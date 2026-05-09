Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham made waves online following her presence at the AMVCA’s 2026 Icons Night

A video captured how the movie star reacted upon meeting Shaffy Bello, and they greeted each other

Toyin received several backlashes online for her manners towards Shaffy, which she came forward to address

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has spoken out following an encounter she had with her colleague Shaffy Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that the duo were present at the Icons Night of the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held on Thursday night, May 7, 2026.

Toyin Abraham finally breaks silence on Shaffy Bello greeting drama. Credit: @toyinabraham, @iamshaffybello

Source: Instagram

In the footage that caught the attention of many, Toyin was seen kneeling to greet Shaffy Bello.

The video left many sharing their hot takes online.

Toyin Abraham addresses critics

Popular celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus shared the viral video and captioned it:

“Actor Toyin Abraham Caught On Video Almost Kneeling To Greet Fellow Actor Shaffy Bello.

"On Friday May 8, 2026 Actor Toyin Abraham was caught on video at the Africa magic viewers choice awards (AMVCA) Icon night almost kneeling down to greet fellow actor Shaffy bello How Sweet!!!”

Reacting to the post, the actress refused the phrase “almost kneeling” and insisted that she did kneel for her colleague.

In her words: “I didn’t almost pls, I KNELT down to greet aunty Shaffy😍😍😍.”

See her comment below:

Fans can’t stop talking about how Toyin Abraham greeted Shaffy Bello. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi warmed the hearts of fans with the way she greeted her colleague Joke Silva at an event.

The two movie practitioners met at an event organised by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in honour of entertainers in the movie industry.

Anunobi was going to her seat when she sighted Silva sitting afar off. She left her seat and went to greet the veteran actress.

While she was going, she saw another person on the way and told them she was coming back to greet them, but proceeded to greet Silva.

The evangelist knelt for the actress as they exchanged pleasantries.

While still on her knees, she was heard asking after the welfare of Joke Silva’s husband, Olu Jacobs.

Toyin Abraham under fire after video with Shaffy Bello surfaces online. Credit: @toyinabram

Source: Instagram

They both smiled while Joke Silva was telling her to get up and was even assisting her to do so as they chatted for a couple of minutes.

Reacting, fans were impressed with the way the two actresses greeted each other. They applauded Anunobi and urged Gen Z to learn from her.

According to them, a few weeks ago, Toyin Abraham was dragged after she was seen kneeling for Funke Akindele. They added that some Gen Z actresses would likely say they could never do such for Joke Silva.

Toyin Abraham speaks on her aura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham spoke about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

The actress shared new pictures from a movie location while reflecting on her personality and presence.

She described herself as a radiant light, adding that her energy attracts people around her and makes them feel safe.

Source: Legit.ng