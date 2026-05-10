Prophet Joshua Iginla has advised Peter Gregory Obi to avoid taking a deputy role in the 2027 elections

Igunla emphasised the Obidient movement as valuable political capital for Obi, a former governor of Anambra state

The cleric reflected on political strategies, comparing them to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's past 'sacrifices'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Joshua Iginla, founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, has asked Peter Obi not to deputise anyone in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Joshua Iginla Ministries, in a video titled 'Prophetic Message to Peter Obi' and seen by Legit.ng, the cleric said the Obidient movement gives Obi significant “political capital.” He added that this support base could enable him to mount a strong challenge against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Prophet Joshua Iginla advises Peter Obi not to run as a running mate in the 2027 presidential election, citing the strength of the Obidient movement. Photo credit: @JoshuaIginla, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Iginla advises Obi on 2027 ticket

He said:

“For me, I have said it before we got here. This is my own political opinion; just my own opinion. God did not tell me. If we want to give the current ruling party a strong fight, put Peter Obi there. Let him be second (sic) by any northerner. And then, you will give a fight.

“Once it goes the other way round, Peter Obi, don’t lose your political capital. If you vice anybody, you have lost your political capital. It is better to go zero and leave them to do their thing.

“The issue is so simple: if we want to move forward…by sacrificing."

Iginla added:

"That is why I still say that Tinubu is still one of political guru. It doesn’t matter whether you like him or you don’t like him. He sacrificed his political ambition to make sure that Buhari became president. He kept silent for eight years in order to wait for the time. When it was time, he shouted “emi lokan (it is my time).” You need patience if you want to get there. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

Prophet Iginla’s full video can be watched below via YouTube:

Obi exits coalition, shakes opposition unity

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian opposition's hopes of mounting ​a strong challenge to President Tinubu at elections in January 2027 were recently shaken after two leading ‌figures - Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso - quit a newly formed coalition.

Obi and Kwankwaso, who placed third and fourth in the 2023 presidential election, had joined forces with main opposition leader and former vice president Atiku Abubakar and several influential politicians under the ​African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led alliance. The grouping was billed as the most ambitious opposition realignment in Nigeria in more than ​a decade.

The alliance agreed on April 25 to back a single presidential candidate, aiming to deny ⁠Tinubu the advantage of a divided opposition field.

But in a statement in early May, Obi, a southerner ​who energised young voters in 2023, said he had left over "endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division" within the ADC. ​Kwankwaso, an influential northern politician, also exited, with both men joining another opposition grouping, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Read more on Peter Obi:

Eliyah foresees Obi landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev. Solomon Emeka Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng