Want to study in Lagos? Here are the universities in Lagos and what they cost

Universities in Lagos play a key role in shaping Nigeria's future, with world-class science and arts programs. They include federal and state universities such as the University of Lagos and Lagos State University. The state is also home to private institutions such as Pan Atlantic University, James Hope University, and Anchor University.

Lagos hosts both public and private universities , as well as colleges and technical institutions.

, as well as colleges and technical institutions. Federal universities such as UNILAG and NOUN charge between ₦116,000 and ₦176,300 for new students.

for new students. State universities in Lagos charge ₦58,048 to ₦131,000 for newly admitted candidates and between ₦25,000 and ₦101,000 for those returning.

for newly admitted candidates and between for those returning. Private university fees in Lagos vary widely, from ₦400,000 at Maranatha University to ₦9,000,000 at James Hope University.

at Maranatha University to at James Hope University. Although public universities are more affordable in Lagos, private universities offer flexible payment plans.

Universities in Lagos: Why Lagos is a leading education hub

Public universities in Lagos, such as UNILAG, NOUN, LASUED, LASCOHET, and LASUSTECH, continue to attract students from across the country and beyond. While public institutions are more inclusive and accessible, private universities in Lagos drive the state's reputation as a leading education centre.

Federal universities and their fees

The list of federal universities in Lagos State is quite short, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Have a look at the up-to-date fee schedules for federal universities in Lagos for the 2025/2026 academic session.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

UNILAG's financial requirements per academic year include fees for special facilities, such as the laboratory and studio for art and science courses. These charges are ₦49,975 for new students, ₦39,500 for returning students, and ₦89,500 for medical students. For new students, the mandatory toxicology screening test is one of the college requirements, which costs ₦10,000.

While the convocation fee is ₦30,000 for all final-year candidates, all undergraduate students must pay ₦20,000 for utility charges. Have a look at a summary of UNILAG school fees for freshers and returning students.

Registration fee for new students ₦25,000 Total fee estimate for new students ₦126,325–₦176,300 Total fee estimate for returning students ₦100,750–₦190,250

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

Course registration for undergraduate students is ₦2,000, ₦3,000, and ₦4,000, depending on the number of credit units required per course. For postgraduate candidates, NOUN fees range between ₦4,000 and ₦5,000.

For specialist candidates pursuing teaching and science careers, course requirements such as teaching practice and SIWES fees range between ₦5,000 and ₦20,000. Project fees and research seminars attract about ₦25,000 for undergraduate students, ₦40,000 for postgraduate candidates, and ₦50,000 for any master's students.

Total fee estimate for new students ₦116,000–₦118,000 Total fee estimate for returning students ₦43,000–₦58,000 Total fee estimate for postgraduate students ₦98,000–₦99,000

State universities and their fees

As the 2025/2026 academic year starts, knowing the financial requirements for state universities in Lagos will come in handy. This breakdown shows available estimates of school fees for universities in Lagos, Nigeria.

Lagos State University (LASU)

Full LASU fees include a ₦30,000 acceptance fee for all prospective undergraduate candidates. This amount reduces slightly for 100-level candidates applying to LASU's Open and Distance Learning (ODeL) and Research Institute.

On the other hand, postgraduate applicants are required to pay a non-refundable ₦25,300 application fee to LASU online. Here are the fee estimates for new and returning students at the Lagos-based university.

Total fee estimate for new students ₦58,048 Total fee estimate for new students (New Special Programme—stream 2) ₦151,000 Total fee estimate for undergraduate students (distance learning) ₦87,000–₦99,000 Total fee estimate for returning students ₦25,000

Lagos State University of Education (LASUED)

The Lagos State University of Education has begun registration and admission for the 2025/2026 academic school year. To gain entry into the school, all prospective candidates are required to pay an acceptance fee of ₦20,000.

Total fee estimate for new students ₦131,000 Total fee estimate for returning students ₦101,000

Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET)

Details of LASCOHET's school fees have yet to be revealed to the public. However, new applicants must pay the following fees to complete their application.

Application form ₦15,000 Processing fee ₦10,000 One sitting O-Level result verification ₦7,500 Two sitting O-Level result verification ₦15,000

Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH)

Newly admitted students in the 2025/2026 academic session are expected to pay an acceptance fee and specified school fees. After receiving clearance from the college officer, details of these new intake fees will be announced through the school's admission portal.

Private universities and their fees

Often, private universities offer flexible payment plans for new students. Students can pay 60% of the full tuition fee before the start of the first semester and settle the rest before the start of the second.

Anchor University, Lagos

Anchor University has five faculties offering courses in science, law, education, social sciences and humanities, and environmental science. Below are the financial requirements needed if you are interested in the school.

Application fee ₦35,000 Acceptance fee ₦60,000 Tuition fee estimates for new students ₦507,500–₦2,126,563 Tuition fee estimates for returning students ₦470,000–₦1,700,000

Augustine University

Like in many universities in Lagos, tuition fees at Augustine University vary by program. This applies to international candidates whose fees range between $4,842.50 and $5,798.25 for 100-level students and $4,967.50 and $5,887.50 for 200-level students.

