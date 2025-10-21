The Federal Government has relaunched the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), offering a 12-month paid internship to empower young graduates nationwide

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled the second phase of its flagship youth employment initiative, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), offering a 12-month paid internship to fresh graduates across the country.

Branded as NJFP 2.0, the programme promises a monthly stipend of ₦150,000 and hands-on experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

According to the government, NJFP 2.0 is a “stronger, smarter version” of the original programme, designed to connect high-potential Nigerian graduates with real-world work opportunities.

Officials stated that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to bridge the unemployment gap, empower young professionals, and foster a more inclusive economy.

Each selected fellow will receive a ₦150,000 monthly stipend throughout the 12-month duration of the internship.

When does the NJFP 2.0 application open?

The application portal for NJFP 2.0 is scheduled to open on 22nd October 2025 at 5:00PM (WAT).

Interested candidates are advised to prepare their documents and meet the eligibility criteria ahead of the deadline.

Eligibility criteria: Who can apply for NJFP?

To qualify for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, applicants must meet the following conditions:

• Be a Nigerian citizen.

• Hold a bachelor’s degree or HND certificate from any discipline, having graduated no earlier than 2022.

• Possess at least a Second-Class Lower (2.2) for degree holders or Upper Credit (≥3.00) for HND holders.

• Be 30 years old or younger.

• Be currently unemployed.

• Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or hold a valid exemption certificate.

• Show commitment to their chosen career path and to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

• Demonstrate excellent time management, professionalism, and strong communication skills.

Required documents for NJFP application

Applicants must upload the following documents during the application process:

• Notarised Degree or HND Certificate

• NYSC Certificate or Exemption Letter

• Curriculum Vitae (CV)

• National Identification Number (NIN) Slip

• Bank Verification Number (BVN)



NJFP application process and assessment stages

The application process includes several stages designed to assess candidates’ aptitude and suitability:

• Completion of the online application form

• A computer-based aptitude test

• A psychometric evaluation

• Submission of a video answering the question: “What Makes YOU THE Ideal NJFP Fellow?”



Applicants are warned that video submissions exceeding 60 seconds or 10MB in size will be disqualified.

Technical requirements for NJFP portal access

To ensure a smooth application experience, candidates must have access to at least one of the following devices:

Smartphone (Recommended)

• OS: Android 8.0+ or iOS 12+

• RAM: Minimum 2GB (4GB recommended)

• Storage: At least 500MB free

• Display: Minimum 5-inch, 720p resolution

Laptop/Desktop (Optional)

• Processor: Intel i3 or equivalent and above

• RAM: Minimum 4GB

• Storage: 10GB free space

• OS: Windows 10+, macOS 10.14+, or Linux Ubuntu 18.04+

Browser compatibility

• Google Chrome (v90+)

• Mozilla Firefox (v85+)

• Microsoft Edge (v90+)

• Safari (v13+)

• Opera Mini (latest version)

Network and security

• Supported networks: 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, and Wi-Fi

• Two-factor authentication (2FA) is recommended

• Devices must have updated security patches

• Users on shared devices must log out after use

The NJFP portal is optimised for mobile-first access and will adapt to low-resolution devices, ensuring accessibility for the majority of applicants who rely on smartphones.

