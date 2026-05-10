Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has denied claims of a court appeal against NDC's registration ahead of the 2027 elections

The NDC founder accused the ruling APC of intimidating opposition parties and constricting Nigeria's democratic space

The NDC has confirmed its successful registration by INEC despite earlier legal and administrative challenges

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Seriake Dickson, founder and national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has quashed claims that there is an appeal in a court against the registration of the party.

The Senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial District accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidating opposition parties and shrinking democratic space.

Senator Seriake Dickson refutes claims that an appeal is pending in court against the registration of the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @iamHSDickson

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the NDC convention on Saturday, May 9, Dickson vowed that the party cannot be threatened or intimidated.

Dickson said, according to Vanguard:

“The Nigerian opposition landscape is heavily compromised, intimidated and constricted. This party had endured years of legal and administrative hurdles before eventually securing registration from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier this year. The Independent National Electoral Commission complied and issued us a certificate of registration in February this year.

“Contrary to propaganda, there is no appeal in any court against that decision, and INEC has duly registered our party. In national interest and in line with the principles upon which the NDC was established, we have taken a historic resolution on zoning.”

Source: Legit.ng