Acceptance fee ₦100,500 Tuition fee estimates for new students ₦976,650–₦1,714,000 Tuition fee estimates for returning students ₦990,800–₦1,991,450

Caleb University, Lagos

The specific tuition fees for the 2025/2026 academic session at Caleb University have not been officially published yet. These estimates, based on the institution’s school fees calculator, will guide your school search. It is important to note that these fees are not final and may be subject to university review.

Admission form ₦10,000 Tuition fee estimates for new students ₦969,000–₦2,423,000 Tuition fee estimates for returning students ₦924,000–₦2,365,000

Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences (EkoUNIMED)

The EkoUNIMED is a specialised medical university. The 2025/2026 fee schedule for newly admitted and returning UTME, DE, and transfer candidates ranges between ₦5,519,750 and ₦6,519,750.

Tuition fee estimates for 100-Level ₦5,519,750 Tuition fee estimates for 20-Level ₦5,769,750 Tuition fee estimates for 300-Level ₦5,819,750 Tuition fee estimates for 400-Level ₦6,069,750 Tuition fee estimates for 500-Level ₦6,519,750

Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos

Through the Isaac Balami Foundation, Lagos' newly established aviation university commenced its tuition-free aviation scholarship program on 3 February 2025. The program covers training and certification for the following courses exclusively;

Basic Aircraft Technician Course

Manufacturer’s Type Course

Cabin Crew Initial Training

Basic Flight Dispatchers Course

Advanced Flight Dispatchers Course

James Hope University, Lagos State

James Hope University is a private postgraduate university located in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria. According to the university's fee schedule, registered students must pay the per-semester rate by the last day of the first month of classes.

Application fee ₦10,000 Acceptance fee ₦25,000 Executive MBA ₦3,500,000 (₦2,250,000 per semester) Full-time MBA ₦5,000,000 (₦1,250,000 per semester) M.Sc. Finance ₦2,500,000 (₦625,000 per semester) M.Sc. Fintech and Analytics ₦9,000,000 (₦875,000 per semester) M.Sc. Economic Development and Policy Analysis ₦2,250,000 (₦562,500 per semester) M.Sc. Innovation, Intrapreneurship, and Entrepreneurship ₦3,500,000 (₦875,000 per semester)

Maranatha University, Lagos

The Maranatha University provides separate fee schedules for medical and nonmedical courses. This summary gives details of the total financial requirements by faculty.

Application fee ₦10,000 Acceptance fee ₦20,000 Faculty of Basic Medicinal Sciences ₦1,200,000–₦1,650,000 Faculty of Engineering & Technology ₦600,000 Faculty of Environmental Sciences ₦500,000 Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences ₦450,000 Faculty of Arts, Management & Social Sciences ₦400,000

Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM)

For prospective candidates, there are no application fees. If you are eligible for entry into the NUTM undergraduate programmes, you are expected to pay about ₦2,000,000 in tuition fees. Accommodation costs are only ₦500,000 per academic year.

Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos

Basic tuition fees for courses at Trinity University range between ₦400,000 and ₦800,000. This summary of fees includes tuition, screening fees, practical fees, laboratory workbooks, and health insurance.

Fresher candidates Returning candidates Acceptance fee ₦50,000 – Nursing Science ₦1,216,000 ₦1,177,000–₦1,457,000 Medical Laboratory Science ₦1,066,000 ₦997,000 Applied Sciences ₦816,000 ₦747,000–₦757,000 Arts, Management & Social Sciences ₦746,000 –

Student life in Lagos universities: Accommodation and transport

Lagos universities offer residential hostels, recreational and health care facilities, as well as access to ride hailing services and public transport. For public universities such as LASU, accommodation costs range between ₦150,000 and ₦350,000 per bed space.

In private institutions such as Maranatha University, accommodation costs vary by the number of beds provided. 8-bedded hostels cost ₦200,000, while 6- and 4-bedded ones cost between ₦250,000 and ₦300,000, respectively.

Comparing costs: Public vs. private universities

Public universities in Lagos are generally more affordable than private institutions. LASU ranks highly as the cheapest university in Lagos, with tuition fees ranging from ₦25,000 to ₦58,048 per academic year.

The cheapest private university in Lagos is Anchor University, Lagos, with the most affordable fees ranging between ₦400,000 and ₦1,650,000.

What is the best university in Lagos?

UNILAG is considered the best university in the state. Lagos is also home to monotechnics and polytechnics, including Yaba College of Technology, the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, and Lagos City Polytechnic.

Is UNILAG a private university?

The University of Lagos is a public federal university located in Mainland Akoka, in Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria. Founded in 1962, the university continues to thrive as a government-funded and operated institution.

Universities in Lagos make the state one of Nigeria's leading higher education hubs. Tuition costs vary across federal, state, and private institutions, with the latter being more expensive, costing as much as ₦9,000,000.

