive title

Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray come back from behind to beat Antalyaspor in Istanbul

Osimhen returned from injury in good time to help the Lions secure their 26th Turkish league title

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk spoke after the club won its fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title with a win over Antalyaspor.

Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 4-2 in front of their fans at Rams Park in Istanbul, coming from behind to win with a spirited second-half performance.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the fans after Galatasaray won fourth consecutive titles. Photo by Yasin Akgul.

Source: Getty Images

Antalyaspor scored through Soner Dikmen to lead 1-0 at halftime. Mario Lemina cut the lead in the second half, but Dikmen put Antalyaspor ahead again.

As noted by TRT Spor, Osimhen scored twice to turn the match around for Galatasaray before Kaan Ahyan, who replaced him, scored the fourth goal to seal the victory and secure the title.

The Super Eagles striker reached 15 league goals for Galatasaray this season and 22 goals in all competitions. He will miss the final game of the season due to a yellow card accumulation.

Rams Park erupted in celebrations after the final whistle as the Lions won their fourth consecutive title and a record-extending 26th crown in history.

Buruk reacts after Galatasaray's win

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk could not hide his excitement after his team won their fourth consecutive title, and he immediately looked forward to the next one.

“This is our 4th championship. We fought hard. It came down to the end of the match… winning the championship four years in a row is the second time in Galatasaray history,” he told GS TV.

“Our goal is our 5th consecutive championship. We want to finish this period as a star overall. I want to thank my players.

Buruk has transformed Galatasaray since he took over, but he speaks little about himself and is focused on delivering more titles for the team.

“I don't have much to say about myself. I came here to serve Galatasaray. I took over the team after a difficult year. Winning the championship four years in a row is incredible, in my opinion,” he added.

“I know very well the value of being at Galatasaray. We are doing a very important job here. After many years, a Turkish team has reached very important places in Europe. Hopefully, we'll aim for the fifth championship next year.”

Galatasaray players disrupt Okan Buruk's press conference after title win. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The season is practically over for the Turkish champions despite having a season finale away at Kasimpasa next week, a mere formality for Buruk’s side.

Buruk’s side have also secured direct qualification to next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage and will hope to go beyond the Round of 16.

Pundit sends message to Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that Turkish pundit Zeki Onder Ozen told Galatasaray to sign Bruno Fernandes to partner Victor Osimhen next season.

Zeki described the Portuguese magnifico as the ideal player to complement Osimhen in attack and transform Galatasaray on the European scene.

Source: Legit.ng