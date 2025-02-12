The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) provides qualified candidates with unique and disciplined education experiences. As an aspiring, newly admitted or returning student, it is crucial to know the details of enrollment and tuition fees required. Here is a guide with comprehensive information on AFIT school fees and other additional charges.

The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) is a public university in Kaduna State Nigeria.

It offers degree and diploma courses in five engineering and non-engineering faculties.

in five engineering and non-engineering faculties. Fees to the school for new degree students range between ₦99,000 and ₦133,500 .

. School fees for returning degree students range between ₦66,800 and ₦99,800 .

. Newly diploma students' fees range between ₦102,200 and ₦123,500 .

. Returning diploma students are expected to pay between ₦65,000 and ₦79,800.

AFIT school fees

How much are AFIT's school fees? The Air Force Institute of Technology, also known as Nigeria Air Force University, has not shared a breakdown of the 2024/2025 fee structure. However, you can review the 2023/2024 fee schedule to plan your financial means accordingly and avoid an interrupted academic session.

How much are the AFIT acceptance fees?

The admission acceptance fee for the 2024/2025 academic year is ₦20,000. This non-refundable payment confirms newly admitted degree and diploma students' commitment to the institution. Follow the steps below to pay the fee within the school's required timeline.

Log in to the student application portal. If this is your first login attempt, use the following format; Enter the email (JAMB registration number@afit.edu.ng) and your registration number as the password. Proceed to make the payment through the provided online payment platform. After a successful payment, you will be redirected back to the application portal so that you can proceed with your bio-data information.

AFIT school fees for new degree students

After securing your position with the acceptance fee, you must fulfil all requirements, including paying school fees. AFIT school fees for 100-level students cover matriculation gowns, caution, co-curricular activities, examination fees and other services, such as medical and library services.

Service Fee Tuition Free Academic gown ₦1,200 Caution deposit ₦5,000 Sports ₦5,000 Verification of entry qualification ₦3,000 Identification card ₦2,000 Exam fee ₦4,000 Medical services ₦10,000 Drug test ₦3,000 Library services ₦1,000 Student Handbook ₦2,000 ICT charges ₦10,000 Faculty charges ₦3,000 Departmental charges ₦3,000 Student Affairs ₦2,000

Additional charges

Newly admitted students in the faculties of engineering, ground and communication engineering, computing, and science receive additional services. These charges are spread through laboratory and speciality costs at the tertiary institution. Here is a breakdown of the services and the charges.

Service Fee Specialist equipment ₦22,800 (Aerospace Engineering) ₦7,800 Laboratory charges ₦6,500 Laboratory coat ₦5,000 Accommodation fee ₦25,000

AFIT school fees for returning degree student

Similar to new students, returning students (200 Level - 400/500 Level) are not expected to pay any tuition fees. However, they are required to cover other service charges as well as faculty and department charges as outlined below.

Service Fee Tuition Free Sports ₦5,000 Examination fee ₦4,000 Medical services ₦10,000 Drug tests ₦3,000 Library services ₦1,000 Specialist equipment ₦22,800 (Aerospace Engineering) ₦7,800 Student insurance policy ₦1,000 ICT charges ₦10,000 Laboratory charges ₦7,500 (Faculty of Sciences) Faculty charges ₦3,000 Departmental charges ₦3,000 ₦2,800 (Faculty of Computing) Student affairs charges ₦2,000 SWEP ₦10,000 (200 Level) SIWES ₦5,000 (400 Level) Hostel accommodation ₦25,000 (optional)

AFIT school fees for new diploma students

AFIT offers national and higher national diploma courses for qualified students every academic year. While the fees are slightly lower compared to those required from degree students, they vary across engineering and non-engineering courses. Below is a summary of school fees for fresh ND, PRE-HND and HND students at AFIT.

Service Fee Tuition Free Academic gown ₦1,200 Caution deposit ₦5,000 Sports ₦5,000 Verification of Entry qualifications ₦3,000 Identification card ₦2,000 Examination fee ₦4,000 Medical services ₦10,000 Drug test ₦3,000 Library services ₦1,000 Student Handbook ₦2,000 Specialist equipment ₦13,000 (Aerospace Engineering) ICT charges ₦10,000 Faculty charges ₦3,000 Departmental charges ₦2,800 (engineering courses) ₦2,000 Student affairs charges ₦2,000 Laboratory Coat ₦6,500 SIWES ₦5,000 (National Diploma 1) Hostel accommodation ₦25,000 (optional)

AFIT school fees for returning diploma students

Returning National and Higher National Diploma students are required to pay significantly lower fees compared to other students. The fee excludes charges on the matriculation gown, caution deposit, entry verification, and identification card. Below is an outline of a returning students’ fee structure.

Service Fee Tuition Free Sports ₦5,000 Examination fees ₦4,000 Medical services ₦10,000 Drug test ₦3,000 Library services ₦1,000 Specialist equipment ₦13,000 (Aerospace Engineering) Students insurance policy ₦1,000 Faculty charges ₦3,000 Departmental charges ₦2,800 (engineering courses) ₦2,000 Student affairs charges ₦2,000 Hostel accommodation ₦25,000 (optional) SIWES ₦2,000

AFIT school fee payment procedures

After paying the AFIT acceptance fee, the school fee payment process is easy. Below is the school fee payment procedure for both new and returning students.

Fee payment procedure for newly admitted students

Newly admitted students must complete their fee payments through the AFIT student portal. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth transaction:

Open your browser and go to the AFIT official website to access the students’ portal. Navigate to “Student” on the dashboard and select “New Student” Enter your JAMB Reg No (for ND and Degree Students) as your username and 123456 as your default password. You will be prompted to change your password and email address to continue. Enter your new password and email to continue. Once you log in, you will be redirected to your dashboard. On your dashboard, click “Pay Acceptance Fee” and follow the prompts through to the end. After a successful acceptance fee payment, print your acceptance fee receipt. Proceed to pay other fees as found on your page and follow through to the end. Update your Bio-data and Next-of-kin information to enable you to print your schedule of fees receipt.

Fee payment procedure for returning students

Returning students should also use the AFIT student portal to complete their fee payments. Below are the steps to follow:

Open your browser and go to the AFIT official website to access the students’ portal. Navigate to “Student” on the dashboard and select “New Student”. Enter your JAMB registration number as your username and YourLevel1234 as your default password. For example, if your Level is 200, your default password is 2001234. You will be prompted to change your password and email address to continue. Kindly supply your new password and email to continue. Once this is successful, you will be redirected to your dashboard. On your page, click “Proceed to Pay 2024/2025 Tuition Fee” and follow the prompts to the end. After a successful payment, click "Print Receipt" to print your receipt as evidence of AFIT school fee payment.

Is AFIT free?

No, the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) in Kaduna, Nigeria is not free. However, tuition is free of charge.

How much are AFIT school fees per semester?

School fees to the Air Force Institute of Technology are calculated per academic session. The figure may also depend on one's cause or level.

How much are AFIT hostel fees?

Hostel accommodation at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) is optional. Students can expect to part with around ₦25,000 per academic session for accommodation.

Paying AFIT school fees on time ensures a smooth learning experience at the university. Knowing how much and how to pay lets you plan your finances accordingly so you are not inconvenienced. Besides tuition fees, consider other charges relevant to your department and accommodation charges if you want to stay in the school’s hostels.

