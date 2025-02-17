UNICAL school fees for all courses and how to make payments

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) school fees vary by programme and student category. Medical and nursing students have higher tuition compared to non-science students. Additionally, returning students enjoy reduced rates. This guide breaks down the full fee details at UNICAL and provides a step-by-step payment process to make your work easier.

UNICAL school fees

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) offers various academic programmes, each with specific tuition fees. The fee structure has remained the same since 2021. Below is a breakdown of the tuition fees for different student categories.

Fresh students

Fresh students at UNICAL are required to pay tuition fees based on their selected programme. Science, Medical, and Nursing students pay slightly higher fees compared to Non-Science students.

Student category Total fees payable Science ₦61,850 Non-science ₦59,850 Medical ₦63,850 Nursing ₦63,850

Returning students

Returning students pay lower fees than fresh students. The fee structure varies depending on whether the student is pursuing a Science, Medical, Nursing, or Non-Science programme.

Student category Total fees payable Science ₦46,350 Non-science ₦44,350 Medical ₦48,350 Nursing ₦48,350

Final-year students

Final-year students have slightly higher tuition fees than returning students due to additional academic and administrative costs.

Student category Total fees payable Science ₦49,350 Non-science ₦47,350 Medical ₦51,350 Nursing ₦51,350

Other costs/payments

Apart from tuition fees, students must pay additional charges for administrative and academic services. These fees ensure the smooth operation of various academic activities.

Fee type Total fees payable Acceptance fees (fresh students) ₦25,000 Project supervision ₦5,000 Portal charges ₦2,500 Late registration ₦5,000

School charges for CES programmes

The Centre for Educational Services (CES) at UNICAL has a different fee structure from the regular NUC programme. CES fees vary depending on the student category and level of study.

S/no Nature of students Fees per session Fresh students Science students ₦85,850 Non-science students ₦84,850 Returning students Science students ₦70,350 Non-science students ₦69,350 Final year students Science students ₦73,350 Non-science students ₦72,350 Diploma 1st-year students Science students ₦77,850 Non-science students ₦76,850 Diploma final-year students Science students ₦63,850 Non-science students ₦63,350 Sandwich 1st year students Science students ₦87,850 Non-science students ₦86,850 Sandwich returning students Science students ₦73,350 Non-science students ₦71,850 Sandwich final-year students Science students ₦76,350 Non-science students ₦74,850 Pre-degree students Science students ₦70,550 Non-science students ₦69,550

Additional fees

Students must also pay other necessary fees, which vary depending on their programme type.

Fee type Total fees payable Acceptance fee (CES degree programme) ₦25,000 Acceptance fee (Diploma programme) ₦15,000 Acceptance fee (Pre-Degree Programme) ₦15,000 Project supervision ₦5,000 Portal charges ₦2,500 Late registration ₦5,000

How to pay UNICAL school fees online?

The UNICAL allows students to pay their tuition fees online through a secure portal. Follow these steps to complete your fee payment:

Log in to the UNICAL student portal using your Registration Number or Matriculation Number. Generate and print your bill. Check the list of approved banks for payment based on your programme. Visit the selected bank and make the payment via the e-Transact platform. Collect the bank payment slip containing the payment details and confirmation order number. Log back into the student portal using your JAMB Registration or Matric Number. Enter your BILL NUMBER as indicated on your bill to complete the payment process.

Listed banks for payment of school charges

Students are required to pay their fees at designated banks according to their faculties.

Faculties Banks Management sciences Fidelity Bank Education Access Bank College of Medical Sciences First Bank Plc Social sciences Stanbic IBTC Bank Arts Guaranty Trust Bank Agriculture and science First City Monument Bank Law First Bank Engineering Wema Bank

How much is the UNICAL acceptance fee?

Fresh students must pay an acceptance fee of ₦25,000 for CES degree programmes to secure their admission. Diploma and pre-degree students pay ₦15,000.

How to pay UNICAL acceptance fees?

All admitted students must pay an acceptance fee to confirm their admission before proceeding to school fees payment. Here is an overview of the acceptance fee payment for NUC and CES programmes.

Visit any commercial bank nationwide. Make the payment for the University of Calabar acceptance fee via the e-Transact platform. Collect an e-Transact printout from the bank. Log on to the UNICAL school fees portal. Click on the “Acceptance Fee Payment” button. Enter your JAMB registration number/CES form number, phone number, and the confirmation order number from the e-Transact printout. Generate and print your acceptance fee receipt. Proceed to your department for screening before paying your school fees.

How much are the school fees at UNICAL?

UNICAL school fees vary by programme and student category. Fresh students pay between ₦59,850 and ₦63,850 while returning students pay between ₦44,350 and ₦48,350. Final-year students have slightly higher fees, ranging from ₦47,350 to ₦51,350. CES students pay up to ₦87,850, depending on their programme.

UNICAL school fees differ based on the programme, student level, and admission type. Fresh students pay the highest fees while returning students have reduced charges. CES students follow a separate fee structure. Checking the UNICAL portal regularly ensures students stay updated on any fee changes or payment deadlines.

